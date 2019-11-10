Royals attended the Festival of Remembrance, they made the Sussexes sit in the back

Here are photos from last night’s Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. This is the event before “Remembrance Sunday” every year, where all the royal family members gather to look somber and listen to a concert. I think it’s one of those mandatory events for every major royal person. Which means that the seating arrangements are always… tricky. And don’t royalsplain how ACTUALLY the proximity to the Queen is determined by some kind of oblique hierarchy which doesn’t really follow the line of succession. All I know is that for two years in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pushed to the very back of the Royal Box. The Queen keeps making the biracial duchess sit in the back of the bus, for real.
As for fashion… both duchesses wore black, to varying degrees of success. The Duchess of Cambridge went with a super-plain dress which… was appropriate for the occasion. She tried to add some pizzazz with a sparkly Zara headband and it did not work. The headband looks very cheap and Kate looks like a schoolteacher who smuggled booze into her thermos. It’s notable, I suppose, that Kate got to borrow her earrings from the Queen. Meanwhile, the Queen rarely lends Meghan anything. The embiggening, you know. As for Meghan… I mean, I’m not 100% mad that she was sitting in the back of the box because lordy, this Erdem dress is some fuggery. An Oklahoma prom in 1983 called and wanted its poofy polyester dress back. Is she really pregnant again? Because she’s dressing like it.
And yeah, the seating arrangement sucked. Harry and Meghan were pushed behind the Duke of York and BoJo. So trashy.
Kate is certainly looking … surprised. Also, wasn’t her dress navy blue?
Meghan is glowing. 😍 She looks gorgeous. Harry looks nice too.
Some say navy, some say off-black. It photographed weird so I can’t really tell.
It doesn’t photograph well, for sure.
While Kate’s dress was blandly ok, I found myself thinking her hosiery choice was very poor.
Kate’s dress looks midnight blue to me (when I turn up the brightness on my screen). She looks fine, but would look a hundred percent better w/out the sparkly headband. While I know bands are a “thing” this fashion season (I love using a band to push the hair out of my face, but mine is thin(er) and flat), sparkly is best left to someone well under 20 lol
Not a fan of Kate’s “Krown”.
Surprised of what? Kate’s dress looks nice and appropriate. Not sure about the headband and why she’s wearing it.
I don’t like Meghan’s dress. I never like Erdem’s anyway and I don’t understand why high profile women keep wearing his. I prefer what Meghan wore last year.
My theory of the headbands *adjust tinfoil tiara* is that for Kate they mimic a crown. Whenever I’ve seen her wear them I get this odd feeling that Kate is trying to assert her position as The Future Queen by wearing this tiara/crown type structure.
Surprised as in she possibly got some Botox or something (at least I’m assuming that’s what bonobochick meant, as I thought the same. Her left eyebrow is really arched)
Agree with Kaiser’s hilarious description of Meghan’s dress. It also makes her look dumpy, and she’s not.
She does look like maybe she got her Botox touched up, compared to photos from the other day. But it could also be that she got a good night’s sleep or two.
I really don’t like the headbands she wears either. And the black pantyhose…just no.
Kaiser you’re killing me today! “Royalsplain” is perfect and I laughed out loud at “schoolteacher who smuggled booze in” 😂
when you’re that womanly and beautiful, it’s easy to look lovely. and here she looks so silly. that means the dress is awful.
@Minx, I agree. These belted outfits make her look wide and dumpy. And while she doesn’t have her pre-baby body back (and no reason why she should!), she needs to learn to dress to flatter her current shape. If she would just (IMO ONLY of course) leave off the belts, esp. the wide ones, she would (again, MY opinion) look SO much better!
The belts emphasize how short-waisted she is, and as she is a bit thicker in the middle since having Archie, this just gives her a short, boxy midsection.
That said, I’ve always loved the 50s’ shirtwaist look! My mom had an actual Dior shirtwaist (in silver/champagne damask) from the 50s, and oh man, I wish I’d had the foresight to hang onto it!
Agree on the Erdem brand, @ira. The style choice is wrong, too; it does not flatter her figure.
I can’t figure out the seating arrangements. It can’t be by rank, or military service, bc both of those would bump Harry up. I said on Twitter that I don’t think Harry cares, but it still looks bad.
For the dresses – I actually liked Kate’s, but I hate that headband. Hate it. It ruins the whole look. Meghans was ok at first glance and then I saw all the buttons and such and am not a fan.
It kind of looks like Kate and Meghan switched dresses lol.
It does look bad. Really bad optic for the RF. Harry and Meghan have no business sitting so far from the queen.
The headband also emphasized the pulled face and updated Botox that she got since Thursday. It really didn’t add to the look. The dress was fine and it looked navy blue in the photos when she entered the building.
@Becks totally agree. That headband looks so cheap and trashy. I know it’s trendy over there right now — I’ve seen photos of other “posh” women wearing them to weddings and such, but they’re just too big and awkward-looking IMO. The fact that this one was sparkly made it even worse. And @Nic919 yes, if she *just* had Botox within the last 48 hours, bad idea.
It goes by succession until William. Then it goes by order of precedence. The Queen’s kids and then the grand kids after them. Harry was never supposed to sit with the Cams at these events. They just did that because they were trying to sell the three of them as a group. That campaign is over. So, the Sussexes are sitting exactly where Harry should have been sitting the whole time.
Same position as last year. Not a scandal with hidden meaning 🙄
They’re in same row as the Royal Princess Anne – seems kind of a non-issue?
And the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Actually they’re in the same seats as they were last year.
I agree. They are being put on the same level as two of the queen’s children. They aren’t in the way back, with the queen’s cousins. The queen is flanked by her heir and his heir, and their wives. The only one that doesn’t sit well is the Duke of York, who shouldn’t be attending anything right now, but he’s the queen’s second eldest son, and if someone had to sit next to BoJo (who would get the front as PM) then at least it’s that POS.
Exactly. The only one who shouldn’t be there at all is front and center, to me THAT is the shame. Next to that buffoon Boris Johnson.
I love both Duchess’ dresses. Sophie as usual is drowning in a huge skirt, I wish she’d do better.
The Gloucester’s are closer to the queen than H&M.
It may be based on preference, but if the seating was based on rank Harry and Meghan should be much closer to the queen and should come before her children, with the exception of charles.
I don’t think Harry cares, but other people
Do and they are noticing.
I didn’t even realize Andrew was there until I saw this comment. I do not understand how he can show his face in public right now. But clearly, even after the news last week, they’re going to just continue with the “Everything’s fine, nothing to see here!” strategy when it comes to him. I hope it backfires spectacularly.
@Becks agree that Harry might not care but it does look terrible. For a family whose entire reason for existence is PR, they’re sure bad at it.
I agree. I don’t see any bias toward Harry or Meghan. As far as the clothes, they all look fine, I think Meghan’s dress could have been better, makes her look very short waisted.
I absolutely loved Meghan’s entire look! I long to wear this kind of silhouette, but I have too much belly. I thought she looked fantastic!!
Elizabeth Holmes is going to be super pumped about Kate’s headband. In most pictures I saw, her dress looked midnight blue. Was it?
I had to do a deep dive for a shot of the Royal seating arrangement that showed the Sussex duo. I didn’t expect them in the Queen’s lap, but they were definitely hidden.
@TeamAwesome we seem to be in the minority but I thought Meghan looked gorgeous too. I love the neckline and the dress struck me as very Audrey Hepburn-esque.
Seating Harry and Meghan behind Andrew is an abomination. If Andrew must be there, he should be as far back and out of sight as possible. In the lobby, ideally. But here we are. This family is abhorrent.
I think from the waist up Meghan looked great. I didn’t love the full look of the dress though. But knowing it’s Erdem I am not surprised.
The Sussexes were seated right behind Andrew, luckily there are hardly any pictures of them that have Andrew in the frame (only the full balcony shot)
The queen & the rest of the royal family is really showing their a** with their treatment of the Sussexes, especially compared to the treatment of Andrew who actually committed disgusting crimes. Meghans inclusion in the royal family actually might bring them down, if only because their choice of behaving like hateful and petty jerks makes them look awful to the rest of the world.
I like Kate’s dress better than Meghan’s (I have never met an Erdem dress I liked), but the headband is not a good choice.
Not only were the Sussexes shoved to the back, KP’s twitter also posted a photo that had them cropped out.
THAT was so petty on KP’s part.
The Times put the Sussexes n its front page … then added sponsored links to smear campaign op eds.
I saw ppl calling KP out on that pettiness since the Sussexes included the Cambridges on their IG pics. Supposed the Royal Family twitter also cropped the Sussexes out.
All that pettiness only reminds me of the inflated egos and tantrums by the KP & RF social media folks feeling threatened by the Sussexes popularity instead of being professional and/or gracious.
I just checked and Kensington Royal’s Instagram page has included more pictures and videos of Harry and Meghan.
Besides close set eyes and rosacea, jealousy is another very strong Windsor trait.
@Linda, they still have the cropped photo of last nights event deleting the D&D of S but yeah they do have a photo of Meghan this morning on the balcony.
Fabric buttons, big fabric belt, pleats AND a fussy pattern!…did Meghan switch stylists with Kate?
I can’t fault Kate’s look here to be honest..the dress is simple and non fussy. Her soft, non sausage-y curls look nice pulled back out of her face with the headband.
Sorry this is wrong—- the angle of the picture is what is showing them seemingly behind duke of York and Boris- the Sussexes is sitting 2nd row behind Charles and Camilla— other angles and pictures shows that…
The brocade, the pattern, skirt size, the buttons and the large belt is a no. The dress is fig but Meghan’s hair and make up are well done. Meghan’s make up application has become less heavy handed, I like it.
Kate’s simple dress is fine, but she missed by adding that ridiculous head band.
Meghan’s dress. I feel like she’s too “small” for this. The material looks heavy, too heavy for her frame, skirt is too full. It’s not meshing w the shoes.
Kate’s dress is bland but she looks fine. Her usual self.
If it was about rank they would be next to William and Kate. I guess the duke of York got there because no one else wants to be near the terrible PM.
They should have been place closer to prince C.
Same seating as last year.
They both looked fine but Kate’s headband was awful and ruined a perfectly good look. Headbands are a thing here in the UK that needs to just die already – some people get away with wearing them (and it depends on how its worn) but most people look like their 5 years old, Katie Keen included.
Plus Katie Keen’s ‘i’m interested in what you are saying’ face kills me every time. You can tell the effort thats going into paying attention.
I watched some of the performance last night and there was an aura of smugness from the Cambridges. And given today’s service at the Cenotaph its obvious that both couples are being kept apart. The drama is ongoing.
William is the heir to the heir…a future king with all that entitles him. He literally gets to inherit the kingdom and all the riches. So why the nastiness and pettiness toward his brother? Harry will have to carve out his own path and secure a future for himself and his family. I just can’t grasp why there’s so much drama and animosity when the brother who has everything acts like a jackass towards the brother with so much less.
I think it’s do with popularity. He probably wants to be “better” than Harry at everything.
And he hates the fact that his brother and sister-in-law gets more attention than him and Kate so that’s why he’s got so much dislike.
That’s my tinfoil tiara theory anyways
William and Kate were the ones who decided to not work much and keep a low key profile for eight years. Suddenly when Meghan shows up and gets media attention they are annoyed. Had they done the work from the outset then maybe this wouldn’t be such an issue. When it’s still a big deal for Kate to do a press interview eight years into the marriage, they’ve done something wrong. There were years to develop skills and personality in public but they rode the coattails of being the “young royals” and didn’t cultivate anything further with it. That’s on them. Rank doesn’t define popularity and you can’t force people to like you simply because of that. Goodwill is developed over time and with work, something they have both failed to do.
@DU, a five year old? ok, to me A five year old is giving people names,
Oof. That headband looks juvenile and I usually like her with one. What’s happening? Megan’s dress is really not great but from the neck up, damn girl. That’s a great hair/makeup combo.
I think the seating is nothing new?
I agree from the neck up Meghan looks pretty the dress had potential if it was more tailored to suit her shape. As for Kate I like the headband and the hair. Her dress ages her especially the pantyhose were not necessary but overkill.
MM’s dress was unflattering, but damn, that woman GLOWS. She made a super-unflattering dress tolerable. But yeah, not a fashion win for her.
Meghan has such a beautiful face, stunning woman however that dress is horrid. Kate looks lovely and I actually like the headband.
I would have cinched the waist in Meghan’s dress and lowered the belt position. I think it would have made the dress a lot better
As for Kate, it’s stereotypically Kate so nothing much to say I guess
No but really, is Megan pregnant again? Or is she just wearing things that make her look bigger than she actually is?
Why is Kate wearing 3 poppies?
@Carmen I think (not positive) that it has something to do with how many family members are veterans. Someone more knowledgeable can confirm if that’s accurate or not but I think I read that one year.
thank you!
I actually like Kate’s look better than Meghan’s…which never happens, ever. But I never really care for Erdem. And I don’t dislike the headband..they’re back in style and I think it’s cute tbh.
Meghan can get away with a lot because her face is close to perfection!!! I detest Erdem, their 2010-2012 collections were fine but lately they have been terrible.
Meghan should thank her mom everyday; she is freaking 38 but look at her my goodness….she is older than W, K and H but she looks younger than all of them….I envy her good genes
Ok whoever styled Meghan on Suits needs to be hired to style her full time. She is small and not fat at all but yet she almost always has a bulky midriff except when she is styled like Rachel Zane.
Kate’s outfit is bland, but that’s fine for the occasion. Meghan looks lovely from the neck up, but her dress is again looking bulky and there is too much fabric. Maybe she really is pregnant.
Meghan is definitely dressing like she’s pregnant.
I don’t think the seating means anything.
Kate started wearing these ornate headbands after Meghan came on the scene – she really increased it, in fact. Especially when they will be at events with each other. Putting on my TomandLorenzo fashion analyst hat – it’s definitely her way of showing that she is the future queen.
I like the headband and now own several slightly padded headbands. I think they’re actually pretty flattering on most people, including Kate. I probably would have gone with a black velvet one and no hose with this look, though.
The optics are really bad. Clearly the seating order revolves around proximity to the queen, but her children were prioritized over the sucession line (with the exception of William). Harry is higher up than Andrew, Anne, and Edward. Considering everything that has been happening over the last few months/weeks, the Sussexes could have been seated more prominently, and it would have been correct according to protocol.
However, the queen is instead choosing to highlight and show support for her own kids. Mainly that’s Andrew (EW), but I wonder if she is also pushing them to prominence because she knows Charles will bring down the axe as soon as he is monarch.
I know he’s very popular atm, but Harry’s role simply isn’t very important now that William has a bunch of children. Barring massive tragedy he’ll never get near the throne now, and seating arrangements and other placements will always reflect that to some extent. If you think he’s being pushed aside now, just wait til the Cambridge children are older.
There was a time when Andrew was more popular and admired than Charles, with just as big of a profile. Then William and Harry got older and 90% of the attention on Andrew was switched to them. That’s just how it goes. If people are expecting the Sussexes to remain as high profile as they are now long-term, they’re going to be in for a shock not too long from now.
I like Meghan’s dress and Kate’s headband. So I must be really challenged when it comes to fashion sense. And who cares if she looks wide? She obviously doesn’t so neither should we.