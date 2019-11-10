Royals attended the Festival of Remembrance, they made the Sussexes sit in the back

Embed from Getty Images

Here are photos from last night’s Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. This is the event before “Remembrance Sunday” every year, where all the royal family members gather to look somber and listen to a concert. I think it’s one of those mandatory events for every major royal person. Which means that the seating arrangements are always… tricky. And don’t royalsplain how ACTUALLY the proximity to the Queen is determined by some kind of oblique hierarchy which doesn’t really follow the line of succession. All I know is that for two years in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pushed to the very back of the Royal Box. The Queen keeps making the biracial duchess sit in the back of the bus, for real.

As for fashion… both duchesses wore black, to varying degrees of success. The Duchess of Cambridge went with a super-plain dress which… was appropriate for the occasion. She tried to add some pizzazz with a sparkly Zara headband and it did not work. The headband looks very cheap and Kate looks like a schoolteacher who smuggled booze into her thermos. It’s notable, I suppose, that Kate got to borrow her earrings from the Queen. Meanwhile, the Queen rarely lends Meghan anything. The embiggening, you know. As for Meghan… I mean, I’m not 100% mad that she was sitting in the back of the box because lordy, this Erdem dress is some fuggery. An Oklahoma prom in 1983 called and wanted its poofy polyester dress back. Is she really pregnant again? Because she’s dressing like it.

And yeah, the seating arrangement sucked. Harry and Meghan were pushed behind the Duke of York and BoJo. So trashy.

