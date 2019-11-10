Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate look somber for Remembrance Sunday

This is just a quickie, we’ll have more extensive coverage of the royals at the Remembrance Sunday events tomorrow. The entire Windsor clan came out for Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London today. The Prince of Wales laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph, with Prince William and Prince Harry in tow. The Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall stood on one balcony together. The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex stood on a separate balcony. That placement IS about rank – the Queen bracketed by future queen consorts, with the “wives of” other princes on a different balcony.

As we all know, Kate loves to do some weird military-esque cosplay with her coats/coatdresses. Usually when she does this, I feel like she’s Sgt. Pepper, reporting for keen duty. I mean, it’s on-theme, so whatever. The chest-tassels are really throwing me off, but I love her hat/fascinator.

Bonus photo of Kate’s intricate hairstyle. It’s very good, quite honestly.

People think Duchess Meghan’s coat is Stella McCartney. Perhaps. I do think Meghan is in the process of figuring out how to wear hats and look chic while doing so. She’s not quite there, especially compared to the other royal hats we see. It’s not really Meghan’s fault – American women just have no idea what to do about hats. Meghan looks lovely though – she’s really glowing these days.

44 Responses to “Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate look somber for Remembrance Sunday”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Kate does love her military styles for this event. She looks fine. So does Meghan. I don’t like that big hat but Meghan is def still figuring out formal hats, so I give her a pass.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 10, 2019 at 9:38 am

      Kate’s hair looks really pretty in that shot where she’s turning to look at the Queen, but I cannot with those tassels all over her chest.

      Reply
      • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
        November 10, 2019 at 9:46 am

        Her theme dressing continues to grate on my last nerve lol. W/out the tassels, it might be alright. Hat is great, as is her hair.

        I LIKE Meg’s hat! She looks gorgeous. I remember Kate wearing a similar one years ago. I think it was after George, when she was still breastfeeding and had some pics taken with a lot of her gray roots showing…? I remember everyone giving her grief for taking a shot with her hair parted in the middle, and she had a LOT of gray showing.

      • Elisa says:
        November 10, 2019 at 10:03 am

        I took a second look at her hair and it does look really nice.
        Also, the Queen’s face in that pic. O_o I hope she is not as stone-cold on the inside as on the outside. :)

  2. Belli says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Kate loves her militaristic theme dressing, but all I see is ribs.

    Reply
  3. Ohdear says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:08 am

    She looks great. Her hat is more beautiful that of Kate or Sophie. And Thursday she was so stunning with velvet hat and went viral with more than 57000 likes on one random. btw I disagree increasingly with your opinion when Meghan is concerned.

    Reply
  4. BaronSamedi says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:09 am

    I think Meghan won the hat game here. I personally don’t love the more fussy fascinators and I think that big statement hat actually again looks more modern and stylish.

    But that’s just personal preference.

    I do love that Meghan stepped up her eye make-up for this appearance – it was definitely called for with a hat this big and it works wonderfully.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 10, 2019 at 9:45 am

      I think Meghan’s hat would have looked better if her hair had been down. She has the face to pull it off for sure, but when she or Kate wears a hat like that with an updo, it seems a bit too severe IMO.

      Reply
  5. TeamAwesome says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:10 am

    But Meghan, love, you know who does know what to do with hats? A proper stylist.

    Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      November 10, 2019 at 9:04 am

      Come on…..her hat is just fine. Great even. You’re being a little picky, methinks. 🙃

      Reply
      • Olenna says:
        November 10, 2019 at 9:47 am

        Agree. I love the hat’s simplicity. I think it’s chic and doesn’t distract from her beauty. I also like the coat but I do not like the fit.

    • Linda says:
      November 10, 2019 at 9:28 am

      Meghan really needs a stylist, her clothes are usually badly fitted. But damn her face is absolutely gorgeous.

      Reply
    • Elisa says:
      November 10, 2019 at 9:36 am

      +1, she absolutely needs a stylist. The hat is way too big and makes her look stumpy. Also, the belt looks budget. She is such a stunning woman, why these fashion choices? She nailed it with the velvet hat this week, so I don’t get it…
      Kate’s hat is fine but the tassels on her coat are too much.

      Reply
  6. s says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Kate’s hair and fascinator are absolutely amazing! For this event I don’t mind the military look but at other times it can be a bit much.

    I wasn’t liking Meghan’s hat and coat combo until I saw a closeup black and white photo by Chris Jackson – she has a very beautiful face and the closeup showed she has a black lace dress/top underneath. Wish we could see it in full…

    Reply
  7. Flying fish says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:19 am

    I love Meghan in broad rim hats. Broad hats suit her.

    Reply
  8. Kittycat says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:26 am

    I didnt like Kate’s hat.

    Too many details.

    Otherwise lest we forget.

    Reply
  9. emmy says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:30 am

    The ladies all look fantastic from the neck up, Meghan and Sophie look fine if a little boring from the neck down. But for this occasion, that’s entirely appropriate. The theme dressing… Oy. Hated it when Diana did it, hate that Kate does it. This is not Halloween. If you’re not military, don’t dress as if you are?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 10, 2019 at 8:59 am

      I totally agree. Wear the uniform or don’t but service is serious and to me this outfit diminishes the seriousness of the event. It’s clownish.

      Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Both looked fine, I like Katie keen’s coat but it would have looked a MILLION time better without those tassel’s (esp when they are pretty much placed on the nips).

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 10, 2019 at 8:57 am

      The military cosplay looks childish. If she hasn’t served then wearing things to pretend to look like a solider is dumb. Either wear a uniform like Anne does, or dress like a civilian. To me it diminishes the point of the ceremony when someone shows up as a “pretty soldier”. We would never see this type of outfit from military spouses in North America and frankly the other royal spouses haven’t dressed like this either.

      Meghan looks fantastic today though. The hat works for her.

      Reply
    • Kristina says:
      November 10, 2019 at 9:59 am

      Those definitely look off to the sides to me. Not where I’d expect nips to be 😆

      Reply
  11. Seraphina says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Ahhhh Kate. Again thinking it’s a party where we have to dress to theme.

    And yes, Meghan is definitely trying to figure out hats.

    They both look great. What I do adore is Kate’s fascinator.

    Reply
  12. Ignoto says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Regarding her hats, Meghan is definitely there. I never understood why royal women wear hats that resemble mini satellite dishes (Sophie). Meghan’s hats are always chic and sophisticated….never ridiculous. Kate’s hat would have been fine if it didn’t have that useless piece of plastic sticking up in the back.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      November 10, 2019 at 8:55 am

      I agree regarding Kate’s hat/fascinator. Since the coat is so fussy with the ribbons and tassels, if the hat/fascinator was just that with the veil it would have looked better, the stuff sticking up in the back just adds more fussiness to this outfit.

      Reply
  13. Lummy dee says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Meghan was trying to recreate one of Diana’s rememberance looks here. I wish I could attach the pics. Black jacket, wide hat and black belt. But she didn’t quite get it cos Diana’s own was well tailored to fit her while Meghan’s is too big for her. On Chris Jackson’s Twitter, it showed how big it was for her petite frame. That as been a constant fashion faux pas. She tends to wear clothes that are too big most times.. I wish she could hire her suits era stylist. I really wish she could. Her stylist on suits knows what fits her well. But her face is glowing.

    Reply
    • VS says:
      November 10, 2019 at 9:28 am

      That’s so untrue………Meghan has never played the game of trying to dress like Diana, never!!!…..Please stop lying and trying to reach!!!

      I am happy she doesn’t do that; she doesn’t need to. I find this obsession of trying to recreate Diana’s look by some in the RF, really odd. At the same time, people who follow the RF are going overboard with it. Apparently now, wearing a color that Diana wore means recreating her looks; that’s insane

      Reply
  14. Sofia says:
    November 10, 2019 at 9:02 am

    I like everyone’s looks tbh

    If I absolute had to nitpick I would have chosen a smaller hat for Meghan but she still looks great IMO

    Reply
  15. Bella DuPont says:
    November 10, 2019 at 9:07 am

    THe Queen keeps getting smaller and smaller, each year. 👀

    Reply
  16. Nikomikaelx says:
    November 10, 2019 at 9:24 am

    I’m sorry but thats the ugliest hat ever, she just looks silly. Really liked the velvet one she used the other day.

    Reply
  17. Talie says:
    November 10, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I’m really surprised there was no effort made to get a photo with the two couples by Charles or anyone at BP just to make it look like all is well.

    Of course, if Camilla was still sick, Meghan would’ve been on the other side of The Queen…well, maybe.

    Reply
    • Originaltessa says:
      November 10, 2019 at 10:04 am

      I honestly feel at this point that they don’t want it to seem like all is well and they want to force Harry and Meghan into line or have them go away completely. Harry and Meghan’s human and emotional take on being royal is so against the grain, I really think the palace is trying to reign them in.

      Reply
  18. Linda says:
    November 10, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I love Kate’s outfit tassels and all, she looked stunning and the fit is impeccable.

    Reply
  19. VS says:
    November 10, 2019 at 9:30 am

    I love Meghan’s looks; I think it is very modern…..this look of hers is my favorite this week. No jewelry but look at her face! The camera loves her!!!

    Chris Jackson must be making a lot of money with Meghan’s pictures

    Reply
  20. Sassbr says:
    November 10, 2019 at 9:30 am

    This sounds wrong but when I saw Meghan’s hat I was like immediately, “Yes, Meghan, get in formation. Prove to those bitches you got some coordination.”
    Obviously not too similar and not on purpose but I feel like subliminal power hat game

    Reply
  21. Violet Rose says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:08 am

    I actually breathed a sigh of relief that Meghan was well and appropriately dressed and behaved with dignity and respect.

    Reply

