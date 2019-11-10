Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate look somber for Remembrance Sunday

Embed from Getty Images

This is just a quickie, we’ll have more extensive coverage of the royals at the Remembrance Sunday events tomorrow. The entire Windsor clan came out for Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London today. The Prince of Wales laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph, with Prince William and Prince Harry in tow. The Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall stood on one balcony together. The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex stood on a separate balcony. That placement IS about rank – the Queen bracketed by future queen consorts, with the “wives of” other princes on a different balcony.

As we all know, Kate loves to do some weird military-esque cosplay with her coats/coatdresses. Usually when she does this, I feel like she’s Sgt. Pepper, reporting for keen duty. I mean, it’s on-theme, so whatever. The chest-tassels are really throwing me off, but I love her hat/fascinator.

Bonus photo of Kate’s intricate hairstyle. It’s very good, quite honestly.

People think Duchess Meghan’s coat is Stella McCartney. Perhaps. I do think Meghan is in the process of figuring out how to wear hats and look chic while doing so. She’s not quite there, especially compared to the other royal hats we see. It’s not really Meghan’s fault – American women just have no idea what to do about hats. Meghan looks lovely though – she’s really glowing these days.

