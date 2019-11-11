Duchess Meghan keeps buying frumpy, bespoke designer stuff & it’s a problem

It’s been confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex wore a £1,545 Stella McCartney coat to the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph in London. From what we could see of it, it’s fine. I’ve heard the criticism of Meghan’s coats though, and I halfway agree: when she belts her coats, they tend to give a “bathrobe” vibe. I’m not saying she’s breaking the blessed protocol or whatever, I’m just saying that I feel like… she has a belt problem, maybe? Or her coats are too big and it feels like she’s drowning in fabric and cinching a belt won’t help.
Speaking of drowning in fabric, people are still talking about the custom/bespoke Erdem ensemble she wore on Saturday, to the Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Once again, all of the Remembrance events are supposed to be somber and it’s not about the fashion. Royal women are supposed to wear black and the point is NOT supposed to be “wow, she looks so chic!” But again, this look is SO frumpy and unflattering. And people can’t stop talking about how much money Meghan spends on her ensembles – in her first year as a royal, Meghan spent hundreds of thousands of dollars/pounds on custom ensembles and it was just too much.
We don’t know the cost of this Erdem look, but we do know it was based on a suit (in the same brocade fabric) from a 2019 collection. And just like her endless bespoke Givenchy pieces last year, I feel like Meghan should get a better handle on spending thousands of dollars for custom gear, especially when she’s paying for something this unflattering. I know the Sussex Squad will yell at me for that, but it’s such an obvious thing which needs correcting on Meghan’s part, and I can’t justify or explain why she keeps doing it.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail is going crazy for the tiny ruby-heart earrings she wore to the festival event. They claim the earrings are worth £25,700. For those tiny little earrings? I doubt it. I also wonder if she already owned them before she got married.
It appears Meghan is wearing Jessica McCormack Signature Gypset Ruby Heart Hoop earrings this evening pic.twitter.com/iyT15NxCuy
— What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) November 9, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I love the Duchess but her royal style is just dreadful imo. I wonder if she has stylists helping her. If so, they must hate her, judging from many of the fashion choices.
Yes. She also needs her clothes tailored properly. There’s no reason why this beautiful woman shouldn’t look great all the time—even if she is pregnant or postpartum.
Yes. Someone obviously told her she needs belts to create a waist, but it does not work for her. Her belt problem is akin to Kate’s button problem.
In that top photo she looks like a somber Carmen Sandiego. Not her best look. I prefer her pre-duchess style myself.
Those earrings are EXPENSIVE! But my immediate thought was: Oprah probably sent them to her as a “keep your chin up” gift.
Oprahs taste in jewelry is on point. These aren’t from her.
LOL!!!!!
FWIW the settings are different. They are pretty generic looking. The same style is sold at Claire’s. They are pretty, just not necessarily the same exact earrings.
High quality stones purchased from an upmarket jeweler with the £700 per carat luxury mark-up are likely to be this overpriced.
Maybe Harry bought them for her as a gift? He loves her and wants her to have nice things. After all she’s been through I don’t have it in me to criticize her for a pair of earrings. Yes, they’re expensive, and they’re not my taste, but she clearly likes then and we have no idea who paid for them or when.
I loved the ‘frumpy’ dress.
When I first saw this dress I immediately wanted it. I think its the cutest holiday party dress that is formal without being too glitzy. I would maybe want it it a different colour like a deep green or dark wine but the black also looks gorgeous and is totally appropriate for this event. I’m not 100 percent sure of the complaints. Like Meghan I am petite and very curvy, she still is from her pregnancy, this is what she looks like when heavy clothing is added to her frame. She still looks stunning imo and healthy!
I like the dress, just not on her. The belted midsection is not flattering on her. I wouldn’t call Meghan curvy, she is apple shaped. I wear this silhouette a lot as a tall, pear shaped woman. The neckline is beautiful to frame her stunning face though.
Me too! It has a cute vintage look to it and I think she looks great in it.
Meghan’s “frumpy” is aspirational! There is no reason that a woman with curves shouldn’t highlight them. I hope she helps popularize wearing whatever style you like even when you aren’t model thin or if you actually have hips.
Same! It had a nice vintage glamour to it imo. It somewhat reminded me of the Dior New Look aesthetic. I think it would’ve looked better with a thinner belt, but otherwise I thought it was a nice dress.
That’s what I thought. Very Lady Sarah Chatto who is 5’1″ like her late mum and always dressing in full, longer skirts a la Dior.
Me too. Looks like something Betty Draper would have worn (more successfully) to a funeral.
only that Betty, aka January Jones, has a figure for it and Meghan doesn’t.
I did too, Kittycat.
I have to agree with you. It’s one thing to spend big bucks and look amazing. It’s another to spend big bucks and look shrunken. I mean during her pregnancy it kind of made sense; that’s a hard time to fit and between bloating and expanding boobs butt and gut somedays you wake up like a different person, but…
Diana has definite fashion missteps but overall her clothes fit and I liked her suits.
But what if Meghan does think she looks amazing? Harry seems to think she does. It’s all subjective.
We can criticize the optics of both Meghan and Kate getting so many bespoke pieces, but the reason for the criticism shouldn’t be based on what we personally like. JMO of course.
I get it, I tend to agree. But it may take a while for her to get the hang of it. I also tend to be more forgiving because there have been others (clearing throat) that have flashed us thighs, butt and chest. So it’s frumpiness we have to deal with from a hard working royal, so be it. I’m sure she will come into her own.
Plus, right now I won’t comment on frumpiness. She has a baby at home. So that also gets her a pass from me right now.
I think she’s pregnant.
I also think she’s pregnant.
Me too
She’s holding her belly again…
Yep!
Pregnant…
That’s what I thought too, for some reason I thought they had officially announced it but I must’ve dreamt it!
JFC having a baby only gets her 6 months off from pregnancy speculation?!? She could possibly be pregnant again but it is unlikely, especially since she is breastfeeding. Again, not impossible but not likely. To be pregnant again enough to have a bump is pretty much impossible. That bump is courtesy of Archie. I do think they will have another relatively quickly though. More likely she is self conscious about the postpartum pooch and/or this unflattering dress.
It is possible to be pregnant that quickly while breastfeeding, just less likely. I was in maternity clothing for my second before the blood test came back, because I needed it! I know I’m not alone in that 😀.
Women are apparently not allowed to be thick they can only be pregnant I guess.
I do too. But even if she isn’t, she still has the right to dress however she likes. (This comment isn’t directed at you, Jan, but at the entire post.)
I get that vibe, too.
Here’s the thing with bespoke, you don’t know the actual price. Kate does this all the time, with lots of pieces that are and not only bespoke but fug as well. I’ve come to accept that people won’t use their common sense and realize these ladies don’t and never will pay retail. If you don’t like the clothes that’s fine, but no one likes it when she does brands that cost less either so since they all re-wear tons of their clothes, she should just carry on.
I was going to make similar comments. People buy what they like. Both women aren’t likely paying full price for their clothing at this point.
I won’t comment too much on Kate’s tastes in clothing versus Meghan’s. However, Kate’s clothing early on was very girlish and inappropriate. I thought that was a reflection of her overall lack of work experience and/or being exposed to a range of other women who worked across different industries. Meghan, on the other hand, tries too hard IMHO to be on trend. The trends end up wearing her. However, I’m going to reluctantly give Kate the win here. Why? Because her clothing, although inappropriate and too girly/immature, is always/usually immaculately tailored. That goes a long way in terms of looking and feeling good. Meghan should and arguably needs to go that route. Not only would she look better turned out but like Kate the price of her bespoke clothing would be more hidden and less transparent (maybe).
I like the dress *shrug*
Me too.
Funny enough people complained Meghan didn’t dress well in South Africa because she wore older pieces.
It’s almost like people will complain about something when Prince Charles is the one cutting Meghan the money for her clothes.
Preach.
Exactly.
I think she’s wearing what she’s comfortable in. I personally love oversized coats cause I’m tiny and get cold easily. How much custom gear does she actually own? I could be wrong, but this is the first bespoke piece she’s worn in a while? Everyone always seems to have some sort of criticism so she should just wear what she wants *shrug*
This is what I was gonna say, she probably goes for a heavier, warmer coat cause she’s cold. I’d want one too if I was standing outside for however long. And I’m in Texas, not in England. And she’s not supposed to stand too near to her husband for warmth because protocol. I’d be out there looking like Ralphie’s little brother.
This is exactly my thought. People will criticize no matter what she wears. So I think she should wear what she likes and ignore the rest of it. Sometimes you simply have to stop playing the game people want you to play and do what makes you happy and what you feel comfortable with. And I hope she continues to do that
So, I keep looking at the dress and going back and forth on it. I think one of the problems with it is that in these photos her waist is against a dark background, so you cant really see the waistline of the dress and it looks wider than it actually is. but I think if you took away the buttons and/or belt it would look a lot better. There’s a lot of fabric there, and then you add those other elements and even though its all one color, I think its a lot. But I think the silhouette is something nice and different for her and I like that neckline on her, a lot.
Re: cost of her clothes – meh. She got a lot of heat for that last year, and it seemed to work out well for Kate, and then when Meghan does wear repeats or lower cost clothes she gets slammed for that as well.
Having a pleated skirt gathered under a belt in a heavy brocade fabric is going to give extra width. No matter your bodyshape. The collar is awful too, why does she have a raised height collar on her shoulders like a vampire, but then that tiny sad lapel on the front, they don’t belong on same neckline. Erdem just keeps adding details, they have no editing eye.
All arguments about the cost of clothing are disingenuous at this point because the media doesn’t look at the cost of other royals and Kate’s bespoke outfits are treated like they are free. Do we really think her soldier Barbie coat was cheap?
As for fit, I think a lot of the issue is that she doesn’t have a stick thin torso, especially since giving birth and so she is not wearing super fitted body con outfits like the other one. It’s not like she’s wearing Mumus out in public. There was nothing wrong with the coat she wore on Sunday either. I don’t know how much more fitted it could get. There are just insane expectations here and she seems to not be allowed to make fashion mistakes. It’s not like the other ones haven’t. There are tons of photos of Diana looking weird and the same with Kate. Expecting Meghan to look perfect to everyone’s taste all the time is just another insane expectation, especially when we have someone dealing with a changing body, living on another continent and dealing with a backstabbing family. Meghan’s outfits are the least of the issues going on in the British Royal Family.
@Nic919, co-signed again. Also, you just took me out with “Soldier Barbie.”
And you’re right that they’re going to attack her no matter what she does. They frequently list the prices of pieces that she owned YEARS before she even met Harry. She can’t win with the press so clearly she’s just dressing for herself and I love it.
She was always dressed extremely well during Suits. Her red carpets were fantastic, so modern and flattering to her shape. Where is that stylist? They need to come back.
Once again Meghan can’t win. Sigh. A few months ago you were complaining about all the repeat clothes she was wearing, particularly in South Africa. Now you are complaining the clothes she is wearing is too expensive and too frumpy, noting she just had a baby 6 MONTHS ago and her body is transitioning.
How many Erdem dresses have Sophie and Kate worn this year? Where are the articles on that?
We have no idea who or where her earrings are from.
Just leave the woman alone. Stop picking on her unless you are going to do the same analysis the others.
+1000 her body is in a weird place right now. I guess people aren’t used to seeing a royal woman not drop weight almost immediately after giving birth? Everyone assumes she’s pregnant again but I think it’s just baby weight and bc she’s breast feeding.
It’s been 6 months since Archie. It’s baby weight. If she could have lost the extra weight by now, she would have. She was fit and healthy through pregnancy and did/does yoga. I guess it’s the midsection and her hips/behind that have spread a lot because her arms and legs look like before pre baby. It happens. She has a new shape and she should embrace it and find outfits to flatter her figure. Covering up in these types of fabrics isn’t working. Don’t wear belts around the widest part of your body! That’s fashion 101! She needs to get her Suits stylist back.
@S808
There are thousands of women who have to return to work after having a baby and they manage to look good with less resources. Meghan just needs a stylist who understands her figure.
I don’t think this is about her weight at all(she does NOT have a weight problem imo) this is about her clothes being fugly. Most of the time when I click on a Meghan fashion post it’s a let down for me. I agree with the comments about her style on Suits, I’m currently watching it after putting it on pause for a few years and I she looks AMAZING in that show. Whoever was styling her at the time was really really good at choosing beautiful clothes that fit her.
Why is she required to lose baby weight with X amount of time or never lose it according to some? One of the healthiest approaches is, it takes 9 months to put on, take at least 9 months to take it off. If they’re planning for Baby #2 soon, don’t bother. Zara took at least 9 months and was praised for it.
Kaiser 100% keeps the same energy for Kate. Sophie’s fashion isn’t covered as much.
lol The only reason she dressed down and wore cheap clothes in South Africa was because she kowtow to the high spending criticism. The cheap clothes trend you saw her wear in SA wasn’t going to last and I am not sure why people thought it would. It was PR and it worked. I saw so many people praising Meghan for wearing the same low priced brands they wear on the regular. The PR was nicely done with that.
I may be wrong, I don’t think Meghan’s worn anything bespoke all year? So I don’t see the need to complain about her spending this year at all. She wore repeats for the tour and everyone complained but now she wears one bespoke dress and we’re back to ”Meghan spends too much money”.
It was during the early part of the year before Archie where she was getting a ton of flack for her high spending outfits. She wore bespoke in Morocco and during the final engagements before taking her maternity leave. I remember the bespoke Gucci for the New Zealand tragedy signing the condolences book and the bespoke green coat for another event. I Don’t know that designer but it was reminiscent of Diana’s green pregnancy coat. I thought it was a nice nod.
+1,000,000
I mean.. while I’m all #abolishthemonarchy… I get it??? If you’re going to spend that amount of money on clothes at least get them tailored? For the budget they are probably given on clothes Meg and Harry seem to need the most help, even William’s clothes are better tailored and fitter than Harry’s and that’s saying something. As much as Kate cosplays, her clothes at least fit.
But this is where it gets tricky right? Because people dont want to hear bad word against the Sussexes because of the smear campaign even when it’s just about fashion, but we should be able to have these conversations without people coming out of the woodwork to say how perfect Meg is because of the absolute nightmare she has been through. She doesnt need anymore criticism, but shes in a position publically where she has married into criticism, especially about her fashion choices, Kate gets torn apart here constantly for her fashion choices, and it’s part of the whole royal purpose, “give people something to talk about to keep us relevant.” – just a thought.
That having been said…. tailor your clothes.
Exactly. CB is a Meghan-friendly site, I think we are allowed to comment on her fashion.
Agreed. This is a Meg friendly place, so I feel like one of the best places to talk about some fashion misstep because it doesnt come from a bad negative place.
But Meghan also got torn apart by some for repeating lots of clothes and wearing off the rack dresses on tour. So it seems like she can’t win either way and the objective at hand is simply to nitpick her.
Meanwhile, where is the rant about Kate’s latest bespoke soldier coat or any other royal family member’s bespoke garment?
The rant about Kate’s soldier coat was yesterday.
I dont mind the fashion criticism, but it does get tiresome to see multiple comments on every post about how she must be pregnant again because reasons, but if someone comments on Kate’s increasing skinniness we are accused of body shaming.
I will say that even when I dont like what Meghan is actually wearing, I always look forward to seeing what she will wear bc I dont think she ever dresses boring.
@Becks1
You cannot compare comments saying that Meghan is pregnant to comments calling Kate a hanger, a pole, anorexic and accusing her of having an eating disorder. Anyway commenting on a woman’s body is wrong regardless.
Yes, the comments can be compared. Meghan is absolutely being body shamed constantly by Kate stans and/or Meghan haters (as they’re basically indistinguishable by now). Kate stans were obsessed and *thrilled* if she lost baby weight in two months. Considered it aspirational, just like pictures pictures of Kate pre-wedding were used as aspirational on pro-ana sites.
If you’ve followed royals for any amount of time, you’d acknowledge Kate isn’t at a healthy weight for her body. Her pics from Uni make it obvious.
Is she pregnant? Is she buying clothes that she plans to wear over the next 1-2 years as she prepares to be pregnant and post-baby body?
I mean her smart works collection was gorgeous. We know she can have excellent style.
Is it that she’s trying to consider lines of attack from tabloid trash and planning outfits to minimise criticism? She can look gorgeous and do that, so why is she wearing clothes that are not flattering for her body? (Not shaming here, I am not a thin woman myself)
She isn’t paying for it though. All official Royal Family event outfits come from the Duchy of Cornwall aka money bags Charles. The same earrings with clear diamonds cost around the price you mentioned – so with rubies – the price is going to be higher. Rubies are valuable. This is a new collection, not something from years ago, so she couldn’t have had them from many years ago. I agree with the frumpiness tho. I don’t know what’s going on. Matronly and frumpy are usually in Kate’s wheelhouse. Meghan looks better and gorgeous in simple, designer sleek cuts. I loved her Suits wardrobe.
She’s either pregnant again or hasn’t lost the baby weight yet so I would give her a HUGE break. If I had had to do post-baby in the eye of the press I think I would have lost my marbles.
Who cares if she doesn’t look anally put together like Kate? To each his/her/they own. As long as she does her charity work and other stuff… Put together or not, there will always be something wrong so she might as well be confortable.
Exactly.
It took a loooooong time for Kate to have semi-reliable style. Kate spent years getting bespoke clothes with the wrong proportions, you only have to google to see it.
@ HK9 yes, but Kate was younger then and hadn’t been an actress. I have no problem with Meghan per se, but I found that for someone who is petite she sometimes seems drowned in material which is emphasised by the fact that she has very slim legs.
And unfortunately I think this particular dress, with the lower neckline was more suited to a cocktail party than this occasion.
Agreed. Her body has been through a LOT of changes since she got engaged to Harry. The stress-based weight loss (it’s what I assume thanks to her father’s antics) in the weeks before the wedding, then getting pregnant a couple of months after the wedding, etc.. I think that makes the effort to have the sufficiently “duchess type” wardrobe challenging (and I think she’s mostly done well so far on that front).
She could maybe get away with the spending if it was on exclusively British designers and she looked so incredible every time that it was giving the industry a serious boost, but spending this kind of money on so many foreign fashion houses while looking like she’d have been better off picking up a £30 dress from Primark…it is a problem, and one I’m surprised she hasn’t corrected yet.
She’s buying way too many high end bespoke outfits, and wearing them to events where it’s really not necessary. She really needs to switch to getting off the rack mid-range designer pieces tailored, and only buy the bespoke Givenchy or Erdem a couple of times a year when the occasion actually demands it.
The silhouette and fabric together were too much. A heavy damask like that needs slim lines on someone with Meghan’s height and build, or the silhouette needs a lighter fabric without a pattern.
I just went through the jeweler’s site and I’ve been doing this job a long time – those earrings (as in, just about every pair on the site) are overpriced af.
Meghan is stunning!! So soft and strong and just gorgeous! I had a dream about dressing her last night.
No way that earrings cost that much and she can wear whatever she wants and likes, bespoke or not.Complained when she was wearing a lot of repeats and now complaining about this also
Also I don’t think the clothes look frumpy more like Meghan’s body shape can make a lot of the clothes look like they don’t fit or not just right,she just has to find someone that can dress her body shape properly
I think this dress is more “twee” than “frumpy” but I do like it and it looks better on her and fits her better than 90% of the stuff she chooses. I think it looks like something a young Princess Margaret would have worn.
I love the 1950s vibe and get what she was going for. As far as fit, I’m in my 40s and a lot of women hold onto weight as we get older especially after giving birth. Hormones play a big part, and Meghan isn’t starving herself. Increased cortisol (from stress!) can contribute to weight retention too.
I want her to be happy and comfortable and with a great stylist, she’d look phenomenal.
I’ve said it before but I think she is definitely starting to nail her “regular” engagement style but her “traditional duchess” outfits are more misses than hits. One reason is that she doesn’t wear those types of clothes often therefore hasn’t had a chance to “practice. Another reason could be that she’s uncomfortable wearing them so she doesn’t make good choices about them. Or she gets someone else to pick them for her and they don’t pick well.
Can I complain about every royal woman in Erdem? Epecially bespoke that look worse than ready-to-wear. It’s not Meghan, it’s all of them. Erdem just is fug 90% of the time. All the ladies should avoid.
The earrings are overpriced and ugly. Again, I think both Kate and Meghan like jewels that are overpriced but look like their from Claires: between Kate’s Kikis and Meghan’s Jessica McCormack/Ecksand collections. They can buy better quality stones and substantial jewels for those price tags.
I would also like to just veto Erdem. I don’t think I’ve ever liked a single one of their dresses. This fabric needed a note streamlined shape, or that shape needed a more delicate fabric.
She looks amazing, but that’s in spite of the dress, not because of it.
I like the dress. And, at least the earrings were not pilfered from some far away land.
It’s really hard to judge fabric, fit, etc from pictures. She has to do what she feels is best for her as she focuses on projects rather than fashion. The lack of jewelry on Sunday was a way to let the world know she really isn’t coveting gems from the royal vaults and doesn’t need them.
In the old days when the UK had colonies it was considered bad taste to comment about people’s attire. Now their tabloids lead the reporting about cost and style. Many of the expensive pieces that were purchased will be reworn on several occassions as the Sussexes adhere to sustainable living protocols.
Those clothing will have to be traditional to seem timeless. Princess Anne wears clothes she had since the 60s and 70s and none bats an eye.
I like her coats. They are familiar to many of us who can remember clothes before NAFTA.
If Kate can spend thousands on bespoke items than Meghan can too.
@valiantly varnished. That’s all I’m saying. In keeping with Meghan’s comment from the documentary, no one expects it to be easy for her, but it should be fair. Price the clothing and jewellery of all of them.
Erm the clothes and jewels have always been counted up for Kate. Take a look back
at the tabloids archives, it’s all there. Sophie isn’t talked about much, so her expensive outfits aren’t talked about , but Kate’s have certainly been added up and discussed- especially on here.
But Kate is much more important, so one would expect her to have a bigger wardrobe budget.
@jaydee what about Sophie?
I think neither Kate nor Meghan should be spending this much!!
I don’t care how much she spends on her clothes, they all spend mega bucks on their clothes Charles included. Meghan needs a stylist who understands her figure. She can’t spend that much and come out looking this frumpy. It can’t be that difficult.
@Linda…Exactly! Who cares how much she spends? They are ALL privileged over spenders. And the weight thing is a non-issue that isn’t worth discussing. The clothes and her general styling just don’t look good imo and that is the problem.
Kate always looks great though, Meghan really doesn’t. And it seems like more of a waste if you’re spending so much £££ and still not looking great.
Personally I think Meghan’s possibly struggling to adapt to her altered figure after the pregnancy – a lot of women have this issue, and it’s not just the weight gain – your whole body shape can be subtly (or considerably!) different. And when those go-to pieces that always looked great before no longer work, you’re left experimenting with alternatives until you find things that suit the new shape.
Meghan can look amazing. We’ve seen this with her pencil skirts. But lord I really wish she gets a stylist or a better stylist. Especially when it comes to her dresses.
If she gets a stylist will he/she work for free? Because the next complaint will be she is spending money for something she could do herself since she used to be an actress from”Hollywood.”
No win situation
And if she gets a stylist then everyone will complain about her spending money on a stylist. Stylists don’t work for free. Just like they complain when she wears bespoke – oh and when she re-wears clothing – oh and when she wears affordable clothing.
I like that dress and coats with belt are the fashion this year. BTW she’s glowing.
I totally agree, and I’m so surprised, I actually think that dress is beautiful. Yes, maybe not body flattering, but again, its a picture so added weight. I think the cut and design are gorg.
She’s wearing fabric that’s too heavy for her frame. You have to be either rail-thin or “big and tall” to pull off that look, and Meghan is neither. As the immortal Tyra Banks would say, the clothes are wearing her, she’s not wearing the clothes.
But I think she may be pregnant again. She’s touching and holding her belly in a way that screams “I just found out I’m expecting.” So the figure-swallowing clothes could be a purposeful attempt at camouflage.
I love Meghan, and I don’t see anything wrong with talking about her fashion. She spends more money on clothes in a year than most people will see in their lifetime. It’s inherently wasteful and frivolous. We might as well talk about whether she’s getting her money’s worth.
Meghan’s needs a proper stylist and a tailor.
She feels preggers to me, the way she’s holding herself and plus she almost exudes I’m-keeping-this-to-myself-for-as-long-as-I-can vibe. And yeah, hand on the tummy is a dead giveaway. As for her look, I don’t mind it one bit. She’s fighting losing battles, and I feel for her. The public will turn her into Ursula regardless. So. She’s beautiful, and she’s a lovely mother and wife. And I’m super envious of above posters who can quickly nab a $1700 coat! I’m green from head to toe.
That price for an investment piece coat isn’t expensive at all.
Like I said, green with envy!
Here we go again..attack attack attack just keep attacking this woman for everything…give her a rest. Focus on Kate and the others. Celebitchy looks like you’ve join the numerous publications that feel the need to attach Meghan for breathing. I’ll spend my time on other sites moving forward.
OMG this is a EXTREMELY pro Meghan site and frankly the only one I know that is this pro Meghan. She is not being attacked, people who love her are just discussing her fashion and that is ok. Meghan is a human being not everything she does have to be praise worthy 24/7. If you are that sensitive maybe you shouldn’t be reading celebrity gossip. Perhaps you haven’t been reading this site for long but Kate has been heavily criticized here for her fashion over the years.
As Wow said, this site has consistently been in Meghan’s corner…and it is one of the VERY few sites that doesn’t harangue her. Kaiser has also been pretty consistent in her critiques of Meghan’s wardrobe so this isn’t anything new. People will have different opinions on fashion, and royal fashion is a unique beast with all the expectations and limitations involved.
I love it. She is not here to give us a fashion show. She is wearing what she is comfortable in and she doesn’t care about pleasing the masses. Go duchess!
And the more I see her in the dress the more I am growing used to her quirky style.
You cannot judge her clothing style, since this woman did not have a normal time as a married woman. She got pregnant rather quickly and her body kept changing and still is changing. We are not accustomed seeing woman in such dresses, since nearly all woman in the spotlight are skinny and want to get superskinny again fast after a pregnancy. Meghan obviously is not like that and she enjoys this time of breast feeding and looking differently like she did before. She likes her new body and I bet she was quite surprised about liking these changes. I enjoy seeing her and NO, HER COATS DO NOT LOOK LIKE BATHROBES. Anybody who thinks so, clearly never had a bathrobe.
The only issue I have with this is the unflattering chest-wide v.
Kate’s dress at this event fit well but whatever possessed her to don black stockings is beyond me. Who wears black hosiery any more??!! Also headband yuck.
What is wrong with black stockings? Serious question.
A great opportunity to demonstrate fairness was missed by the media.
4 royal women. Put them side by side and discuss the cost of each ones outfit and jewellery. But no. Pull out Meghan and bash.
If the issue is she KEEPS buying “frumpy” expensive bespoke stuff, when were the last few instances of her buying “frumpy” bespoke garments, esp for Black tie events?
Cause I don’t recall any other “frumpy” bespoke outfit this year.
The only thing I could think about when reading this post was how come we never read anything about the royal men’s fashion and spending? I’m sure those suits aren’t cheap either! And some of them are boring and unflattering too.
Meghan likes what she likes and I’d imagine on this occasion she wanted to be warm.
But from my perspective, I think far too often flattering means to look as thin as their figure will allow at all times. I don’t buy that and clearly neither does Meghan.
She is under no obligation to be a fashion icon and I wish people would give up that expectation of her.
You know, you’ve made me realize I do that have expectation of both her and Kate. Thanks for the realization because you know what, it’s neither right not fair.
Yes to all of this The irony is that all the fashion blogs I read including the girls at GFY loved the dress.
If Stella McCartney had a different last name, she wouldn’t be a famous designer. Her stuff is very poorly designed and the styles are so bland.
I don’t like the dress on Meghan, but she’s still figuring out her post-baby body. I hope she was at least comfortable!
Thus far Meghan has been either extreme hit or miss.
I feel like she doesn’t give British brands and in particular the UK high street enough attention and certainly does not know where to go to flatter her ‘hippy short waisted’ but beautiful figure.
This is one of the areas where she could really shine being a naturally beautiful woman. I’ve said this before, but I suspect she needs a UK stylist with a background also in design who could teach her to dress for her shape and make adjustments to her clothes to make them fit properly/ have a more bespoke feel. She also needs to develop a ‘less formal engagement’ and ‘formal engagement wardrobe’.
All the above aside, it is upsetting to see how much she is criticised (in a non constructive way) for everything. The woman has just had a child and her body is still adjusting. She is also adjusting to a new life under intense scrutiny, in a world famous family. I do not envy her.
I also think the Duchess is pregnant…when Prince Harry spoke at an event and mentioned a time when “we knew we were expecting,but no one else knew” I thought at the time he was referencing current pregnancy and not Archie.