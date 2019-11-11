Duchess Meghan keeps buying frumpy, bespoke designer stuff & it’s a problem

It’s been confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex wore a £1,545 Stella McCartney coat to the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph in London. From what we could see of it, it’s fine. I’ve heard the criticism of Meghan’s coats though, and I halfway agree: when she belts her coats, they tend to give a “bathrobe” vibe. I’m not saying she’s breaking the blessed protocol or whatever, I’m just saying that I feel like… she has a belt problem, maybe? Or her coats are too big and it feels like she’s drowning in fabric and cinching a belt won’t help.

Speaking of drowning in fabric, people are still talking about the custom/bespoke Erdem ensemble she wore on Saturday, to the Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Once again, all of the Remembrance events are supposed to be somber and it’s not about the fashion. Royal women are supposed to wear black and the point is NOT supposed to be “wow, she looks so chic!” But again, this look is SO frumpy and unflattering. And people can’t stop talking about how much money Meghan spends on her ensembles – in her first year as a royal, Meghan spent hundreds of thousands of dollars/pounds on custom ensembles and it was just too much.

We don’t know the cost of this Erdem look, but we do know it was based on a suit (in the same brocade fabric) from a 2019 collection. And just like her endless bespoke Givenchy pieces last year, I feel like Meghan should get a better handle on spending thousands of dollars for custom gear, especially when she’s paying for something this unflattering. I know the Sussex Squad will yell at me for that, but it’s such an obvious thing which needs correcting on Meghan’s part, and I can’t justify or explain why she keeps doing it.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail is going crazy for the tiny ruby-heart earrings she wore to the festival event. They claim the earrings are worth £25,700. For those tiny little earrings? I doubt it. I also wonder if she already owned them before she got married.

It appears Meghan is wearing Jessica McCormack Signature Gypset Ruby Heart Hoop earrings this evening pic.twitter.com/iyT15NxCuy — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) November 9, 2019