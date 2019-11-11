“Paulina Porizkova knew she was written out of Ric Ocasek’s will” links

Paulina Porizkova knew about Ric Ocasek writing her out of his will since just after his passing. [Dlisted]
Nicki Minaj is mad about Instagram hiding her “likes.” [Just Jared]
What in the world is Katie Holmes wearing now? [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m taping The Dublin Murders, tell me if it’s any good. [Pajiba]
Valentine Monnier accused Roman Polanski of rape. [Jezebel]
Bullied child smacks the crap out of his bully. [Towleroad]
Tarin Egerton is sort of sorry about Robin Hood. [OMG Blog]
Will Kourtney Kardashian move to Wyoming? [The Blemish]
T&L preview The Crown on their podcast. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The bullied child smacks bully video. The teacher taking his time before telling him to stop. Things sure have changed since I was young. I’m not against people standing up for themselves. I’ve seen others stand up to their bully in this manner & usually the bully never attacks the same individual after getting their ass handed to them. But. WOW. Smacked that bully with the strength of all who’ve been in that unenviable position.
Someone should have intervened way quicker than that. Are we going to have to have security guards in all classrooms or something? That one female student was smirking and got out of the way. If I was in that class I would be scared and asking the teacher or ANY adult to step the f*ck in and do something. Nope. Let’s all get out our phones and record it instead.
I’m so sad about Ric, and sad for Paulina. I loved them as a couple.
Like she even cares about the will days after unexpectedly finding him dead in his bed.
Hopefully whoever inherits the home will let her continue to live there. Breakups with longtime true loves are always hard.
Ric’s statement was petty af, but I always thought that it was normal to write your ex/soon to be ex out of the will. Makes sense if you are paying lawyers to deal with a divorce and the separation of assets that involves to go ahead of revise the will as well. I’m curious as to whether he left his other exes anything at all.