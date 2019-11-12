The nightmare is over, Sean Spicer was finally kicked off ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By now I hope you know that I truly believe Dancing with the Stars is beneath me. It’s beneath me to watch that wretched show and it’s beneath me to discuss it. DWTS has long been a hot-bed of “normalizing conservative a–hole” bulls–t, with contestants like Bristol Palin and Rick Perry. But when former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was made a contestant on the current season, it was just BEYOND. I didn’t even have the energy to hatefully mock it. It just upsets me to realize that for all of the right-wing pig-squealing about “cancel culture,” none of it means anything and very few of these Trumpy Nazi dipsh-ts will actually burn in hell. But hey, at least Sean Spicer was FINALLY voted off DWTS.

He tried to dance. He wore a floofy neon top. And for eight weeks, Sean Spicer withstood the mockery on social media and the icy commentary from unimpressed judges on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Finally, on Monday, not even President Trump’s support could save Mr. Spicer. The former White House press secretary was eliminated from the reality show, ending what somehow counts as a chapter in American politics. “I’ve loved being on this show, thank you for making me part of it,” Mr. Spicer said after being eliminated. He clearly had a lot of fans, as evidenced by his remaining on the show into the final six contestants even after judges expressed dissatisfaction with his skills. But from the day he was announced as a contestant in August to his elimination on Monday, Mr. Spicer’s presence on the show grated on two groups of viewers: Those unforgiving of his stint as a White House spokesman, and those who like to watch good dancing. On the dancing front, he won over few admirers. The judges routinely criticized his performances and seemed to lose patience with fans voting to keep him around over more qualified contestants. His time on the show may be remembered mostly for the jet-engine-loud, lime-green shirt that he wore during the season premiere in September. “He’s as stiff and two-dimensional as a sheet of cardboard, with feet that move as if stuck in slabs of cement and arms that look like they’re still gripping the lectern,” Gia Kourlas, the dance critic for The New York Times, wrote last week.

[From The NY Times]

Thanks for coming, now crawl back under a rock and stay there for the rest of your life. And just FYI: I’m not going to put the entirety of this bulls–t on Spicer or DWTS. ABC/Disney clearly wants to play footsie with these right-wing a–holes and there’s a clear corporate mandate to normalize them and give them a platform, from Dancing with the Stars to Roseanne Barr to all the bullsh-t that’s happening on and around ESPN (also Disney-owned).

A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019