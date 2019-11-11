The Queen is a ‘fan’ of ‘unflappable’ Duchess Kate: ‘This has been Kate’s year’

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. I’m still not a fan of Kate’s military-cosplay coat, but I still love her fascinator and hairstyle. She looks elegant from the neck up. There didn’t seem to be a ton of interaction between the Queen and Kate (or the Queen and Camilla for that matter), but that’s not significant. It was a somber memorial-type event, not a chance to gossip. Besides, by the time Kate and the Queen were standing side-by-side, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had already published her latest in the Embiggening Kate series. Incidentally, I’ll stop talking about “embiggening” when they stop treating Kate like Jesus walking on water for simply existing. Nicholl writes that the Queen is suddenly very keen on Kate. You can read the full piece here.

The Queen is known to have her favorites when it comes to royal women, among them the hard-working Sophie, the Countess of Wessex— and now, it seems, Kate Middleton. Despite reports that Her Majesty doesn’t have an “intimate relationship” with the Duchess of Cambridge, royal sources insist the Queen holds Kate in high regard and admires how she juggles her royal role with a busy family.

“The Queen is a fan,” said a source. “Kate is unflappable. Her mantra is very like the Queen’s keep calm and carry on approach in life, and she has the added benefit of making the Royal Family seem almost normal and in touch.”

Given some of the less positive coverage the royal family has had to endure over the summer, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Queen is so grateful to the duchess who remains one of the most popular members of the family. Having awarded her granddaughter in law the Royal Family Order , the highest honor the monarch can bestow on a female member of the family at the end of last year, the Queen was reportedly thrilled with the Cambridges’ recent tour of Pakistan, which saw Kate give her first-ever TV interview and make headlines around the world with her well-considered wardrobe choices and her unusual decision to stop the royal convoy so the couple could meet a local family.

The Queen’s seal of approval is merely the cherry on top for a duchess who has enjoyed a successful year. “It feels very much like this has been Kate’s year,” said her biographer Claudia Joseph. “She looks happy, in control and there’s a new confidence about her. I think Kate seems much happier than a year ago. She has three lovely children, has been honored by the Queen for her hard work and is really well liked not just here but around the world.” When it comes to popularity polls, Kate has always scored high largely because of her relatability. “She’s very much the girl next door, from how she dresses to how she behaves and interacts with people on engagements,” Joseph said. “ She is likeable and relatable and that has made her very popular.”

Certainly the Cambridges seem to be enjoying a high, something royal watchers credit to their relaxed chemistry and wholesome family image. “As a couple William and Kate seem stronger than ever , they are charming as a family and I think you can see how happy and confident Kate is,” Joseph said.

Kate has also found her feet in her royal role, and next year will see her continue the work she is doing with young people in the UK. The Duchess has chosen to focus on very young children and the importance of positive and healthy early childhoods. “It’s something she is passionate about and a long term project. You will see much more of this kind of work in the new year,” said a palace aide. “She’s very much committed to the cause.”