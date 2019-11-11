Prince William: ‘It’s quite hard spending time’ with the kids, ‘any free time I get I see them’

Several nights ago, Prince William attended the Air Ambulance Charity gala in London. William used to work for the Air Ambulance thing – he was a “co-pilot” and the Queen bought the organization a shiny new helicopter so they would take William on. We later learned that it was mostly a scheme to explain why William refused to do royal duties, and we learned how he barely even qualified as a part-time “co-pilot.” Remember all of that? That was a pre-Meghan scandal – William lied about how much time he worked, and then he lied about his “rest days” from working on the EAAA. He wanted to pretend to be a big-time pilot, then he got bored with it after about six months, and then no one knew how the f–k he spent his time. We still don’t – William has been doing more events in the past two years, absolutely. But he still definitely keeps what would be considered a “part-time” schedule. So what does he do all day? No one knows. But… from the way William talks about his schedule, you would think that grueling royal duties kept him away from his wife and children constantly:
Prince William has said when he’s not working or performing royal duties, he spends “all his free time” with his kids. The Duke of Cambridge, 37, attended a gala dinner celebrating the 30th anniversary of London’s Air Ambulance charity, where he shared an insight into his life as a dad.
Speaking to British music icon Eric Clapton, he said it was difficult finding enough time to spend with his family.
“It’s the children,” he said, according to the Express. “It’s quite hard spending time with them. Any free time I get I see them.”
Weirdly, Hello Magazine also covered some comments William made at this same event, and he also (maybe??) said: “With the children it’s quite hard to get the time off. Any free time I do get I sleep!” So… what is he doing? The bare minimum of royal duties, then his time off (i.e., the bulk of his time) is spent with the kids… and sleeping. I’m not going to play the “childcare is the default task of the mother” game, but at least when people say that Kate is a hands-on mom, I believe it. I believe Kate is doing the daily kid stuff and all of that. Do you believe it with William? That he spends his enormous amount of free time with his kids and/or sleeping? Perhaps when he isn’t working out with the yummy mummies at the posh gym??
Such a weird comment.
Dude, you have nothing but free time!
Do you not see them in the evenings? Have dinner, play, read stories, help them with their homework?
No? Well where are you instead then? Because it’s not at work!
Sadly, I can’t imagine William ever reading his children a bedtime story.
In the second quote it sounds like he means it’s hard to get time off (for yourself) when you are a parent: “With the children it’s quite hard to get the time off. Any free time I do get I sleep!”
The firs quote of him being so busy he has no time for children makes zero sense.
Pray tell William of Cambridge, what exactly are you doing to keep yourself so busy? Tending to your rose garden perhaps?
Sorry, I could not resist. He is full of himself. Down with the monarchy!!!
Lol exactly my thought. Those rose bushes won’t water themselves!
I’m sure planning the latest smear campaigns against his brother and his family takes up a great of energy. Oh yes, and keeping Kate in line.
I saw somewhere that he reads through a large box of papers a day as preparation for his Duchy takeover. So yea. Reading and napping.
He is such an ass.
Ugh he bores me
Prince William is truly bizarre and out of touch.
This statement is just as idiotic as his “bored with racism” statement. I’m sure if he wanted to spend time with his children and take a few moments for himself, he could. He isn’t Prime Minister or a factory worker. Just shut the hell up!
But trimming Rose Bushes IS time consuming work.
Not to be this person but… wtf do any of them do all day?
Let’s be real, most of their events are planned by other people, they just shoot ideas in the wind and then its up to the people who work 40 hours a week to put it together and their big moment is to show up. I’m talking about ALL royals, folks. When we are sitting around saying “they were hard at work.” Or “They worked this many events and now get a break” or “they went to meetings.” Or “she worked on her maternity leave.” (Kate, Meg, looking at yall.) Or “they went to a two hour seminar.” And at the end of the year we see that stupid calendar that says how much they worked.. they didnt work. They maybe wrote a little bit, maybe said a speech. But their job revolves around them just showing up places.
That’s what I mean when I quote “silly pseudo job.” This isnt a real job. No one is punching in and punching out.
I remember having small child around the time Kate was preggers, she might have even had the baby already? I dont know. Small child just turned three, and there was this article about how she had done some work even thought she had the baby. when I say I worked on my maternity leave I mean I showed up to my office with a carseat when our systems went down to get on calls, not a magazine or a fashion company or a celebrity called me and we chatted about an idea and it came to life.
So of course William doesnt work, none of them work.
This has been my soap box song.
#abolishthemonarchy
I really enjoy the royals except Andrew and I completely agree with you. There isn’t one of them that really does the kind of work with the kind of schedule that normal people do. I think all of the major royals are good at what they do though. The Queen, The Wales, Cambridges, and the Suxxess all seem to be engaged and involved when their are with the public. That is really their job anyway. Please the public, uphold their duties, and insure the continuation of the House of Windsor.
it was SUCH a weird comment. First, he has more free time than the average parent, considering he has extensive household help to take care of the mundane aspects of life. Second, for a royal, for the future future king, he does not work that much. And since so many of his events are in London, where he lives with….his children, and presumably most of his meetings take place at KP, where he lives with….his children – how on earth is he not seeing them more?
I’m willing to give a slight benefit of the doubt and assume that he didnt mean these comments the way they are being interpreted, and it was more another attempt to try to be “normal Bill” and connect as a working parent, but I mean…….come on now. People see his schedule. Now people are wondering what he does all the time that he rarely sees his kids.
Like I said, maybe he didnt mean he rarely sees them, just that juggling kids and work commitments can be tricky. But, maybe he needs to run these kinds of seemingly off the cuff comments past someone before he says them?
Yes he also should have ran it past them before he told the staff of that place he visited (don’t remember which one) that he hadn’t bothered to read his briefing papers before they got there. I don’t think Normal Bill takes advice from anyone.
I wonder if they are even living together 🤷♀️
@Guest now I am so curious about this because IMO it seems like a possibility that they’re not. Although I feel like something like that would have leaked by now? Who knows.
I mean there was that Sun article that said William often went to suppers at Rose when Kate wasn’t around (or something like that)
Oh, I wouldn’t be surprised if KP buttered up the press to gloss over any discrepancies between the Cambridge family image and whatever the reality is. Even before his sudden affinity for the press this year (ahem), he and Kate did play the game with little chats, the occasional photo op, etc.. Plus, he’s 2nd in line to the throne AND more liked than his father. Both of those factors give him room to lean on the media should the stories get a little too close to home.
Case in point: @Sofia’s mention of that funny little “platonic suppers” remark in the Scottish Sun article. That article was edited hours after it came out and the mention of “platonic suppers” was no longer there.
That’s my thought. He talks as though he has his own digs and has to make an appointment to see the kids.
These quotes definitely make me think they are not living together. Someone else mentioned separate bedrooms but separate bedrooms wouldnt keep him from seeing the kids. I feel like he cant be in Norfolk bc he does a lot of regular events in London. Maybe lots of helicopter rides?
He sounds like a divorced father with that comment.
His comments fly in the face of those spring/summer articles that claimed he regularly picked up and dropped off his kids at school. It also begs the question of what he does on all of those vacations the Cambridges take (including the school breaks of George and Charlotte). Because honestly, he and Kate are always on break for half the year. He has plenty of free time already.
One would almost think he’s leading a life separate from that of his wife and children…
The older I get, the more I realize that people who constantly broadcast their “busy lives” are (almost always) the ones who do the least.
@Stepup I agree. It’s always either that or the person thrives on the drama of always being overcommitted (I have a friend like that) but we know Bill isn’t the latter.
What does he do all day, its not as if his schedule is full work engagements like his father.
People should remember this is the guy who complained about his parents being away all the time doing their duty when he was growing up – he stated he didn’t want to do that to his children. But here we are. This is a father who spent 6 months away from home when his first child was born.
Its pretty obvious that he and Kate lead separate lives.
The language he uses is so WEIRD. They literally live in your house. This sounds like how I describe a hobby.
I don’t think Will & Kate live together. He lives in Norfolk while she’s at KP all week with the kids. They see one another for engagements and photo ops. He barely looks at her when they are together. Doubt they sleep in the same bed.
Seems like he’s trying to garner sympathy. Like “I’m so /busy/ with my royal /duties/ I don’t even have time to see my own kids! Look how hard I work!”
But we all know none of these royals are working 40-45 hours a week. William works what? 20? 25 hours at most. That’s plenty of time to see the kids.
I think Wills lives in Norfolk pretending he’s still single and Kate and the kids live at KP
Douchebag.
This is the kind of thing you say when you’re used to leading a separate life from your wife & kids, and are arrogant enough to think it won’t get out. Throws Harry’s comment of “we’re on quite different paths at the moment” in his Bradby interview into an interesting light.
That’s the one thing that has always annoyed me about both princes – they always refer to “a job” like they work a 9-5 in a cubicle. Eventually, they are going to talk to the public right out of funding them. If the economy ever collapsed again, one can see that happening actually.
Per Gert’s Royals, as of November 6th William attended 147 engagements.
The whitewashing of the ‘Rose and Crown’ affair.
Prey tell William how difficult is it to see your kids, when you’re busy stuffing other married men’s Beards?