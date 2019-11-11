Owen Wilson’s third baby-mama says he’s never met their one-year-old daughter

In 2018, we learned that Owen Wilson had impregnated another woman. Owen already has two sons with two women, and he had apparently dated a woman named Varunie Vongsvirates for several years, and she became pregnant. He asked for a paternity test, and he got it – the little girl, Lyla, is his third child. When Lyla was born, Owen did not show up. He did not even contact Varunie. He signed the “no contact” form or whatever, saying that he did not want to be involved in Lyla’s life whatsoever. I imagine he’s writing checks to Varunie, but he apparently has still never met his daughter. Varunie spoke about it to the Daily Mail:
Owen Wilson’s ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates has begged the 50-year-old actor to get involved in their one-year-old daughter Lyla’s life. The 35-year-old told DailyMail.com that her former lover is ‘not involved at all’ with their little girl and has ‘never’ even met his youngest child.
‘Owen has never met Lyla. Never,’ Vongsvirates explained while on a rare night out in Los Angeles. ‘He helps financially but it’s never been about that.’ Questioned about this, she added: ‘Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.’
Wilson has played father Nate Pullman in 2017 movie Wonder, and has three new films due out next year. Varunie and Owen casually dated for five years before splitting up. He underwent a paternity test last year which confirmed he was the father. Asked if she had a message for her ex, Varunie said: ‘You should see your daughter, she’s incredible, you’re really missing out. She looks just like you.’
Varunie gave birth to their little girl on October 9, 2018 without Owen by her side. He reportedly ‘checked the no visitation box in court in June’ and doesn’t want ‘any custody of her,’ a source told Us Weekly.
As I said in previous coverage, I believe that reproductive choices go both ways – Owen clearly didn’t want this baby and Varunie did, so she had Lyla. He gives the child financial support, meeting his legal responsibility. But he chooses not to have anything to do with the kid and that’s his right. But we can still call him an a–hole about it. It’s especially douchey because he IS involved in his sons’ lives and has been involved in their lives since they were born. So why not with Lyla? Ugh.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.
That’s his choice and it’s fine. We should respect that. The mother wanted to have the child, that was his choice.
At least he’s paying. If the mother thought he might change once the baby arrived, that’s on the mother.
It was also “his choice” to use birth control, which he clearly did not. So he knew the possible consequences of his actions, thus he should be responsible for what he made, and more than financially. I’m not down for that 90s mentality of “oh I’m such a strong women I won’t ask the father for anything”- I’m sorry but no. He had an equal part in creating that child, but just because he’s the one with the penis, he gets to not deal with it?! The mother LITERALLY FOES NOT have this same choice, so how is that fair? This line of thinking makes me sick and is partly responsible for my decision to not have children-it’s simply not an equal world, which your comment has reinforced. No we should not respect his choice. It’s no longer someone’s “choice” when a child comes into the world, but then again men have never understood that, and will never be the ones who suffer for it. Thanks for reinforcing the patriarchy.
Just here to add that all methods of birth control have a failure rate, it’s not on us to assume they were or were not using a method.
Birth control can fail, obviously. It seems that Owen made it clear that he wasn’t interested in being a father again and he let her know that. She decided to keep the baby and he agreed to only financially support them. Now she wants to try and shame him publicly even though she knew what he wanted from the jump?
Idk, I don’t see how this is the patriarchy. It just sounds like she thought he would change his mind.
Anon33 – Gender swap this argument and it’s how men try to control women who want abortions. “I had an equal part in creating this child and I forbid you to have an abortion. Just because you have the uterus doesn’t mean it’s not equally mine and now you have to deal with it, forever, because I said so.”
Women are able to sign over all rights to fathers if that’s what the fathers want and all parties agree to it. There was some dude whining about just such an arrangement on reddit not long ago, and he got dressed down hard. He wanted the baby, she didn’t, she had it and signed over all rights, no contact, etc. paid support, and he was bitching her not wanting to see or take care of the kid.
Get a damn vasectomy Owen. Then you won’t have to worry about making babies you don’t want. This is gross and I feel sorry for that little girl. She has an a$$hole for a father.
I’m with you. I get on one level that reproduction is a two-way street and that he has no obligation to be in the little girl’s life — but now that he has three children with three different women you’d think a vasectomy would be in order.
One simple procedure vs 18 years of payments and inadvertent emotional trauma inflicted on an innocent child? Seems like a no-brainer.
What an asshat. Won’t watch his movie anymore. Poor Lyla deserves better. We
I agree that it’s his choice, but I have an 18-month-old and it breaks my heart to think of the little girl who will grow up with no dad. It isn’t her fault and I can’t imagine not wanting to have a relationship with your daughter, no matter how you felt about the ex being pregnant.
Also, he should get a vasectomy if he feels this strongly about not wanting kids.
I think he needs to be more careful with his dick but I’m not going to judge him. I firmly believe that women should be allowed to decide if they want to continue a pregnancy, to give up for adoption or to be a parent. Men should definitely pay child support for their offspring but they should also be allowed to otherwise give up their parental rights. I think it’s fair.
I’m not making excuses for him. I think it’s heartbreaking that he refuses to see her. How cold is that?
That said Im interested in why he felt the need to have a DNA test performed.
Had they separated by that time and she was dating?
Maybe it was her decision to split which led to bad feelings, hence the test etc.
The baby shouldn’t be paying the price
whatever happened.
What is sad is that this woman had unprotected sex with a guy who doesn’t like to commit. I work in genetics and I really thought out who I wanted to be the father of my children. Genes matter folks! The only victim in this story is that adorable little girl with idiots as biological parents,
We don’t know that it was unprotected. Birth control fails.
I don’t know , I mean he knows the dangers of sex and conception, i think he should be responsible financially and as a father. He knows better and still knocked up another woman. Man up Owen, Lyla didn’t ask for you but she’s yours. You made her when you decided to have intercourse.
Uh, this is exactly what anti-choice people say when a woman wants an abortion.