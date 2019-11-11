Is Duchess Kate lining up a ‘secret TV project’ with the BBC?

As we discussed last week, the Duchess of Cambridge apparently had a “private event” at the BBC following an appearance at a Remembrance event. Private event meaning that it “counts” as some kind of event on her schedule, but there were no photos, only a confirmation that she did a meeting. Plus, some royal reporters promised that Kate would be announcing something big very soon. So what is this mysterious project?
Kate Middleton is thought to be lining up a secret TV project, after meeting with the director-general of BBC. The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, had a private talk with Tony Hall at the Broadcasting House, in London, on Thursday, the Mail reports. The meeting comes after her brother-in-law Prince Harry, 35, joined forces with Oprah Winfrey for a new show on Apple TV+.
“It wouldn’t be appropriate to discuss the content of the meeting,” Lord Hall’s spokesman told the Mail. Kensington Palace explained Kate met him in her capacity as a patron of The Royal Foundation, meaning any project would be for charity.
When Harry signed up for the mental health thing with Oprah, the British tabloids went into meltdown because he was suddenly so “Hollywood” and HOW DARE HE and he was breaking every single royal protocol. And when CopyKate does it, I imagine the headlines will be about how Savior Saint Kate’s BBC Brilliance. And we don’t even know what it is. Kate’s uncomfortable on-camera and making any kind of off-the-cuff remarks, so whatever it is… she’s either not going to be on camera, or it will be some kind of brief, rehearsed statement.
I’m brainstorming what Kate’s keen BBC project could be and I’ve made a list:
Inside Kate’s Keen Charity Garden
How to Make Kate’s Log Chair: A Tutorial
Little Drops of Heaven: A BBC Tribute To Buttons
How to Care About Mental Health, But Not When It’s Your Family
The Embiggening: Kate Sits Somewhere & People Praise Her For Existing
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She is literally DESPERATE to work now.
How embarrassing, it’s like the super eager kid at the back of the class who keeps waiving their out-stretched hand to the teacher hoping to get the apple at the end of the day….
I wouldn’t even say it’s like that. It’s more like the lazy vain girl getting sparked into competitiveness by the pretty new student.
EXACTLY!
yes!
She is desperate to look like she is working. But none of her work is of any value. It’s vapid nonsense. There is just more of it than before Meghan showed up.
I just…do not understand this. PICK SOMETHING. One through-line and promote the hell out of initiatives that relate. Go to local charity events, hold luncheons, tweet about it, travel to visit related charities in commonwealth countries. Food security? Youth mental health? Communicable diseases that can easily be prevented? Environmental causes? Clean drinking water? Malaria? Youth literacy? There are so many worthy causes. Literally pick one out of a hat and commit!
GAH that headband. Every new angle of it and I just can’t. You’re 37 and at a formal event. A glitter headband? Each time it just gets more and more on my nerves.
I’ll believe the BBC show when I see it. We;ve all been keen baited so many times now.
I just can’t with the head band. It ruined a perfectly good, if somewhat bland, look.
It is the same with the black coat. The cut and fit are perfect – but it is completely ruined by those pseudo-military details, which make what could have been a very good ensemble immediately embarrassing.
Kate never gets it quite right. Hate the headband, and the tassels are bad too. Her eye makeup looks especially bad that evening of the Headband.
But I like the sparkly headband! 🎉🤷🏼♀️
What’s really worrying me is that I like it more every time I see it….😅😅
While I doubt whatever Kate is doing is going to be anything amazing, if it is indeed anything at all, there is a difference between a British Royal going off and doing a project for an American streaming platform with an American celebrity and one doing a project for the BBC.
I raised that issue on the other thread. Just for the looks of it, I wish H/M had hit the home court first, assuming there was interest and opportunity, then branched out to Oprah and Apple.
The Cambridges are getting too many easy wins.
The Sussexes care more about impacts and making change and Apple/Oprah is going to lend itself to a bigger impact than a BBC production. It just is. The Cambridges care about appearances and optics.
Is this going to be like the hype around the Big Project W&K were doing with the Love Actually director? Which turned out to be all four doing short voice overs.
Yeah, but it will look as if she’s healing broken Britain. It will sell that way if nothing else.
Normal Bill has sucked the life and charisma put of her… I remember she seemed like the life of the party during her Waity years. She is extremely guarded now.
Where is that headband going? What a completely dumb thing to wear to an event like this.
It’s symbolic of her crown. To remind everyone she will one day wear it. God help us all.
Fittingly, she looks childish and silly in it.
The more photo’s I see of the headband the more childish it looks. Like the ribbons in the hair, she likes to present herself in a juvenile manner – it just reaffirms to me that she likes being treated like a child and behaves accordingly. Kate went from living in a bubble where her life was managed by her mother, to another bubble where her life is managed by her husband and a team of hired help.
It’s sad to say but some women want that and feel very supported, protected and loved by handing over the responsibilities to themselves and for themselves over to someone who they find more knowledgeable. In 2019.
Flashbacks to the weird pink dress she wore to Archie’s christening. It’s like she wants to be treated like a nine-year-old.
If we try and look at this sensibly… what could it actually be?
She doesn’t interview well so it’s unlikely to be a sit-down thing with her in a drawing room, whilst they examine her (meagre) charity work. She can’t do public speaking without sounding out of breath and scared so I doubt it’s a Ground Force type of thing where they’re creating more gardens. She isn’t great at meeting people without the shield of the kids – maybe it’s something to do with George’s school? I just don’t know.
This will probably be a puff piece where she’s seen on camera mumbling through her false teeth and everyone else does the heavy lifting.
Yeah, all snarkiness aside…….realistically what could this be?
I’m sure its not a program “about” Kate, but it cant even really be about her work because she doesnt work. Maybe something mental health related but that seems too obvious in terms of copying Harry. Maybe the focus will be more on something like healthcare in the UK and one of her charities (EACH?) will be spotlighted and she’ll be interviewed for that.
It has to be about mental health as that’s what the other TV projects from Harry and William are about and GF is clearly not happy about not being involved in them as after all she came up with the Heads Together concept all on her ownsome. The danger of all 3 of them doing the same thing is the message gets lost simply because of petty jealous behaviour from the individuals involved.
I’ll bet good money on all of these TV programs being released at the same time.
Cubby said “mumbling through her false teeth”.
Chelle says “please don’t make me shout out in laughter like that ever again.”😂🤣😂
It will likely be baseline information and questions that Catherine Quinn and the knowledgeable people on the panel have come up with that they want communicated to the public at large. Kate will pitch the questions they will answer. Then, she’ll read a summary. So, I’m thinking that if it’s about trauma, it will probably be something about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES). They’ll probably due lightweight attachment stuff talking a child needs at least one positive and consistent caregiver and kids are resilient. She’ll pitch her outdoor gardens and playgrounds and that will be it. Oh, she might throw in the names of her children. Emotional of crumbs parental relatedness to the plebs. Got to make them feel connected.
She’ll be crowned queen of the day and as some sort of earth mother. I should send her a head wrap and a chunky bracelet. She likes blue, right?
I’m serious, y’all. The campaign to embiggen her is working. To bring Meghan up, it’s like the time I felt really bad for Hilary Clinton when Sarah Palin was on the scene. It was like the smartest girl in the school losing the vote for class president yet again to the vacuous yet pretty and well-turned out head cheerleader.
Whatever Meghan does…Kate is sure to follow… Why on earth would a woman Kate’s age wear a headband! She looks ridiculous
These headbands seem to be a fashion thing on Instagram lately. And they look ridiculous on grown women.
Ya know, I really do wish the the Sussexes were actively competing with the Cambridges.
Could you imagine the content Meghan would give us?!?! (Beyonce, Oprah, and Michelle oh, my)
If Kate and Will just worked the way Anne and Camilla do, they wouldn’t be out here looking foolish.
If you start punching above your weight, don’t be surprised when you get hit with that 1,2
Stupse.
Leave Kate alone. She trying her best to be non controversial and please the BRF.
She’s stuck with lazy, entitled William.
But if she hangs in she gets her mothers ultimate prize… queen
Kate’s complicit in the appalling treatment of Meghan. She’s lazy, too. This is why we don’t “leave her alone”. She wanted Big Willy, well, she got him and all the rubbish that entails. I hope she enjoys that crown. I don’t think all the jewels in the world can replace a family that loves and supports you and doesn’t use or cheat on you.
Let’s wait for more information first. I remember her fans getting excited when the thing with the Love, Actually director was just a one sentence voice over
For all we know, she’s gonna do the same thing this time round except voice the whole thing or make a cameo or two
Surprised anyone would take anything from the Sun at face value…. Isn’t it the same tabloid cr*p as the Fail?
BROKEN BRITAIN part 2 ???🤔
She had the same meeting last year as did the Sussexs for anti bullying week! It’s basically a recording either for a show or clip advertising anti bullying week. Highly doubt it’d be LIVE as she can barely make out a sentence ex;CNN ”interview” with max 😂🙈
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6393207/amp/Prince-William-Kate-Middleton-BBC-Anti-Bullying-Week.html