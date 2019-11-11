‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #36: Our sobriety & the battle of the Mr. Darcys



Intro: Minutes 0:00 to 8:30

Minute 3:00: I ask Chandra how long she’s been sober, and it’s much longer than I remember. We talk about our sobriety, which I wanted to discuss after reading her introduction to the story about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. I mention how smart and thoughtful Kaitlynn Carter, Miley’s ex, sounded in her essay about their fling. While I do not talk about this on the podcast, I got a really moving email from a reader who said that my coverage of the Jamie Lee Curtis story resonated with her and that she’s going to quit drinking. I just wanted to give her support here and hope she is able to see and listen to this.

Keanu’s age-appropriate relationship: Minutes 8:30 to 13:00

Keanu Reeves, 55, went to the LACMA art and film gala with his new-to-us girlfriend, a 46-year-old artist named Alexandra Grant whom he met around 2011 when they worked on a book together. She looks like Helen Mirren and has gorgeous silver hair. It’s unknown when they became more than friends. People quoted an insider who said they started dating earlier this year and that he wants to “openly share his life with her,” which is the sweetest and sounds just like Keanu. Other stories claim they’ve been dating since the summer of 2017. He’s a wonderful person and there are so many stories about him being kind and helpful. Plus he rides motorcycles, that always gets me.

Richard Gere and Dennis Quaid’s much younger partners: Minutes 13:00 to 17:30

Last week we talked about Peter Cook’s engagement to a 21-year-old coed. Richard Gere, 70, has a 36-year-old wife and she’s now expecting her second baby with him. Their first baby is nine months old and he has a 19-year-old son with Carrie Lowell. Dennis Quaid, 65, is engaged to a 26 year-old he’s dated six months tops and he wants to get married soon. Chandra says that Dennis Quaid’s fiance reminds her of Bobby Flay’s ex, Stephanie March, and we go off on a funny tangent about the “Cheater” banner that flew over his Walk of Fame ceremony!

The palace covered up reports on Epstein in 2015: Minutes 17:30 to 24:00

Journalist Amy Robach was caught on a hot mic revealing that the palace shut down a 2015 report that she was preparing for ABC news on Jeffrey Epstein. They didn’t want his dear friend Prince Andrew exposed as a rapist. Virginia Roberts was 17 when she was trafficked to Prince Andrew and was photographed with him in 2001. She spoke to Robach for that report. The palace said they would deny access to the popular royals if ABC ran that story. Andrew is still doing events and his mother Queen Elizabeth is still protecting him while not lifting a finger to stop the negative coverage about Meghan. Chandra wonders why Princess Beatrice hasn’t announced a wedding date yet. It could be because her father’s crimes keep making headlines.

The battle of the Mr. Darcys: Minutes 24:00 to 30:00

There was a debate on Twitter as to which Mr. Darcy in Austen’s Pride and Prejudice was hottest, Colin Firth in the 1995 miniseries and Matthew Macfadyen’s Darcy in the 2005 film. Chandra wrote about it and that was one of our most popular posts last week as people have strong opinions about the hottest Mr. Darcy! She thinks that both Darcys are great in their own way while I slightly prefer Matthew Macfadyen. I’m not a huge Austen fan but I loved the 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility and owned it on VHS. She recommends the BBC’s Sense and Sensibility mini series from 2008 and their Emma mini series with Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller from 2009. I didn’t like the Gwyneth Paltrow Emma movie from 1996, but I never liked her. Chandra liked her in Sylvia and we go off on a tangent about Daniel Craig, whom she thinks makes a great Bond but I find too grumpy. We want Idris Elba to be Bond!

Comments of the week: Minutes 30:00 to 35:00

My comment of the week is from Pineapple on the post about how John Cena is an awesome person. Chandra’s comments of the week are from Lorelei and Valiantly Varnished on the post about baby Archie being an adorable genius.

