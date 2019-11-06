Cody Simpson says he & Miley Cyrus have both been sober for four months

CB tends to talk more about addiction and sobriety, but as many of you know, I am also clean and sober. I didn’t go through any program – although sometimes I wish I did – I just decided one day that I had enough. My thing was that I used to drink by myself, and I wouldn’t know when to stop. I have an addictive personality. I know that now. It feels good to know that I could stop drinking cold turkey before it turned into a much bigger problem. It also feels good to just not have to deal with all of those empty calories, booze puffiness and hangovers. I stopped drinking for my health and well-being overall.

I have compassion for other people with addictive personalities, and I tend to “diagnose” that “addictive personality” thing in celebrities often enough. For example: Miley Cyrus has a very addictive personality. She has abused drugs and alcohol, but really, I think the biggest thing she’s addicted to is fame, to attention, to being looked at and talked about. So much of her drama stems from that. So… this story is interesting. Cody Simpson basically spoke about replacing alcohol with the “high” of being with Miley.

Sobriety has left Cody Simpson on a natural high. On Monday, the Masked Singer Australia winner, 22, updated fans about his journey, writing that he was now “4 months sober but still stoned” on his Instagram Story. His note came just two weeks after Simpsons’ girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, also spoke out about her sobriety — saying in an Instagram Live stream that she too had hit the 4-month mark. “It’s the best I’ve ever felt,” Cyrus, 26, revealed in October, according to ABC News. “I’m radiating.” Last month, Simpson said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he and Cyrus were both sober — something that bonded the pair early on in their relationship. “We keep each other in a good place,” Simpson said. “That’s what’s really healthy about it and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship. We’re very, very much on the same page.” The star also gave more details about what inspired him to get sober. “I haven’t had a drink in a while,” he continued. “I actually stopped drinking the day I started filming The Masked Singer. Everything since then for me has just been going great, so I kind of owe it all to just being really efficient and sharp. I won the show so it much have worked!’ Simpson went on to explain that his drinking, previously, was “not excessive.” “I wasn’t, like, an alcoholic,” he clarified. “I would go out and party, but it wasn’t crazy. It was just enough that I would occasionally feel like it was affecting my productivity which, I just hate that feeling.” When asked if he had plans to ever drink again, Simpson admitted that he was unsure. “I can’t say … as long as it feels good, I will [stay sober],” he said. The singer also revealed that Cyrus felt the same way. “She doesn’t have plans either to touch it again,” Simpson said.

[From People]

First of all, Miley spent the first weeks of her split from Liam Hemsworth pushing stories about how Liam partied too hard and too often. And… she was only, like, weeks sober at the time? That’s so weird. Basically, Miley and Liam probably used to get high together and have a few beers and then she was suddenly over it and she blamed him for being a “partier.” As for Cody feeling like being with Miley is a natural high… it probably is. Addictive personality attracts addictive personality. Sometimes, you don’t deal with the addictive need until you get to the root of that compulsion. It feels like Miley and Cody have just replaced the drugs & alcohol with each other. And that’s not the healthiest thing either.