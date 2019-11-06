People: Kylie Jenner & Drake have been spending time together ‘romantically’

For a few weeks now, there’s been a lowkey vibe around Kylie Jenner. She’s single for the first time in a few years, and chica is a serial monogamist who jumps into relationships head first, so there were concerns. Travis Scott and Kylie split a few months ago, and she had already been seen around Tyga, her ex, and that’s what many of us were worried about. But we missed this: Kylie has also been around Drake a few times. I honestly didn’t think too much of it because Drake is tight with the Kardashian-Jenner clan anyway. He and Kendall Jenner party together, and there’s always that conspiracy theory that Drake and Kim possibly banged. But… would Drake swoop in on Kylie? Possibly.

Kylie Jenner has been hanging out with rapper Drake one month after her split from Travis Scott, multiple sources reveal.

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

Another friend tells PEOPLE that Kylie, 22, and the rapper, 33, have been hanging out “romantically” since she and Scott called it quits in October.

However, while some close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the “In My Feelings” rapper see a potential romance blossoming, another insider insists the duo are “just friends.” A source close to the makeup mogul also denies the pair is dating.

News of their recent hangouts comes after Jenner attended Drake’s 33rd birthday bash last week at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Kylie was also spotted at Drake’s Halloween party in West Hollywood on Thursday, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that she stayed “super late.”

Yeah, Drake’s people have denied romantic relationships before and those denials didn’t mean anything. I think Drake and Kylie probably are hanging out and it’s probably quite gross – Drake loves the pursuit and then he stops giving a f–k once he “gets” the girl. So he ends up cycling through women really quickly – he love-bombs them, starts a relationship with them and then loses interest. My guess is that he’s probably in the love-bombing phase with Kylie. Stay strong, Kylie. There are other dudes out there.

4 Responses to “People: Kylie Jenner & Drake have been spending time together ‘romantically’”

  1. Eliza says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Um well at least it’s more appropriate he’s hanging around her than Millie?

    Reply
  2. Purrrr says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Let’s not forget his penchant for young girls…

    Reply
  3. Mirage says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:35 am

    This will end in tears.

    Reply
  4. S808 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:36 am

    Drake is such a creep to me. He’s one of those “nice guys”.

    Reply

