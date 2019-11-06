Katie Holmes: ‘I’m not afraid to take a nap in the middle of the day or any time’

I’m stealing this story away from CB before she sees the word “nap” and tries to claim that she’s the Nap Queen and therefore she has to write about ALL celebrity naps. I nap too, CB! I just don’t nap as often as her. She loves to take a nap every day. I don’t need that – I just need 10-20 minutes of quiet contemplation/meditation and some heathens might refer to it as “disco nap” and so be it. Why all this nap discussion? Because Katie Holmes is a napper, but she also makes it sound sort of like my disco napping/meditation/quiet time thing. Katie was on the “Time to Hear Me Roar” health and wellness panel recently where she chatted about napping and fitness. Some quotes:
On naps: “I’m not afraid to take a nap in the middle of the day or any time. I’m sort of always done that — whenever I’m on set I always nap at lunch because it resets me. And sometimes I just need to be quiet for 20 minutes and think and regroup, whether it’s going through a list of gratitude in my head or what am I coming up against ands how can I figure that out and go about it in a different way, like if I’m not reaching that goal what’s standing in my way and how do I fix that because there are roadblocks and it;s really hard and you can get down on yourself, like, ‘Gosh, do I suck?’ And then you have to figure it out.”
On gym time/fitness: “I do a variation. I used to put a lot of pressure [on myself], like ‘Did I work out five times this week?’ whatever, and then I was like, I’m going to put this in the category of self care and actually enjoy it and look at it like that because I don’t have to put the pressure. I do yoga or boxing or cycling, sometimes I run. I did the marathon in 2007 and I felt like I really ran it. I don’t run as much as anymore. I thought I would run 10 miles a week after that but oh no, that’s really long.”
Keeping active helps her mentally: “It always makes me feel better because even if I do five minutes it’s better than sitting on the couch, just get the body moving. If I’m stressed about it something it immediately clears that and then I can think more clearly, look at it from a different point of view. It’s like taking a walk, it gets everything loosened up. I’ve been running and working out since I was about 11 and when I was growing up if I had a test I would calm myself and it just helps when you’re around with a lot of different energy or whatever and you need to get rid of that and back to being myself.”
What she does on the days she doesn’t work out: “In general, if I don’t feel like going to work or I don’t feel like going to work out usually those are the days that I grow the most or I discover something that I never thought I would or it turned out to be one of the best days. I always try to keep that in mind.”
The “I did the marathon in 2007” comment is interesting because at the time, there was a widespread conspiracy that Katie actually faked her New York Marathon run. Very few people saw her running the course and the only photos from her run were at the finish line. CB wrote that up at the time and I’ve always been on Team Katie Holmes Faked Her Marathon Run. Don’t get me wrong, I believe that she’s active and she used to run, in general, and she looks very fit. But I still believe she faked that. As for the napping… she seems to have an aversion to saying “I like to quietly meditate.” It’s really okay to say that. You don’t have to disguise it!
shes so brave! But kidding aside is having a nap regularly uncommon? Maybe cause I work weird hours but I can squeeze in an hour nap in the afternoon almost daily
It’s important to not be afraid of sleep.
I’m feeling a little snarky. Must be nice to have time to nap everyday .
Exactly my thoughts.
Same here. “My life is so tough, what with the napping and the workouts”
Same, Katie, same.
What else does she have to do during the day?
Eh? Why is it “brave” to have a nanna nap? I must be a super-heroine, then. If you’re lucky enough to have the time, then have a nanna nap. It’s good for you. Geez, these celebs…
She didn’t say she was brave. Ya’ll love putting words in people’s mouth. She was asked about self care and that’s now she answered.
She has no job, why does she need a nap?
I have insomnia so I nap if/when I can,but I know it doesn’t help to nap and then try to sleep at night,vicious cycle sometimes.
Katie doesn’t have a ton going on does she,so why would it be hard for her to fit in either a workout or a nap.Either way,I like her.
Every so often I have an AMAZING nap where I have plenty of time to fall into a deep sleep, but usually they just make me feel worse. I’ve been trying to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier, so naps aren’t really on the agenda anymore, even though I work from home and it’s SUPER easy to want to take a mid-afternoon nap.
I really doubt that she faked the marathon! Her time was very modest (5:29 ish – not saying bad! I have run a few in that same range back in the day!) and almost all of my marathons or races only have my photos at the finish line – I somehow blend in and never get photos on the course. If you’re going to fake it you at least go sub 5!
Tacky needs a stylist
About half the time, I take a nap when my 2 year old goes down for a nap after lunch. I love naps and it keeps all our pets quiet during the toddler’s nap (she is a very light sleeper). When my husband is home on the weekends, I usually take a longer 2-3 hour nap either Saturday or Sunday afternoon. There have been some weekends my husband wakes me up in the evening, telling me the pizza is here for dinner so I’ve had a super long nap AND don’t have to cook dinner AND the food is already ready lol. My hero. And to the snarky comments about how it must be nice to have time to nap…it is
I remember the Fake Marathon story and totally believe she never ran the entire race and that it was a fake story designed to promote Scientology. Around that time, Scientology was going around claiming that it gave its members physical health and strength – Tom Cruise claimed around the same time that he hadn’t had a cold in years.
(Remember he yelled at one of his fake girlfriends for having menstrual cramps?) Andd then we have this one as fresh as a daisy trotting over the finish line (and attending some event, in heels, the next night). I have seen elite runners finish a marathon looking like crap….and here she is, physically fit, but far from elite, practically skipping down the street to the finish line. It was complete crap.