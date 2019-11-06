Katie Holmes: ‘I’m not afraid to take a nap in the middle of the day or any time’

I’m stealing this story away from CB before she sees the word “nap” and tries to claim that she’s the Nap Queen and therefore she has to write about ALL celebrity naps. I nap too, CB! I just don’t nap as often as her. She loves to take a nap every day. I don’t need that – I just need 10-20 minutes of quiet contemplation/meditation and some heathens might refer to it as “disco nap” and so be it. Why all this nap discussion? Because Katie Holmes is a napper, but she also makes it sound sort of like my disco napping/meditation/quiet time thing. Katie was on the “Time to Hear Me Roar” health and wellness panel recently where she chatted about napping and fitness. Some quotes:

On naps: “I’m not afraid to take a nap in the middle of the day or any time. I’m sort of always done that — whenever I’m on set I always nap at lunch because it resets me. And sometimes I just need to be quiet for 20 minutes and think and regroup, whether it’s going through a list of gratitude in my head or what am I coming up against ands how can I figure that out and go about it in a different way, like if I’m not reaching that goal what’s standing in my way and how do I fix that because there are roadblocks and it;s really hard and you can get down on yourself, like, ‘Gosh, do I suck?’ And then you have to figure it out.”

On gym time/fitness: “I do a variation. I used to put a lot of pressure [on myself], like ‘Did I work out five times this week?’ whatever, and then I was like, I’m going to put this in the category of self care and actually enjoy it and look at it like that because I don’t have to put the pressure. I do yoga or boxing or cycling, sometimes I run. I did the marathon in 2007 and I felt like I really ran it. I don’t run as much as anymore. I thought I would run 10 miles a week after that but oh no, that’s really long.”

Keeping active helps her mentally: “It always makes me feel better because even if I do five minutes it’s better than sitting on the couch, just get the body moving. If I’m stressed about it something it immediately clears that and then I can think more clearly, look at it from a different point of view. It’s like taking a walk, it gets everything loosened up. I’ve been running and working out since I was about 11 and when I was growing up if I had a test I would calm myself and it just helps when you’re around with a lot of different energy or whatever and you need to get rid of that and back to being myself.”

What she does on the days she doesn’t work out: “In general, if I don’t feel like going to work or I don’t feel like going to work out usually those are the days that I grow the most or I discover something that I never thought I would or it turned out to be one of the best days. I always try to keep that in mind.”