Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is ‘super smart’ and trying to talk already

Like royal babies before him, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is a big, healthy boy. He reminds me a bit of Prince Louis, who was one of the biggest royal babies ever and looks like he’s growing up to be a very big boy too. When Archie was only three months old, he already looked too big and too heavy for the Duchess of Sussex to carry. When we saw him in South Africa, he started drooling as soon as he spied the baked goods too. Archie has an appetite. I think that’s also why Meghan’s been so tired – she must be breastfeeding constantly and Archie is just draining her completely. Anyway, Us Weekly just has a pleasant story about how Archie is big and brilliant and already trying to talk:

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, has grown leaps and bounds since his May birth. “He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 6-month-old in this week’s issue. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!” There’s a good chance the little one’s first word will be “Dada,” the insider reveals, explaining, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.” In fact, Archie is “such a happy baby” that he “rarely cries.” The source tells Us, “He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss.” The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, consider themselves “lucky” to have such a well-behaved baby boy, and they’re relieved that he’s sleeping through the night. “There were times [in the beginning when] they’d bicker over the smallest things because they were so tired,” the insider shares with Us.”But now … there’s less strain on the marriage. They can finally enjoy some ‘couple time’ in the evening.”

[From Us Weekly]

I have no idea – clearly, I’m not around babies and I’ve never had a baby. Some people say that their babies had clear personalities even when they were just months old, and I believe that. But it feels like a lot to put on a six-month old baby – he’s “super smart” already and trying to talk and he’s a “social butterfly.” Considering this child looks almost exactly like Harry, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Archie does have a bit of Harry’s personality too – that naughtiness, the happiness around people. I don’t know. It feels weird to gossip about babies, but we did it with the Cambridge kids too. Prince George was a little hellion as a baby, but he turned into a shy, introspective boy. Charlotte seemed like she had a princess ‘tude as a baby and she still has that. You never can tell and some kids do change.