Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is ‘super smart’ and trying to talk already

Like royal babies before him, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is a big, healthy boy. He reminds me a bit of Prince Louis, who was one of the biggest royal babies ever and looks like he’s growing up to be a very big boy too. When Archie was only three months old, he already looked too big and too heavy for the Duchess of Sussex to carry. When we saw him in South Africa, he started drooling as soon as he spied the baked goods too. Archie has an appetite. I think that’s also why Meghan’s been so tired – she must be breastfeeding constantly and Archie is just draining her completely. Anyway, Us Weekly just has a pleasant story about how Archie is big and brilliant and already trying to talk:
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, has grown leaps and bounds since his May birth.
“He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 6-month-old in this week’s issue. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”
There’s a good chance the little one’s first word will be “Dada,” the insider reveals, explaining, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”
In fact, Archie is “such a happy baby” that he “rarely cries.” The source tells Us, “He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss.”
The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, consider themselves “lucky” to have such a well-behaved baby boy, and they’re relieved that he’s sleeping through the night. “There were times [in the beginning when] they’d bicker over the smallest things because they were so tired,” the insider shares with Us.”But now … there’s less strain on the marriage. They can finally enjoy some ‘couple time’ in the evening.”
I have no idea – clearly, I’m not around babies and I’ve never had a baby. Some people say that their babies had clear personalities even when they were just months old, and I believe that. But it feels like a lot to put on a six-month old baby – he’s “super smart” already and trying to talk and he’s a “social butterfly.” Considering this child looks almost exactly like Harry, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Archie does have a bit of Harry’s personality too – that naughtiness, the happiness around people. I don’t know. It feels weird to gossip about babies, but we did it with the Cambridge kids too. Prince George was a little hellion as a baby, but he turned into a shy, introspective boy. Charlotte seemed like she had a princess ‘tude as a baby and she still has that. You never can tell and some kids do change.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
When I was 6, I already could’ve say 5 words and tried to talk, it really surprise me right now when people are shocked by a kid at this age trying to verbally communicate. That’s what kids do at this age, and that’s show that they’re progressing pretty well. If he didn’t start trying that’s would be surprising (and disturbing, if kid is born healthy and “normal” obviously).
I wouldn’t say it’d be disturbing if a 6 month old baby isn’t saying words/babbling. Every child is different, and doctors are quite flexible with babies going through milestones. It’s way too early to tell if a child is going to be smart or if they’ll need extra assistance in development.
I love babies (Archie is adorable and looks just like Harry, can’t wait to see Meghan in him), but this article is just fluff that seems like a random person made up. Archie could be all these things, but so could majority of babies at that age.
Well, a 6 month old should absolutely being trying to verbally communicate. But 5 clear, understandable, comprehensible words? That’s really not common. At all. That’s why baby sign language is so common and popular.
I think people see what they want to see in babies.
Well, I think most parents describe their 6 month olds as super smart. First – we mostly believe that our babies ARE geniuses, lol, and second, what else are you going to say? “I’m not sure how smart this one is, he doesn’t seem to want to crawl yet.”
So I appreciate this for being a nice baby story, it sounds like typical new parent stuff, especially with the bickering, ha.
From what I’ve seen, it appears EVERY parent things their child is a genius.
Happy six month Archie.
He is just so cute!
I think there is some truth that you see your child’s personality from a very young age. Even when our daughter was tiny we could see she was pretty mellow but stubborn when she wanted to be (and she still very much is!). I have to say though everyone always says a baby is “just so smart!” when they are just hitting one milestone or another earlier than expected. Doesn’t mean they aren’t smart, but don’t quite call up Mensa just yet, lol
I also related hard to the comment about Meg and Harry bickering at the beginning. My husband and I were the same way. We love each other dearly and everything is good now but those first few sleep deprived months will do a number on anyone’s patience! We tell our friends who are expecting to just know you will probably bicker like crazy for a few months until everyone gets some sleep again!
Wasn’t it during that phase when it looked like Harry said something sharp to Meghan on the BP balcony and she seemed to tear up? I thought then that they both looked very tired and strained. Anyway, I’m glad they’re settling into a more normal routine. Archie is adorable!
I dunno, my nephew looks almost exactly like my brother but has a completely different personality. He doesn’t have his mother’s personality either. This is a good thing, to be clear. But I don’t think whether they look like a parent means anything regarding personality. I have to tell you I often make my mother laugh by wondering aloud where my nephew got his sense of humor and sparkle because he is hilarious and both my brother and sister in law are like two undertakers.
I mean every comment they says reads as “normal baby behavior.” 6 months is common to sleep through night, begin crawling, and not cry a lot. Also the comment about him going to friends… he’s not 9 months yet so why would he be a problem? Stranger danger kicks in about then or later in babies.
I don’t know. My second was very laid back and wasn’t as energetic as my first. And the second is in advanced classes and my first is “normal” like his parents. Never judge a book by its cover and babies tend to change a lot. And no two kids are the same even if they have the same parents.
My daughter was born a few hours before Archie, so has also just turned 6 months.
Sure I’d love to think she is smarter than average, but I tend to compare her to her brother at the same age.
She still doesn’t sit unaided and does say ‘dadadada’. But she DOESN’T sleep through the night, which is my fault as we still co-sleep.
I think I can tell for sure she is a happy baby (whilst I’m exhausted) which is what matters.
Grass is always greener. My baby did everything early, and I just wanted her to slow down and be a baby. By 6 months she was a fast crawler, 7 months lifting herself up, and 9 months running. We scrambled for gates as we weren’t expecting good crawling so early. She wanted to be so independent. Enjoy those 6 month snuggles.
The way this article is written reminds me a little of the articles about Kate — a bit too over the top considering we’re talking about a 5-6 month old.
That said, I wish we got daily pictures of Archie. He’s adorable and we all need that kind of thing right now.
Good. It’s about time someone in the H&M household gets treated with the same kid gloves as Kate does. They refuse to do it for Meghan so baby Archie gets a cute story about what a sweet and smart baby he is. Im here for it.
My 2nd daughter made her personality clear in utero. It was bonkers. We were having the second ultrasound and she didn’t like the doctor digging the wand into my belly. We watched on the screen as she kickboxed the thing and then crossed her legs. She’s 10 now and is just as opinionated as ever.
The bickering thing is something I relate to. My husband and I did the first few months. We were new parents and SO tired. I would snap at him for the dumbest things. Neither of us remember the first few months of our sons life lol. I can’t think of any new parents that don’t bicker in the first few months.
Archie Is adorable and seems to be a good baby.
Eh, all parents say their baby is “super smart!!1!1”. Based on what we saw in SA, Archie does seem to be a social butterfly like his parents. I’ve never had a kid myself, but I can definitely relate to being so tired the smallest things piss you off.
LOL! Cute story about lil Archie. Sounds like he’s hitting all of his milestones. Typical first time parents tales. I hope they enjoy this time as they grow so fast and the changes babies to through seem daily. Even though he may go to strangers now he may not in a few months. He sounds like a bundle of joy and has a good disposition. My first was like that, barely cried and happy go lucky, and the second was the complete opposite. Fun times!
Lol its just a typical PR fluff piece. This is basically laying down the ground work for more PR fluff pieces in the future which will insinuate that Meghan is the greatest mother ever to grace planet earth.
I still say this baby looks like his Grandpa. It’s all I see when I look at him 😳