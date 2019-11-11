Emilia Clarke wishes people would stop spoiling the big ‘twist’ of ‘Last Christmas’

SPOILERS for Last Christmas.
For some reason, I didn’t even know that Last Christmas came out last Friday. I saw Emilia Clarke promoting the film everywhere, but I guess I just thought it was really advanced promotion, because why would you release a Christmas movie weeks before… Thanksgiving? Anyway, it seems like I wasn’t the only one sleeping on Last Christmas – it debuted on the weekend box office at #4, which would have been a notable bomb except that Doctor Sleep also bombed and that’s the bigger story for box office analysts. Besides, the reviews of Last Christmas were bad-to-horrendous, so no one was surprised when the film didn’t do well.
Interestingly enough, one of the other reasons why the film got such an icy reception from film-goers and critics is because… people figured out the plot twist months ago, when we first saw the trailer. Truly, people on Twitter and in blog comment sections figured it out. If you don’t want to know the big “twist,” stop reading now…
SPOILERS BELOW…
The big twist is that Emilia’s character, the recipient of a heart transplant, finds out that Henry Golding’s character is the ghost of a man who died and she has his heart. Most people figured out that he was a ghost in the very first f–king trailer. But still, Emilia Clarke is mad that people are “spoiling” the twist:
Emilia Clarke is so over spoilers. And we’re not even talking about Game of Thrones. The actress opened up to IndieWire about her irritation with the internet’s obsession with trying to guess the twist in Last Christmas. Fans began an elaborate guessing game almost as soon as the trailer debuted in August. “It’s bloody annoying. Frustrating,” Clarke said. “It’s more complicated than people are guessing.”
Clarke defends the twist, noting that there was great care and nuance put into building it into the script. “Emma [Thompson] and Greg [Wise] wrote this script together, but they sent the script to all of their friends and it was only ready when their friends didn’t see the twist coming and couldn’t guess until it happens, so that’s where it comes from,” she told IndieWire. “It’s just frustrating.”
“When it comes to signing petitions to reshoot the last season of a very popular TV show, or whether it’s spoiling a goddamn Christmas rom-com, people are able to do something about that,” she reflected to IndieWire. “Our world’s literally on fire, so I think that there’s a lot of things outside of people’s control, so when it comes to this kind of stuff, they can do something with it and want to. It’s done with so much fervor, it’s done with a huge amount of energy and all that is, is misdirected energy.”
I like her for defending her movie and defending Emma Thompson and Greg Wise’s script. But… the first line of George Michael’s “Last Christmas” is “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart.” SPOILER. I mean, it’s not Emilia’s fault. But truly, 90% of us saw this coming.
Yeah, people were predicting this when the trailer first came out. I have to say, it’s weird that the trailer makes it look like a rom-com. I kind of wonder if the reason it’s bombing is because the twist is so obvious, yet the trailer tries really hard to make it look light and fluffy and romantic. Who exactly is the target audience for this?
Anyway, Henry Golding is hot. So I’m not going to complain about seeing him in more movies.
Yeah I guessed it the minute I saw the trailer but really hoped I was wrong. I couldn’t stop laughing when I read I was right. They really went with the “ghost boyfriend” plot from one of the worst seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Yikes.
The reviews are terrible, the box office is mediocre to disappointing… I say they should lean into it and maybe some people will go out of morbid curiosity.
But even Emilia says it’s a rom-com, so what kind of movie is it? I don’t mean to sound snarky, I really have no idea.
Okay, well I didnt see that twist coming lol (I dont mind spoilers though, which is why I read the post anyway), but I figured there was something sad and tragic about the movie. I love a good Christmas movie and I dont mind tearjerkers, and I love Henry Golding, but for some reason I had no interest in seeing this movie. Maybe I’ll watch it on demand next year.
I didn’t either and I’m kind of mad even though I clicked on the spoiler post! What is wrong with me!?
People are crabby and “spoiling” it because the movie is badly sold.
I’m sorry, but their friends must all be pretty dim if none of them saw that twist coming. The fact that Golding is a ghost is blindingly obvious from the get go, and then all that’s left is to figure out why Clarke’s got a ghost in her life, which is again, blindingly obvious. Calling it Last Christmas was just the cherry on top.
I think it could have been a much better film if they hadn’t tried to make it a twist at all.
Honestly, they should have been promoting the ghost angle all along. I didn’t guess the twist based on the trailers because I didn’t pay any attention to them: another treacly Christmas love story with some poor sick girl…big whatever. But a love story with the ghost of your heart donor? Yeah, I’ll watch that trash, bring it on.
Your last 2 sentences made me lol! A hot ghost? Why didn’t you say sooner? Bring that sh*t on.
Same here—I ignored the trailers because it looked like another bland Xmas movie. Now that I know it’s about a cheesy romance with a hot ghost, I’m more likely to go see it
I hate to break it to her, but people figured out the twist within minutes of the trailer premiering.
As they say, it ain’t rocket science.
Was thinking about seeing this movie, but now I’m not to sure. I thought is was a rom com, but now I don’t like how the movie is going.
Another thing that was holding me back from seeing it was that to me EC was coming off quite annoying and unappealing in the previews. Don’t get me wrong, I think she’s very attractive, but something about her character in the previews was very unappealing to me.
I love Emilia, she’s so lovely and nice. She’s really a good person and I will see Last Christmas (sadly it will be released in December in my country)
“She’s really a good person“
Your choice, but honestly this sentiment drives me crazy. She’s not a charity. We don’t have to support garbage just because celebrities are nice. If we stop doing that, better products have to get made. We deserve quality for our money. She’s rich, she’ll be fine.
I’m glad I read the spoiler because for the life of me I couldn’t figure out what this movie was about from the Hulu commercials.
This is like a Hallmark movie. I think I’ve seen many of them with similar plots.
I just cannot get behind her as an actress. I just don’t like her.
Trying to keep something public and online secret? An online secret is an oxymoron larger than jumbo shrimp. I agree with the poster suggesting going with the Christmas ghost from the start. It might have even increased sales. But alas, not my type of movie. And not my type of Christmas viewing either. We do Grinch here. Hanky the Christmas Poo, Ren and Stimpy and Stinky’s snowy adventure. And of course the classics, plus Die Hard, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings. Absolutely no romantic comedies! 😁
I watched the movie on Friday and loved it. A lovely film. Sad but joyous and they have great chemistry.
The only twist would be is she was a good actress.
I saw this movie this weekend. I weirdly really wanted to see it. It wasn’t great and yes the spoiler was obvious. She didn’t look good in the movie either- really dirty and just not great. I mean I know that’s not really the point, i was just disappointed.