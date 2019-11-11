Gwen Stefani in Vera Wang at the People’s Choice Awards: overkill or great?

Here are some photos from last night’s People’s Choice Awards. You can see the list of winners here – they really do not matter at all, but it looked like an okay awards show overall. Better organized than the Critics Choice Awards in any case. Gwen Stefani was one of the few “A-listers” who actually walked the carpet, as opposed to simply showing up for a few minutes to pick up an award. Gwen walked the carpet with Blake Shelton, and they both picked up awards for their trouble. Gwen’s award was for some kind of “Icon” something and Blake won for Country Artist of 2019. As fashionable and fashion-conscious as Gwen is, you would think that she would be able to get Blake into a real suit instead of jeans and a vest and blazer. Not so much. Gwen was decked out in Vera Wang, and Blake was… Blake. Also: when Blake won, he said on stage, “Gwen, I love the sh-t out of you.” Which is sweet!
Pink wore Bella Freud and came with her husband and two kids.
Zendaya is too good for this show! Her dress is Christopher Esber. Very cute and appropriate.
Jenna Dewan in Monique Lhuillier, wow she’s far along. She looks great.
Sarah Hyland in Fausto Puglisi. YIKES on everything orange – orange dress, orange lipstick, that’s so wrong.
And here’s Jennifer Aniston winning an award – she didn’t walk the carpet. Her black dress was ODD.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
she used to be so cool and quirky..just so sad to see her messing with her face. with her talent and achievements and it is really heartbreaking to see such lack of self confidence and self worth..
I actually really like the orange dress, with different makeup it could have been a knockout. Agreed on the “yikes” for orange lipstick though…that doesn’t look good on anyone.
Zendaya is transcendent. She looks incredibly.
Has anyone been watching the morning show? I have, and I love it. I just watched episode 4 last night. There was a lot of talk beforehand that Witherspoon wasn’t young enough to play ingenue to Aniston’s character. But she doesn’t play that. Not at all. I have never seen Aniston better. Wow what a layered performance and I can’t get enough of this show.
I love Stefani’s dress.
Anybody else think this dress is just a way to lead the boyfriend in the direction of a wedding dress?
She wears that and he wears dirty boots and jeans. I’m always curious what goes through a person’s mind when they do this. Armani shirt, Tom Ford blazer, Tiffany cuff links, and, geez, how to finish this look. But gawd, I’m so exhausted. I can’t put forth anymore effort to complete this look….ugh….let me see what I can find from the hamper…and where are the boots I wear in the barn….
I think Gwen looks great. Liked the other fashion too.