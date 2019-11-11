Gwen Stefani in Vera Wang at the People’s Choice Awards: overkill or great?

Here are some photos from last night’s People’s Choice Awards. You can see the list of winners here – they really do not matter at all, but it looked like an okay awards show overall. Better organized than the Critics Choice Awards in any case. Gwen Stefani was one of the few “A-listers” who actually walked the carpet, as opposed to simply showing up for a few minutes to pick up an award. Gwen walked the carpet with Blake Shelton, and they both picked up awards for their trouble. Gwen’s award was for some kind of “Icon” something and Blake won for Country Artist of 2019. As fashionable and fashion-conscious as Gwen is, you would think that she would be able to get Blake into a real suit instead of jeans and a vest and blazer. Not so much. Gwen was decked out in Vera Wang, and Blake was… Blake. Also: when Blake won, he said on stage, “Gwen, I love the sh-t out of you.” Which is sweet!

Pink wore Bella Freud and came with her husband and two kids.

Zendaya is too good for this show! Her dress is Christopher Esber. Very cute and appropriate.

Jenna Dewan in Monique Lhuillier, wow she’s far along. She looks great.

Sarah Hyland in Fausto Puglisi. YIKES on everything orange – orange dress, orange lipstick, that’s so wrong.

And here’s Jennifer Aniston winning an award – she didn’t walk the carpet. Her black dress was ODD.