Kim Kardashian in Versace at the People’s Choice Awards: cheap or fine?

Here are some photos from the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, or as they’re being called now, E! People’s Choice. I guess E! bought the “People’s Choice” property, or something. I’m not going to think too hard about it. The People’s Choice Awards are never important, nor are they a significant barometer of what’s cool in pop culture, or what someone’s Oscar season will look like. As such, this year’s People’s Choice Awards handed out vague prizes to Jennifer Aniston and Pink for nebulous “Icon” status. You can see the full list of People’s Choice winners here.

At first, I was going to try to jam all of the notable fashion in one post, but no, the Kardashians deserve their own post. The show won something for Best Reality Show, because duh, this is on E!. Kourtney wore Naeem Khan and Kris Jenner wore McQueen. Kim Kardashian wore Versace – from the front, it looks like ‘80s white snakeskin, but then in the back, it’s just blah grey fabric, so… the dress is only good/okay from the front.

Khloe wore LaQuan Smith – maybe my perception is completely warped, but I actually think Khloe looks like she’s eased up slightly on the fillers and such? I mean, she’s still jacked. But the Sad Doll look has faded slightly.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

9 Responses to “Kim Kardashian in Versace at the People’s Choice Awards: cheap or fine?”

  1. DaisySharp says:
    November 11, 2019 at 7:22 am

    Very appropriate dress for Kimmie, who is the real snake

    Reply
  2. DaisySharp says:
    November 11, 2019 at 7:22 am

    Absolute trash family. Dear gawd.

    Reply
  3. Vexa says:
    November 11, 2019 at 7:24 am

    Khloe’s face is looking better, but that fake hair is awful!!

    Reply
  4. Pixelated says:
    November 11, 2019 at 7:28 am

    Lol the extensions on kim and Khloe are reaching into rapunzel status

    Reply
  5. babsjohnson says:
    November 11, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Kim looks good, the other sisters look cheap af. Especially Becky with the cheap hair.

    Reply
    • naomipaige99 says:
      November 11, 2019 at 7:38 am

      When I see Kim in her dress, the first thing that came to mind is how much does she charge!?!?

      Kourtney just tries to hard! And in my opinion, always falls short.

      Reply

