Drake got booed off the stage at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival
  • November 11, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Drake

Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA

If you saw “Drake” trending on social media last night and into the morning, this is why – Drake made a surprise, unannounced appearance at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in LA. Perhaps the festival-goers were expecting to see Frank Ocean, maybe people just weren’t in the mood for Drake. But damn, Drake got BOOED OFF THE STAGE. He performed a brief set to a mostly hostile & negative crowd, then stopped and told the audience, “Like I said, I’m here for you… If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.” To which the people yelled “no” and “booooooo.” So he just left, saying: “It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me.” Here are some videos:

In one of these videos, you can hear the crowd chanting “we want Frank,” meaning Frank Ocean. People really were expecting Ocean to perform and there’s some evidence to suggest that no one understood that Drake was supposed to close the night, and people thought Frank might eventually come out when Drake was done. I’m just trying to figure out/explain the groupthink happening here.

Honestly, Drake handled that as well as he could. He did his thing, asked the crowd if they wanted more and they didn’t, so he respectfully stepped off the stage. It’s an “L” for him, for sure, but he handled it like a professional and good for him.

Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Drake got booed off the stage at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival”

  1. Alarmjaguar says:
    November 11, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Damn, that’s got to sting, but he did seem to handle it professionally. Can we also talk about how Don Jr. was yelled off the stage (by conservatives) at UCLA? That was delicious.

    Reply
  2. Monette says:
    November 11, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Hahahahaha. It’s like if you opened the door expecting Michael B Jordan, but instead you got Kevin Hart.
    I understand why they booed.

    Reply
  3. Leriel says:
    November 11, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Lol i’m happy his time is finally coming to end. Can’t stand him and his weird voice, and not surprised that he’s creep.

    Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    November 11, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Wow that’s really mean. I remember when Justin Timberlakr was booed at a rock fest in Canada. Sure he didn’t fit the bill, but everyone felt like jerks later on. I mean these are real people.

    Reply
  5. stepup says:
    November 11, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Those fans don’t have time for corny ass DRAKE!

    Drake cracks me up. He is aggressively cheesy.

    Reply
  6. Nina says:
    November 11, 2019 at 9:17 am

    I thought he was popular?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment