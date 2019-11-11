Helen Mirren is flattered that you think she looks like Keanu’s new girlfriend

Embed from Getty Images
This is Helen Mirren slaying it in a formfitting bright yellow Brandon Maxwell gown at the premiere of The Good Liar, which is out this week and costars Ian McKellen. I just saw the trailer and it looks so good! Ian plays a romance scam artist who targets Helen’s character for her wealth. I hope it ends with Helen turning the tables on him, or maybe there’s a cool twist and she was playing him all along. I’m here for this romance thriller.
One of the big stories last week was that Keanu Reeves premiered his lovely age-appropriate girlfriend, a 46-year-old artist named Alexandra Grant who bears more than a passing resemblance to Helen Mirren. In fact many of you said that you thought Alexandra was Helen when you first saw her photo. Kaiser and I talked about that on the podcast this week (that’s at 9:30!) and we agreed that it’s a great compliment to be compared to Helen Mirren. Helen was asked about this on the red carpet for The Good Liar and she said it was a compliment that Keanu’s girlfriend was compared to her, and that she knew him from when he worked with her husband on The Devil’s Advocate in 1997.
“I saw that,” Mirren said… “That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely.”
While the pair aren’t dating — in fact, Mirren has been married to director Taylor Hackford for 22 years — the Oscar winner does know Reeves, and has nothing but love for the the John Wick star.
“I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person,” Mirren said, referring to the 1997 horror thriller The Devil’s Advocate. “So she’s a lucky girl and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy.”
That was cute the way Helen said Keanu and his new girlfriend were both lucky. ET has a brief video with Helen’s response and with a background of Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship. There are photos of them together dating back years and Keanu is looking at her like he completely adores her.
Ooh I found that photo!!
This was just an excuse to write about Helen Mirren and Keanu Reeves. Also to imagine Keanu in love. That gives me the feels.
Here’s the trailer for The Good Liar!
Keanu in love 🥰
To Queen Helen of the island nation of Fuckinfantastica: I bow my head with an extra-deep curtsy!
I’m just so happy for him.
I might be the only one but I can not stand Helen Mirren. Helpppp😩
I can’t stand her either.
It makes me so happy that he’s happy! I know he was content being single and he was never really “sad Keanu”, but still, glad he has someone to share his life with. It’s sad that we’re all shocked by a famous man dating a woman his age, but it also confirms that he’s just as awesome as we thought he was, makes me respect him even more.
And yes she does look like Helen, both gorgeous!
She’s almost a decade younger, she’s not his age.
Nine years is a big deal when it’s 18 and 27, nothing at all when it’s 46 and 55.
Jerusha, agreed, but they’re still not the same age.
When you’ve got 65 yo Quaid and his 26 yo fiancee and 44 yo Leo and his 22 yo model, KR and AG are basically the same age. Lits of people seem to want Keanu to be as shallow as his peers, but he’s just not that way.
Damn he’s mid 50’s?!? Lol, did not know that.
It’s a compliment to Alexandra, not so sure it’s one to Helen. 💁🏼♂️
To be compared to a woman 30 years younger? I mean, I’d be flattered.
Helen is a class act. I’ve followed AG’s IG for several years. If you haven’t already, you should check it out. Her warmth and personality come through. You ‘ll find it easy to see why Keanu is attracted.
Who is “AG”?
BayTampaBay, Alexandra Grant. Keanu’s new gf.
They look very much alike like doppelgängers even…..
Alexandra has such kindness in her face, and sticking by someone while they heal, that takes strength and patience. They are both very lucky to have found each other at the right time. I can see the resemblance, but it’s the face blind kind of resemblance, where it’s just hair and makeup and general body type.
Ooooh! I cannot wait to see this film!!