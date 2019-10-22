Dennis Quaid, 65, is engaged to a 26-year-old he’s only dated for about five months

Embed from Getty Images

In June of this year, we discussed how Dennis Quaid, 65, had broken up with his 32-year-old girlfriend and was dating a 26-year-old PhD student named Laura Savoie. By my count, they’ve been dating for six months, TOPS. Which is apparently the perfect amount of time to propose. Laura walked the Hawaii red carpet of Midway (Quaid’s new war movie) with Quaid and she was wearing an engagement ring. Apparently, Quaid proposed to her in Hawaii… while she was taking a selfie.

Actor Dennis Quaid is engaged!“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Quaid, just hours after he asked his girlfriend, Laura Savoie, to marry him. While promoting his new movie “Midway” in Hawaii alongside his co-stars Woody Harrelson and Patrick Wilson, Quaid confirmed that he is engaged. He shared, “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.” “I had the ring in my pocket… It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan… I wanted it to be private,” Dennis added of the “sunset” proposal. She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down,” Dennis dished. The 65-year-old and the 26-year-old PhD student at the University of Texas have been dating since this summer. On a professional note, Quaid is playing Vice Admiral William “Bull” Halsey in “Midway,” which is based on the real events of the 1942 Battle of Midway between the American forces and the Imperial Japanese Navy, the battle after Pearl Harbor.



I am a great deal younger than Dennis Quaid and I would not want to have anything to do with a 26-year-old. Even at my age, I wouldn’t want anything to do a 65-year-old man!! If Dennis and Laura make it down the aisle, this will be his fourth wedding, his fourth wife. And the age difference just keeps getting bigger too – his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, was twenty years younger than him. Now Laura is nearly FORTY years younger than him. The fifth wife will probably be sixty years younger.

