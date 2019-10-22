Dennis Quaid, 65, is engaged to a 26-year-old he’s only dated for about five months

In June of this year, we discussed how Dennis Quaid, 65, had broken up with his 32-year-old girlfriend and was dating a 26-year-old PhD student named Laura Savoie. By my count, they’ve been dating for six months, TOPS. Which is apparently the perfect amount of time to propose. Laura walked the Hawaii red carpet of Midway (Quaid’s new war movie) with Quaid and she was wearing an engagement ring. Apparently, Quaid proposed to her in Hawaii… while she was taking a selfie.
Actor Dennis Quaid is engaged!“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Quaid, just hours after he asked his girlfriend, Laura Savoie, to marry him. While promoting his new movie “Midway” in Hawaii alongside his co-stars Woody Harrelson and Patrick Wilson, Quaid confirmed that he is engaged. He shared, “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.”
“I had the ring in my pocket… It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan… I wanted it to be private,” Dennis added of the “sunset” proposal. She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down,” Dennis dished.
The 65-year-old and the 26-year-old PhD student at the University of Texas have been dating since this summer.
On a professional note, Quaid is playing Vice Admiral William “Bull” Halsey in “Midway,” which is based on the real events of the 1942 Battle of Midway between the American forces and the Imperial Japanese Navy, the battle after Pearl Harbor.
I am a great deal younger than Dennis Quaid and I would not want to have anything to do with a 26-year-old. Even at my age, I wouldn’t want anything to do a 65-year-old man!! If Dennis and Laura make it down the aisle, this will be his fourth wedding, his fourth wife. And the age difference just keeps getting bigger too – his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, was twenty years younger than him. Now Laura is nearly FORTY years younger than him. The fifth wife will probably be sixty years younger.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Gross.
Yep
Remember that SNL sketch with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called “Meet Your Second Wife”? This reminds me perfectly of that.
I was thinking of that as I wrote this! Yes!!
That sketch is a piece of art!
Well the good news is she looks way older than 26, so maybe no one will ask if she’s his daughter?
HA
this comment got me
She looks like Anna Camp!
Funny, as all his exes look similar
Ha, I hope she takes him for a ride, tbh.
The thing is – she could, every single young woman dating an old rich dude could take them for a ride, and these dudes would keep following the same pattern. Because they’d rather feed their ego with a wife that could be their child than to admit they’re old and sad.
I don’t even kind of believe she’s 26. Maybe 36.
She’s younger than his son Jack (with Meg Ryan). Gross.
She should have a lot in common with his kids…Some of whom she’s younger than.
I really wonder why…I get why she is dating him…money, access to fame…but for the men? Maybe men are very insecure about their virility…and someone young makes them feel like a stud…we can convince ourselves of a lot of things when we are insecure and in denial. Just trying to understand what the pathology is for a man to date a woman 40 years younger 🤮
But couldn’t they date without marriage? I mean I think they just want to tie someone down whos young to show off, but also to take care of them. Because in 2 years when they divorce he’s just going to call her a golddigger who lied to him. He’s all cliche.
So they were in a local town visiting her sister (who goes to college around here) and there are some candid pics of him online and he looks ridiculous and old. I believe she used to date Jeremy Piven, that is what I read somewhere (I could be wrong about that, they might have her mixed up with someone else), if so though, she knows what she’s doing.
Well this is gonna end well….
Well, this is gonna end. XO
With everything we know about Dennis Quaid? Of course he is…of COURSE he is. 🙄
Ship those brats off to Switzerland, Laura.
Have y’all seen this? Absolute brilliance.
https://twitter.com/elaine4animals/status/1186349536609996800?s=21
Has anyone seen what Elaine Hendrix (Meredith in The Parent Trap) tweeted about this? It was good-hearted, but still…LMAO.
Ugh. He looks like he’s getting skin “care” tips from Sean Penn.
Is that woman his nurse? Is that what the PhD is for?
he looks like the other side of sean penn’s ham hock. turns out the most evidient side effect to using hgh past 55 is looking like an overdone roast.
Gross.