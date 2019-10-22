Prince William feels ‘compassion’ for the Sussexes, he’s spoken to Harry

Can I just say? It’s remarkable – in a bad way – how the royals have twisted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s words and their pain into something else entirely. Harry and Meghan are clearly tired of the bulls–t they’ve had to endure for the past year and when they simply say “yes, it’s been really difficult,” the Windsors then attack them for not keeping a stiff upper lip AND they gaslight the Sussexes as “fragile.” Prince William seems to be leading the gaslighting effort, and William wants people to know that he feels “compassion” for the Sussexes:
Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken to each other privately after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bared their souls in an emotional ITV interview. Royal aides are said to have ‘concern’ about Harry and Meghan’s struggles, with William believed to be ‘worried’ about his brother who he feels is in a ‘fragile place’.
Last night, a source close to William told the Times: ‘It would be very difficult for anybody to watch that and not feel compassion for them. Whatever is going on is taking a personal toll on them. That, of course, would cause concern.’
It has also emerged that William and Harry have spoken to each other privately following the documentary, although it is not clear if William saw it in advance. Describing how William felt at seeing his younger brother clearly upset in the programme, a senior royal source said: ‘He is concerned, as anyone would be watching the documentary.’
Insiders told the BBC that William was ‘worried’ about his brother, hopes he is ‘all right’, and thinks the suggestion that Harry and Meghan want a six-week break from royal duties is probably a ‘good thing’ as they are in ‘a fragile place’. But royal sources scotched talk of William being ‘furious’ about the timing of the programme, which ITV began trailing toward the end of his own successful tour of Pakistan with his wife Kate.
One said: ‘Actually I just think there is a really deep sadness there. Things will never be the same again, clearly. ‘People will debate what he [Harry] said about their relationship, although the truth is, as he said, that they are on different paths and don’t see as much of each other as they used to. But that doesn’t stop [him] being concerned about his brother. I think it would be difficult for anyone to see a member of their family talking like that on camera.’
No one the Mail spoke to yesterday could confirm whether William saw the documentary in advance. A source in the Royal Household suggested the future king had been forced to sit at home and watch it on Sunday night along with the rest of the nation.
The TL; DR version: William is sad that *someone* made his brother sad but oh well, William will be king and Harry won’t, cry about that, Ginger. That’s basically what it is. The fact that William is completely abdicating his partial responsibility for what HE has put his brother and sister-in-law through is unsurprising, but his insistence on gaslighting them publicly about all of this still shocks me. I am but a mere peasant American looking in on all of this, but it definitely feels like… William, the Queen, and the Prince of Wales are the ones mishandling all of this. But the royal reporters keep insisting that Harry and Meghan are the ones doing EVERYTHING wrong. There’s a real lack of self-awareness all around, basically.
Also: there’s always an undercurrent to all of the reporting about Meghan in the British tabloids, that she’s too “foreign,” too much of an “outsider.” It’s the strain of anti-Americanism, sure, but mostly it’s just otherizing a biracial woman The undercurrent takes many forms. Today’s form is to make a big deal about how Meghan is… still an American citizen. And she’ll likely be a dual citizen whenever her British citizenship comes through. People think Archie is a dual citizen too. The subtext is that IF everyone succeeds in bullying Meghan out of the UK, she can “just go back home” to America. That’s basically it.
At this point, I just don’t see how the relationship between the brothers will ever mend. How do you get over someone whose supposed to love you just constantly throwing you and the mother of your son under the bus like he has?
BRF haven’t had anything to say the last few years about the media abuse and it took M & H directly speaking out for them to realize that BP, KP, and CH look bad in this. SMH
The only compassion William has is about how he is perceived in all of this and wants it known that the Sussex’s have mental health problems – William only care about making himself look good and averting any bad press they might get.
I am growing quite weary of the new trend of taking anything posted by the Daily Mail as actual, factual journalism. I really wish it would stop.
This was reported in different outlets not just the daily fail.
This is William very carefully avoiding blaming the press in any way.
If he did, he might get some blowback from the media and he can’t have that.
So instead of acknowledging that his brother and sister-in-law have been bullied relentlessly for years, it’s all about preserving his own image.
I think there’s a lot of people in the BRF who’s best interest is served by keeping quiet. With phone hackings and other dirty tactics, tabloid media probably has a lot of dirt on… pretty much everyone.
I honestly think that’s a good deal of why you don’t see anyone rushing to their defense. I don’t think it’s necessarily them all sitting back wringing their hands and plotting against the couple. But I think there’s a lot of panic behind the scenes, and everyone is scrambling to save their own hide first and foremost. They’re probably worried about what H&M’s lawsuits could open up for them.
And that’s not right of them – saying nothing is still absolutely terrible. But I tend to think there’s a lot of potential blackmail opportunities out there keeping them from really doing anything to rock the boat.
I agree with you Erinn. I feel like I’ve read comment that Murdoch has a lot of royal family dirt but is waiting for the Queen to pass away before it gets out.
To be fair to Charles and William as future monarchs especially one with low poll numbers they would need press on side for PR for the monarchy. So can see why they wouldn’t want to be seen as overtly supporting this press battle. But obviously throwing family under the bus us another matter
And that’s just it. It’s cowardly af… but at the same time, I can imagine they feel like they’ve got their hands tied in a lot of ways, and they’re probably ‘afraid’ of what could happen knowing they are going to be the focus of the press for the rest of their lives. It doesn’t make them pure evil, but it certainly doesn’t make them brave. And I think probably, Harry feels like if he were in their position HE would support family that needed it – which is probably mostly true… but it’s hard to say for sure if he’d been raised as the heir. It’s kind of a sad situation all around.
Oh, I have another comment. This family sucks as much as anyone’s does. Where is the Royal Psychologist when you need her?
I hope M and H just put their heads down and focus on each other and their work. You can never win with toxic people or a toxic press. I hope they will continue to take comfort in each other and let go what they can’t control. I live close to my family, and they can be toxic drama queens, too. My hubs and I manage to keep our little bubble of serenity in the midst of it.
I think that’s what they’re trying to do. Harry was at an engagement the next day after the doc aired, and Meghan will be at the One World conference today.
Do you have the press hounding you and your friends constantly? Do you have people flying across oceans to assault you because they didn’t believe you were pregnant and wanted to prove it?
They can’t simply ignore it and work. That’s what they’ve been doing up to this point and it just got worse. Meghan was on maternity leave and they amped up their attacks.
Cambridge PR is reminding me of the Marc Bolland years. Doing anything and everything to stay in good graces.
Yup. Yesterday Camilla Tominey said that Meghan should give her her phone number and noted that Kate did so. You must wonder how many other reporters have such direct access to the Cambridges….
And Camilla is only confirming who their ‘royal sources’ are with that statement.
the only thing fragile are those 10 hairs on william’s dome
Shouldn’t William be concerned, worried and have compassion for them months ago? I didn’t need an ITV special to know they’re suffering, so he definitely shouldn’t need one.
Yeah, William is confirming the rift way more with this statement than Harry’s statement did!
The more I see of this, the more it reminds me of my own time at St. Andrews while kate and Will were there.
I had a fabulous time, don’t get me wrong- but these people pole stick to their own and it never occurs to them to voluntarily hoi-polloi with normal people. What you see here with Meghan is what posh people here do to normal people when they get too close- they shun, other-ise and then take no responsibility whatsoever when they are called out for it. Staffers and RR are even worse- those Men in Grey Suits are suckers for convention and do not take novelty well.
Poor Meghan- at least her and Harry have each other and their beautiful baby. What a thing to have these monsters for a family.
Honestly prince William reminds me of my sister.
The piece of crap has gone out of her way to trash me and then says shes worried about me.
Like stop trashing me and I will be just fine.
Sounds awful! How do you cope with that?
I have cut her out of my life.
Unfortunately, when people show you who they are believe them.
I have text messages and emails as proof of her emotional abuse.
He worried now but wasn’t when Meghan was pregnant with his nephew and was getting attacked for everything she did or wore?
OMG he’s so false. I can’t stand William anymore.
Every headline seems so a strategic.
And William speaks about menthal health? This is an awful look for him.
You know there is a problem when the people over at Royal Dish start adoring William and Kate. Racism is deep on that forum, they hate Megan.
I’m laughing at the part about how the future king had to sit home and watch the documentary with the rest of the nation. Poor William! Woe is William!!!!
I do think this info is coming directly from KP and the reason I think that is because it’s so inept. William was so worried after seeing the documentary that he called Harry!!! He had no clue how upset Harry was until that documentary!!! He thought things were great for Harry but now he realizes they’re not so he called him.
Someone definitely thinks this is going to make William look better and it really doesn’t.
What a condescending twat he is. Unfortunately, the Sussexes are finally seeing his family’s true colours. What a viper’s nest these people are. I hope the lawsuits expose everything!
He can take his compassion and f*ck right off.
William is an opportunist slug. He may think this makes him look compassionate, but that ship sailed long ago. When he and Kate pulled their budget flight crap, they added more fuel to the fire. They helped to make things worse for the Sussexes. They weren’t trying to help Harry and Meghan. They were trying to score points off their misery. Coming out now with this BS is proof positive, William is a crappy brother who will throw anybody under the bus.
So instead of BP, CH and KP having their spokespeople put out a statement saying we heard you H&M, we don’t approve and will help in anyway we can , they decide this is better.
Okay then.