The senior royals have ‘gone out of their way’ to welcome Meghan to the family…?

It’s both funny and sad to me that senior royals and Prince William will get off their royal asses in a hurry to defend the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wiglets or Future Queen Botox, but they just slink about saying not much of anything about the racist smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex. Those same senior royals are the ones helping Prince Andrew too, providing happy photo-ops with him or providing cover for him. But again, they won’t say sh-t in defense of Meghan. But after the Sussexes spoke on-camera about feeling burnt out by all of the lies and tabloid drama, the senior royals know they have to do *something*. And that something is… concern-troll, gaslight and keep some kind of weird tab on how they’ve been secretly checking in with the Sussexes this whole time. William wanted people to know that he’s “worried” about the “fragile” Sussexes. Here’s what the other senior royals want us to know:

Senior royals have “gone out of their way” to make the Duchess of Sussex feel welcome, the Standard has been told, after she said in a documentary that she has found life “a struggle” since marrying Prince Harry. Senior sources admitted that the Royal Household, with all its formalities, can appear “daunting” but said that both the Queen and Prince Charles had made efforts to include Meghan. One Palace figure told the Standard: “I know that the Prince of Wales has several times reached out to Meghan. They get on and share a love of music too. I know he invited her to a preview of an exhibition at the palace. The Queen has been a source of strength too and invited them both to Balmoral where family problems are usually aired.”

[From The Evening Standard]

“Gone out of their way” to… do what exactly? Invite her to an event last year? Check to see Archie once? Besides, this is about a lot more than “Charles invited Meghan to an art exhibition.” This is about how Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace have lined up to smear Meghan. They don’t even have to put that much effort into it – all it takes is one staffer spilling some tea to a Daily Mail reporter and the tabloids will gleefully do the heavy lifting for weeks. Meanwhile, with all of the senior royals’ vague concern-trolling, they also managed to find time to drop some nastiness to various royal commentators:

The Queen and senior royals are ‘very worried’ about the direction ‘divisive’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading after they launched their extraordinary attack on the British media, royal experts claim. Royal commentator Phil Dampier, who wrote ‘Royally Suited’ about Harry and Meghan’s romance, said senior royals ‘from the Queen down’ are concerned and branded their comments in their new ITV documentary ‘very serious’. Jonny Dymond, the BBC’s royal correspondent, said: ‘I think they (the royal family) will be pretty horrified actually.’ While royal commentator Penny Junor described the couple’s actions as a ‘big mistake’. Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Phil Dampier, who has written about the royals over three decades, said: ‘I hope on their six week holiday they reflect very carefully on what they do next. They had turned a corner with the Africa trip but all the good works were overshadowed by this attack on the press. ‘They are either being badly advised or ignoring advice.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Heavens to Murgatroyd, they ATTACKED THE PRESS. The press was just sitting there, minding its own business and publishing lovely, glowing, truthful article after article about the Sussexes and Harry and Meghan just LASHED OUT and attacked them!! I mean, all of these old-guard royal commentators and royal reporters keep insisting that the senior royals hate everything the Sussexes are doing. But the senior royals want everyone to know that they TRIED once or twice and that was enough. All in all… the Sussexes stay exposing these emotionally stunted hypocrites.