Duchess Meghan: ‘I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair’

ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired last night in the UK (it will air on Wednesday here in America). We got to see some tough clips from the documentary ahead of time, including Harry talking about the trauma he still feels when dealing with paparazzi/photojournalists, his comments about whether they would move to Africa full-time, and Meghan holding back tears when she talked about how difficult the past year has been. As the documentary aired last night in the UK, ITV posted more clips on Twitter. Let’s get into it.
Meghan on the British tabloids: “It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that, but in all fairness, I had no idea. Which probably sounds difficult to understand here, but when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy… But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’ And I very naively — I’m an American we don’t have that there — said, ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense! I’m not in tabloids!’ I didn’t get it. So, it’s been… yeah, it’s been complicated.” This is true – Americans do not have any understanding of the power the British tabloids have in destroying people and smearing them and creating these nasty narratives.
The Duchess of Sussex reveals she was warned not to marry Prince Harry because 'British tabloids will destroy your life' #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/SmUl3ofSnd
Meghan on how she deals with being beaten down by lies, smears and criticism day after day: “It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing. I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’ I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging. I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.” Heartbreaking.
The Duchess of Sussex admits she's tried a coping mechanism to manage the pressures that come with marrying Prince Harry #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/XctGTpk94l
According to People Magazine, she continued after this clip, saying: “If things were fair … If I’d done something wrong, I’d be the first one to go ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that.’ But when people are saying things that are just untrue and they are being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them — I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel like that’s okay. That’s different from just scrutiny. That’s…. what would you call that? It’s a really different beast, you know.” It’s a SMEAR. It is a campaign of smears. That’s what I’ve been saying for the past year!
And here’s Harry talking around his beef with his brother William. He pretty much says that they’re not getting along at the moment, but Harry does the heavy lifting of acting like it’s just a minor phase and they’ll eventually be close again. Keep in mind that William hasn’t lifted a finger to defend his brother and his sister-in-law. Probably because some of the smears (not all, but some) are coming from him.
Prince Harry says the 'majority of stuff' written about his relationship with his brother William is 'created out of nothing' and adds: 'I love him dearly' #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/bW7GVALZR6
The journalist interviewing Harry and Meghan for this documentary remarked that Harry and Meghan mostly just seemed burned out, raw and tired from dealing with all of the smears and lies and hate and racism. Congrats, British tabloids. You’re going out of your way to destroy an idealistic biracial American woman for daring to… fall in love, and for doing good work as you guys smear her.
All those people calling for “kindness” last week regarding George W Bush?
THIS is a person who deserves kindness.
Oh damn. I didn’t read the article because what Meghan states is TRUTH. I hope she realizes the good she is doing no matter how difficult and unfair it is. And yes, not playing fair is the most frustrating part in all of this. And shame on the BRF; she too is struggling as Diana did. Did they not learn anything?
Apparently not. For the tabs, it’s power, clicks/cash over life. I truly believe if TQ or Charles gave ONE STATEMENT in print, and ONE WORD to publishers that their papers/reporters would be cut from the RR rotation if this fabrication doesn’t stop, this would scale back by 90%. For all of those nasty RRs out there, there are hundreds more that would jump to take the empty spot(s).
WHY TQ and Charles are NOT saying anything, ANYTHING at all is astounding! Esp. Charles who seemed to really like Meghan, and grow closer to Harry since the wedding… HOW CAN ANY PARENT LET THEIR CHILD SUFFER?? I know he’s a jealous twat, but still!
#WeLoveYouMeghan was trending yesterday… I hope she saw/knows of it.
Its so heartbreaking to hear her talk about it. I think most of us here figured she was aware of the various headlines, but its hard to hear how much the smear campaign over the past year affected her. expecting there to be criticism but that it would be fair is not some insane expectation.
Honestly I think this makes the BRF look horrible, especially william and Kate. Your sister in law is being attacked daily, being BULLIED by the press, its affecting her MENTAL HEALTH – and what do you do? stage that PR stunt with the budget flight.
@Becks1
Why just William and Kate, what about the fcking Queen and the next King Charles who actually have the powers to put an end to this? Why are you not mentioning Camila? She of all people knows what it feels like to deal with public hate. Remove your blinders and see that the entire royal family is a shit show the Queen and Charles included. They never stepped up to protect Diana and even Fergie in the early days.
*eye roll* yes, my blinders. I realize the entire BRF is a shitshow HENCE why I said “this makes the BRF look horrible.”
I specifically called out Will and Kate since a) they were the ones who staged that PR stunt with the plane, which was an awful thing to do and b) they are the ones who are soooo anti bullying and so supportive of mental health causes etc. But when one of their family members is being bullied they are silent.
Considering mental health and anti-bullying are apparently the Cambridges’ pet causes, this doesn’t cast any good light on them.
The Sussexes are burning down the whole goddamn house. Taking no prisoners. All of this talking isn’t just aimed at the tabloids. There are hidden dragging of the royal family in there. I cannot imagine ANYONE, currently in the royal family doing this. Only Diana and she was already divorced at that point. It does beg the question: I wonder if they’re really planning to leave? The reality is, Meghan and Harry have been working with with a zeal and making new allies to the point where they can get donations for their foundations without royal titles. They will still have the fame and following. They can book speaking engagements and make money like the Obamas and Clintons. If this is the plan, I’m behind them 100%
Also, my Twitter feed has been so “let’s go get Meghan and Archie” and I’m packing for it.
I suspect Doria’s heart aches for Meghan. As a mother, I know I’d want to go and scoop both Meghan and Archie up and bring them home with me. Get them as far away from that insane bullshit. Meghan wasn’t wearing blinders when she went into this, but like she said, she did think there would be a fairness about things. And there is definitely nothing fair about how she’s been treated. And I think if her family hadn’t been weaponized against her, she could have handled things a lot better.
My heart breaks for her and I’m glad she is able to use this documentary to get her story out… enough is enough. The British press is disgusting and has always been but this is just another level.
We love you here in the USA Meghan!
She’s hit the nail on the head. Fairness. How has any of the reporting on her been fair? She worked before she was married – crucified in the press. Worked after her marriage and through her pregnancy – vilified.
Compare to you-know-who, who is given a free pass despite all her dodgy past photos and behaviour and her current laziness – none of it is remotely fair.
Hmm Harry has a few past photos which are conveniently glossed over nowadays, including by his wife who could probably more offended than most by it…
I think Harry was an idiot (I know the photos you’re talking about). I don’t see how that would feed into the racist treatment of his wife.
@TeddyPicker Thank You. It is so surprising how people conveniently forget things easily these days
Y’know I watched a new trailer for the crown and it reminded me of the “roles” they all have to play. The press where probably never going to be completely fair to her bc she’s the “spare”’s wife but add in all her intersections in a deeply racist and classist country and well. I thought the press would’ve been fair too once upon a time but I should’ve known better.
Whether or not Harry and William “make up” I think their relationship has been irreparably damaged. I don’t know how they’ll come back from this….whatever it is. It seems bigger than just a sibling squabble.
Tabloid culture in the UK is disgusting. The fact that they’re able to print lies with no consequences whatsoever is so damaging.
And they won’t face any changes in the law because the government relies on the tabloids for their image and therefore votes. Politicians who go up against the press get smeared so they won’t get elected and aren’t able y put any measures in place. It’s an impossible spiral.
I’m assuming you’re American? Glass houses and stones and all that. The president lies on a daily basis and nothing changes.
Nope, British.
We love you Meghan!!!
Dot understand the end game of the tabloid press here. Say they succeed in beating her down so much that they split up and she goes back to America to live a secluded private life. What then? Do they just sit back and congratulate themselves on a job well done?
It’s a feeding frenzy, a mob. There’s no thought put into it. That’s high blood, you can’t reason with a mob.
I think, sadly, like so many things wrong with the world, there is no end game other than making money. I truly don’t believe the editors at the Daily Mail etc personally care that much about Megan herself.
They are making money by doing this so they keep doing it. More clicks, more comments, more papers sold, more profit, repeat. If she gives up, they’ll just move on to the next.
Of course not. They didn’t stop hounding Diana. They won’t stop hounding Meghan.
No, they congratulate themselves on their sales figures and pick a new favourite target.
Well, yes, they’ll consider it a job well done to have run out the one they see as a class interloper. And it’ll be a confirmation of their own power, which in reality is waning before social media.
OK do you think that is why Archie is a private citizen because if one day she truly has had enough and wants to live she can take her son will her because he is not a member of the monarch?
I think they did it to protect Archie. Look at what they’re doing to Meghan now. I dread what will be said and done to Archie. I hope they ship Archie off to the U.S. to avoid the nastiness.
Just here to say that I am firmly on their side and that I wish nothing but health, joy, and continued good works from both of them. I’m so glad that they are speaking up, and I hope that things get better and better for them, even if that requires leaving the BRF firm.
It takes guts to speak the way they are doing, and I’m proud of them both.
The friends who warned her were kind. Did no one in the Palace warned her more strongly, though? I mean, just look at what they used to print about Camilla. Did no one compile a folder with evidence for her to peruse? I blame Harry a little bit here… I get he was in love, but he very likely messed up her life for a long time to come. And he knew the worst of the tabloids.
Alas my friend this is not fair. At this point all she can do is to continue to do their work and do your best to starve the trolls. And people are watching the house of Cambridge botch a perfect opportunity to support their sister-in-law and their mental health initiatives. The fact that The Cambridges champion mental health but don’t say anything about what the press is doing to her hasn’t been lost on anyone. The tide is going to turn as it always does and they will yet again be on the wrong side.
I’m not familiar with the British tabloids. Why do Harry and Meghan have to deal with any of it? What if everyone just ignores it? Will they be allowed to physically follow Meghan to the gym or out to lunch like they did to Diana? Or is this about critical stories only? Is the fear that the public will begin to believe the stories? Do people give any credit to tabloids in the UK? In the US I think if it is printed in a tabloid most people won’t believe it. Yes it is mean but why not just pretend it doesn’t exist? Won’t the press eventually get bored? I’m looking for someone from the Uk to explain the vibe around these tabloids. Because like Meghan said as an American “I don’t get it”.
No one with half a brain cell gives any credence to it but that doesn’t stop them hounding people and destroying their lives. Tabloids love to do this to people, or worse, build them up just to tear them down. I feel really sorry for her, all she’s done is marry someone she loves, he just happens to be high profile and now the tabloids feel they own her just as much as they feel they own the rest of the royals. I don’t understand why she wasn’t given some sort of support or prep beforehand.
DEAR MEGHAN
I wish you could see this, but just know that for every ten racists talking smack about you, there are hundreds more all over the world who appreciate you.
I guess me question after watching is, what’s the end game? This was a gamble on their part that will either pay off or not.
Even now, the royal reporters are putting it out there that H&M should just retire to the countryside and live quietly. We all know that won’t happen. If they leave, they would go to America and probably have enough business deals in one week to make them worth over $100 mil. The media and palace courtiers who want to drive them out haven’t through this through. Neither has William. Losing them would be a massive blow. It would rock that family. Especially since Charles wants to slim down the monarchy. My theory is that the palace, The Queen, Charles, etc…they will spend the next few weeks deciding how to better support them. We’ll see what changes come…
My theory is getting the hell out is the plan. The interest in the Sussexes is there enough to guarantee them tons of money to live well.
That is so heartbreaking.
Watching these snippets the past few days is chilling. I’ve been reminded of how very happy, almost giddy, they were at their engagement and wedding. The strain they’ve shown on their faces since then is heartbreaking. During what should have been the happiest year of their lives, hounded incessantly by jackals. Yeah, I hope the BRF is getting the message.
I don’t think it’s the things that are happening on front street in the media…
I think it’s the mess that’s going on BEHIND the scenes…with the royal infrastructure…and the other royal family members….starting at the VERY TOP…to actually SEE that type of mendacity and cruelty and avarice…from people…who have EVERYTHING in the world…and the horrific affect their actions has had on her beloved husband…
I think THAT is what she can’t reconcile….and every minute of her life is probably spent on trying to figure out how to protect Harry and their Baby…from TRUE harm….
Think about having to live LIKE THAT?
I watched sone of the clips and my gosh, they are raw emotions. Then I happened to read some thoughts from people that support the Cambridges on twitter and it was vile. I don’t think they’re going to be able to stay in the UK for long. I would love to see them in the US, but Canada would do too!!
In my honest opinion, a lot of the Cambridge support seems to come from outside the UK, esp America. Many of us here think they’re workshy and embarrassing.
Taking the focus off the countries they were there to help. Wow. Great tour.
I suppose you don’t know how this works. These a clips from the actual show. These sneak peaks is to garner interest and eyes when it airs. Not many people would watch if it’s only about highlighting the countries. Sad, but true. This guarantees eyes.
Dear Meghan,
In the unlikely event, you see this know that there are people who do not know you but see you and appreciate the impact you make. You are such an inspiration to some of us with your capability of highlighting issues and how lovely you deal with them. Keep being you, radiate in that light that shines where you stand and enjoy your family.Let love lead