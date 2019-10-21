Duchess Meghan: ‘I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair’

ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired last night in the UK (it will air on Wednesday here in America). We got to see some tough clips from the documentary ahead of time, including Harry talking about the trauma he still feels when dealing with paparazzi/photojournalists, his comments about whether they would move to Africa full-time, and Meghan holding back tears when she talked about how difficult the past year has been. As the documentary aired last night in the UK, ITV posted more clips on Twitter. Let’s get into it.

Meghan on the British tabloids: “It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that, but in all fairness, I had no idea. Which probably sounds difficult to understand here, but when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy… But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’ And I very naively — I’m an American we don’t have that there — said, ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense! I’m not in tabloids!’ I didn’t get it. So, it’s been… yeah, it’s been complicated.” This is true – Americans do not have any understanding of the power the British tabloids have in destroying people and smearing them and creating these nasty narratives.

Meghan on how she deals with being beaten down by lies, smears and criticism day after day: “It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing. I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’ I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging. I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.” Heartbreaking.

According to People Magazine, she continued after this clip, saying: “If things were fair … If I’d done something wrong, I’d be the first one to go ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that.’ But when people are saying things that are just untrue and they are being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them — I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel like that’s okay. That’s different from just scrutiny. That’s…. what would you call that? It’s a really different beast, you know.” It’s a SMEAR. It is a campaign of smears. That’s what I’ve been saying for the past year!

And here’s Harry talking around his beef with his brother William. He pretty much says that they’re not getting along at the moment, but Harry does the heavy lifting of acting like it’s just a minor phase and they’ll eventually be close again. Keep in mind that William hasn’t lifted a finger to defend his brother and his sister-in-law. Probably because some of the smears (not all, but some) are coming from him.

The journalist interviewing Harry and Meghan for this documentary remarked that Harry and Meghan mostly just seemed burned out, raw and tired from dealing with all of the smears and lies and hate and racism. Congrats, British tabloids. You’re going out of your way to destroy an idealistic biracial American woman for daring to… fall in love, and for doing good work as you guys smear her.