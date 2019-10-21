“Katherine Schwarzenegger can barely cook, according to her husband” links

View this post on Instagram
Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, “It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward.” As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.
Apparently, Katherine Schwarzenegger can’t cook, and Chris Pratt made a big thing about it on his Instagram. Rude or fine? [Just Jared]
Considering who the source is, I am gonna go with rude with a sprinkle, no a large lump of condescending.
To be fair, she probably grew up with her half-brother’s mother doing all the cooking.
Ohhh burn ! But she was the maid not the chef. Also, since when is heating up bagel bites considered “cooking”? Plus who makes just ONE bagel bite? EVERYONE should have life skills…at least be able to feed yourself !
Perfect 😂😂😂
Well. Done.
I thought the same thing Kyla!
They’re probably both laughing about it. But yeah, the cooking skill doesn’t come preinstalled in the vagina. Pratt should do it, if he thinks he can cook.
That’s not cute. I’d kill him.
Wow what a condescending dick. On the other hand, how does one mess up that bad? Kind of embarrassing for both of them but so on brand in both directions.
I thought the same thing. I did not know what bagel bites were and I had to look them up. Who puts bread on a microwave? Get a toaster oven, so much better.
Wow, how condescending.
She;s got that hard firm jaw line just like her mom
Isn’t she a lifestyle blogger? Or does she just say that so it appears she has a job, lol.
I’d never “cook” for him again, if I were her.
Wasn’t one of his complaints about Anna Faris was that she loved to cook and was sabotaging his weight?
Wonder how good of a cook he is? May just be a fun couple ribbing each other (in public though?), may be kinda douchey. SO and I had this issue when we moved in together, but we both sucked at cooking.