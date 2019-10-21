“Katherine Schwarzenegger can barely cook, according to her husband” links
  • October 21, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Apparently, Katherine Schwarzenegger can’t cook, and Chris Pratt made a big thing about it on his Instagram. Rude or fine? [Just Jared]
Lainey liked Countess Olympia’s wedding gown too! [LaineyGossip]
Would you… donate your face to robots?? [Dlisted]
Lupita Nyong’o looks like a teacher with a good wardrobe budget. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did anyone watch The Watchmen? [Pajiba]
Please make a movie about this woman’s life. [Jezebel]
Miley Cyrus continues to be… problematic. [Towleroad]
A happy ending for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. [Starcasm]
Alec Baldwin took off his pants for Jimmy Fallon. [Seriously OMG]

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married **FILE PHOTOS**

Katherine Schwarzenegger is seen at the mall after marrying Chris Pratt

16 Responses to ““Katherine Schwarzenegger can barely cook, according to her husband” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    Considering who the source is, I am gonna go with rude with a sprinkle, no a large lump of condescending.

    Reply
  2. Kyla says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    To be fair, she probably grew up with her half-brother’s mother doing all the cooking.

    Reply
  3. Rhys says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    They’re probably both laughing about it. But yeah, the cooking skill doesn’t come preinstalled in the vagina. Pratt should do it, if he thinks he can cook.

    Reply
  4. DS9 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    That’s not cute. I’d kill him.

    Reply
  5. Piptopher says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Wow what a condescending dick. On the other hand, how does one mess up that bad? Kind of embarrassing for both of them but so on brand in both directions.

    Reply
    • Lady Luna says:
      October 21, 2019 at 1:04 pm

      I thought the same thing. I did not know what bagel bites were and I had to look them up. Who puts bread on a microwave? Get a toaster oven, so much better.

      Reply
  6. BeanieBean says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Wow, how condescending.

    Reply
  7. naomipaige99 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    She;s got that hard firm jaw line just like her mom

    Reply
  8. dlc says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    Isn’t she a lifestyle blogger? Or does she just say that so it appears she has a job, lol.

    Reply
  9. classicmoviecat says:
    October 21, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    I’d never “cook” for him again, if I were her.

    Reply
  10. soapyme says:
    October 21, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Wasn’t one of his complaints about Anna Faris was that she loved to cook and was sabotaging his weight?

    Reply
  11. zotsioltar says:
    October 21, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Wonder how good of a cook he is? May just be a fun couple ribbing each other (in public though?), may be kinda douchey. SO and I had this issue when we moved in together, but we both sucked at cooking.

    Reply

