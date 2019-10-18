Prince Harry is reminded of the worst part of his mom’s life whenever he hears a click

The press and the paparazzi made Princess Diana’s life hell for years. In an attempt to “manage” the narratives around her, Diana would often work with members of the press as well. She had her favorite journalists and favorite photographers, and she would often call them up to personally give them exclusives. My point is not “Diana worked with the press so she should have never criticized her treatment.” Not at all – I’m just saying there was more nuance to the situation around Diana entirely, and the media landscape was SO different in the 1980s and 1990s too. My point is also… while the paparazzi trailing Diana and Dodi Fayed had a hand in Diana’s death in 1997, Diana died because Henri Paul was drunk as a skunk AND speeding. Diana died because Dodi Fayed couldn’t decide where they should go and what they should do, and the Fayeds’ security team were doing a sh-tty job of protecting her. Again, there’s a lot of nuance there. It was never “the press killed Diana” case closed.
So…I’m not trying to tell Prince Harry or Prince William how to feel about their mother’s death. They can and should feel however they want, and of course they both have every right to talk about Diana and find inspiration from her memory. But I think they’ve both been sold a major lie, a lie they’ve clung to all of these years: the lie that their mother’s death is solely the fault of the press. It’s just not true. This came up again in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the documentary which will air this Sunday in the UK on ITV, and it will air next Wednesday on ABC here in America. Here’s what Harry said in a newly released clip:
In a newly released clip from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the world-famous royal describes his late mother’s passing as a “wound that festers.” In discussing the media’s impact on his personal life, Harry remarked, “I think [of] being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash. It takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”
Prince Harry was just 12-years-old when Princess Diana died in a 1997 car crash while attempting to escape the paparazzi. The Duke has made it his life’s mission to continue Diana’s philanthropic efforts, and did so during the Africa trip by walking through the same active minefield Diana famously did to help raise awareness for landmine clearing. “Being here now 22 years later, trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her,” Prince Harry explained. “But as I said, with the role, with the job, and the sort of the pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff usually.”
I’m including the clip below. I get that Harry is legitimately worried about how the press is treating his wife, and I completely understand the parallels between the press harassment of Diana and the racist smear campaign against Meghan. That’s legit. It also doesn’t help that Meghan is a lot like Diana – a photogenic, glamorous, philanthropic people-person with a lot of emotional intelligence. Of course there’s media interest in Meghan, just as there was interest in Diana. Meghan has become “the big show” in the Royal Family, much like Diana was the biggest headline in her lifetime. But again, the press didn’t kill Diana. I feel like… Harry needs to actually read some of the sh-t from all of the official inquiries into his mother’s death, honestly.
Watch Harry & Meghan: An African Journey on Sunday at 9pm on @ITV#HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/FEy37XVASW pic.twitter.com/zIligJpmrv
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 17, 2019
It sounds like PTSD though. What a trauma to be struck with at that age. I can understand.
This is how it sounded to me, too. (obviously we are not his doctors and it always feels a little wrong to speculate but… yeah.) My heart goes out to him. I hope he knows that it’s ok if he wants to step away for a bit and seek additional treatment or just catch his breath.
ITV just posted a clip of Meghan’s interview and she seems close to tears the whole time. I do think the reporting of how angry and hurt they’ve been over the last year has been proven true. My fear is that this is not going to be received well because people will claim they—very privileged people—are portraying themselves as victims, but I sincerely hope that’s not the case and everyone shows them some compassion.
You know, one of the most eye opening things I’ve ever watched was audio of the vile things paparazzi say to get their “subject” to turn around so they could get a photo. It.was.awful. The more I hear Harry (and to a letter extent-William) speak about this, the more I realize that I know nothing about how damaging it was for him and those involved.
I have so many thoughts on this issue – Kaiser lays it out really well up there – but there is no doubt that the paparazzi are absolutely disgusting, and with absolutely no cause to be. I think Diana bore responsibility for her terrible decisions that night (I like Tina Brown’s story of the night). She could have insisted they stayed put at the hotel restaurant, could have refused to venture out, could have worn her seatbelt… Harry and Will are right that the press absolutely hounded her. The fact that she had a working relationship with various press doesn’t make their maltreatment of her acceptable and to say so is akin to saying a stripper or prostitute deserves sexual assault because they are sex workers. She didn’t deserve it. But she could have made one better decision – buckling up – she would very likely still be here.
Yes, that too – Diana would have likely survived the crash had she worn her seat belt.
From all reports I have read ” buckling up” would probably have saved her life.
It’s interesting the way in which both William and Harry talk about and seem to think about their mother. I think they have been sold this idea and they’ve built upon it with each other, probably feeding into and reaffirming each others thoughts. I do wonder whether anyone has ever challenged their perception or whether everyone has been too afraid to go there. Honestly it sounds as though they could both do with talking to a good therapist to help them make their peace with this.
While I see where Kaiser is coming from with the comparisons between Meghan and Diana, I don’t think it’s on anything like the same scale. I think in Harry’s mind it is but the public feeling was incredibly strong with Diana. I don’t think the same exists with Meghan, at least here in GB. Diana was put on a pedestal. People loved her to a crazy extent. The only thing I can compare that to now is Beyonce and her fans. I don’t think most people have strong feelings either way regarding Meghan, even though the press would like you to believe she is much hated.
I think the public loved Diana because they empathized with her especially when Charles’ cheating came out in the open. Camilla was vilified and Diana was put on a pedestal and the events that spun out of control after that played out like a soap opera. I agree there is no comparison with Meghan and Diana in that regard. The public have not reached that deeply felt sense of empathy as yet with Meghan.
I agree the press did not kill Diana. It was almost like a symbiotic relationship. The press needed her but Diana uses the press too. Interviews and leaks went to her benefit to get her story out. On the contrary Meghan does not use the press but she is attempting to bypass the press using IG to co tell her narrative.
Regardless in the boys’ mind they have many unhappy memories of their mother’s relationship with the press and whilst it may not have caused her death physically they may see it as a contributing factor to her mental health/stress and just as they were there from trying time she posed in the skirt with no slip they were there at her end and untimely death.
He was witness to the paparazzi harassing and bullying his mother, that’s traumatic and yes the driver was speeding but he was chased by the paps, so it’s the driver’s fault but without the paparazzi chasing them Diana probably wouldn’t have died this way that night. It’s not black and white, I mean. It’s harsh to straight up say Harry is lying.
That’s where I’m at with it as well. They wouldn’t have been jetting out of there if it weren’t for the paparazzi. Yes, bad decisions were made, but I think the whole evading the paps thing was the root issue and every bad decision cascaded from there.
So I totally see where Harry is coming from.
+1
Agree.
In a civil case there would have been liability attributed to the paparazzi chasing down the car. While the drunk driver is mostly at fault, the car wouldn’t have been speeding down the road if they weren’t being chased.
Of course Harry had to deal with this at age 12 so it’s hard for him to be able to pick up nuance when his mother died. William is not any better either on this subject. And with the media continuing to violate their privacy through hacking and other means, it’s not like they would develop a better view of them.
I think Harry needs to quit complaining, quit explaining, keep calm and carry on as he is not doing himself any PR favors with line of commentary toward the British tabloid press.
They’re after his wife, so why should he “do himself any favors”? And he’s allowed to say how he feels.
He is not “complaining and explaining” he is answering a question. If no one asked the question, there would be no need for the response. @celebitchy, not sure if you saw the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death documentary. Harry’s issue seems to be that rather than helping her while she was dying, the paparazzi took photos of her dying in the back seat. Thus killing her by not helping her. The other nuance is that she was being chased, thus putting them in danger.
Yeah he needs to quit complaining about the royal reporters. In the mean time they can continue taking racist pot shots at wife. 👍
IMHO, the British Tabloids with their frenzy-whipped commentariat are the major problem. There really is only two ways to with the tabloids: you either ignore them or play ball with them. IMHO, Diana played ball with the tabloids.
He’s been doing that for years and where has that gotten him?
Nope. He has done that for years while the press continues to make up lies to destroy her because they hate that an American black biracial woman is his wife.
One should never have to keep quiet when he sees someone he loves being abused, esp racially abused, for fun and profit.
The privilege attached to just ignoring racial abuse is telling.
As much as I like and admire Meghan, she’s in an entirely different position than Diana was. She’s fortunate to be able, with Harry, to make more decisions about their level of public exposure. The internet actually helps them with that, due to their Instagram etc.
Diana never had that opportunity because she was first the future queen, then the divorced Princess of Wales. She had to be front and center all the time, so she definitely would bargain with the press so that they might agree to leave her alone sometimes, especially with the boys.
I think it goes both ways. The internet also makes her more vulnerable because people can disseminate information about where she is and it requires a higher level of safety (people trying to mail her white powder, that one crazy lady trying to fly to England to “rip off her baby bag” to “prove” she wasn’t pregnant, etc.)
“one crazy lady trying to fly to England to “rip off her baby bag” to “prove” she wasn’t pregnant, etc.”
I never understood why this “crazy lady” was not prosecuted for “Intent” to cause bodily harm. I think I read somewhere the expenses of her trip to NYC were covered by crowd-funding which is even scarier to me.
the internet also gives us the trashy racist M*gxit trolls spreading lies as well as the Robert Jobson and Richard Palmer types that cultivate those trolls plus retweet them to amplify.
Even if the driver was drunk and even if Diana did not put the safety belt on, the press is responsible for three people being killed.
They were haunting them in big groups that night and they were lurking outside of this hotel. If the press had not been waiting outside, Paul would most probably not have driven the car and whoever drove it then, would not have been speeding.
I woke up in the morning, switched the TV on and it said, Diana is dead. It was like someone had switched the lights off. It was so horrible.
Before anyone say he needs to quit pulling the Diana card. Diana was HIS MOTHER not some image on tv or in the tab. Why shouldn’t he talk about it, he witnessed it. I mean reporters who didn’t even know her get to talk about her, give interviews and write books about her. Her butler who stole from her when her lifeless body was still lukewarm gets to give his useless opinion about her.
Plus he was 12. I’ve never understood the whole William and harry need to stop bringing up their mother.
Maybe everyone should finally let Diana Rest In Peace. Every other word written is a “sweet nod to Diana” in describing every thing those men do. I think the public doesn’t want to let her RIP. It’s like a having a guilty conscience and hoping that talking about it makes it better and somehow will bring her back. Basically, she is still selling newspapers and magazines 22 years after her death.
I don’t think H&W are wrong to blame the press. A lot of factors were at play that night and the press was one of them. I mean they even took pictures as she lay dying instead immediately seeking medical attention. I’ve said it before but I really hope he and Meghan are in therapy. I wasn’t alive in Diana’s hey-day so I can’t say if the level of hounding meghan gets is to her level but Meghan has to deal with a lot. I don’t know, I just hope she has an outlet to work through her emotions. She’s had HUGE life changes within the past 2 years that can be taxing on any average person but her is on the world stage while being abused/harassed in the media? I can’t help but worry about her mental health.
if I remember correctly, the press surrounded the car after the accident and photographed Diana essentially as she was dying. I believe those photos have been banned from publication? Even if they didn’t cause her death, that’s still callous and traumatizing, and Harry’s words hold up in that context.
Sadly in Italy the magazine Chi published those pics. I don’t even find the words to describe how much I was disgusted with this thing, I never bought that magazine again
All of this speaks to the truly twisted relationships celebs (royals included) have with the press/public – without press attention, the royals would have a hard time convincing people they are worthy of our money and constant praise, but it can quickly become a catch-22.
It honestly sounds to me like Harry may need some time away from the spotlight to work through these feelings and decide, on his own, about what kind of future he wants for himself and his family.
Does William need to step away since he brings up Diana’s death too?
Stop being so defensive. Why can’t Harry and Meghan leave? Why? William is the future king. harry’s wife is being tormented by the racists and the media, and oh, the racist media. Maybe they should go to Canada, what would be so horrible?
I think Harry really needs to take it easy & take care of himself. The public breakdown on stage seems like a cry for help. A break from public life would certainly help. ❤️ goes out to him, sad!
He didn’t seem to mind cameras in his wedding or in the lion king red carpet etc… He seems to be unraveling, maybe it’s time to stop being a working royal? But he would never give up the perks and neither would his wife.