Duchess Meghan fights back tears in a new clip from their ITV special

We just discussed one of the exclusive clips from the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey – the clip was of Harry getting emotional about how his mother was harassed by the press throughout her adult life. Harry and the ITV documentary draw parallels between the harassment Diana faced and the harassment Meghan faces now. As I said, there are significant parallels to be drawn. But as I’ve also said a few times now, I think it’s the wrong fight to make the smear campaign against Meghan JUST about “press treatment” or “press bullying.” That’s part of it, of course. But it’s also just a racism, anti-Americanism and sexism, and let’s not forget that it’s not ALL coming from the press. It’s coming from inside the palace too, you know? Which is enough to make me feel helpless on behalf of the Sussexes, so imagine how they feel. That’s exactly what happened during this ITV documentary – Tom Bradby asked Meghan how she’s dealt with all of this bulls–t.
World Exclusive; Meghan tells me of the intense pressures of a life in the spotlight and the toll it has taken on her behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/tpmeomj5UV
— tom bradby (@tombradby) October 18, 2019
She’s truly fighting back tears as she spoke, saying: “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot… So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” When asked if she’s “not really okay” and whether there’s really been a struggle, she says “yes.”
I could write a diatribe about how women of color are all too often put in the position of having to defend their own humanity, especially when powerful people and powerful structures abuse them and marginalize them. But I won’t write that diatribe because a million people can do it better than me. I will say this: this documentary seems to be a change of tack for the Sussexes. After trying to handle the smear campaign by ignoring it or using People Magazine to change the narrative, it’s like Harry and Meghan have decided (over the past month) to directly address it. And that’s fascinating to me.
Jesus, that was so hard to watch. You could tell she wanted to say but kept quiet and let Tom speak and she just agreed. Where she says “not many people ask if I’m ok” really really hurt my heart. This just reinforces my thought process of her not being given the required support within the family. It’s so obvious she’s well aware that this family she’s married into have absolutely no problem throwing her to dogs to make themselves look better and that must hurt on a different level.
God, my heart breaks for her because even with this interview/documentary, more horrible things will be said about this woman.
I agree. I’ve been so excited for her and rooting for and celebrating their successes. I’ve also had several times where I’ve been astounded at the amount of pressure they must be under with the media scrutiny and her big mouthed trashy white relatives and the racism and vitriol coming her way about every damn thing she does.
I hope that using their social media to present their own story and things like this documentary at least help them establish their own narrative and make way for them to really do the work they want to do.
I teared up when she admitted to “not really” being ok. Poor thing. I just wanted to hug her.
Agreed. I teared up at this clip as well. She’s so strong, and I wish she had more support beyond Harry.
That line specifically hurt my heart in regards to life as a new mother and now a working mother as well. So many times the questions are always about the baby but never checking in on the mother’s well being and if the mother is doing alright mentally, emotionally and physically. Obviously there is a lot of other items she is dealing with but as a new mom myself this brought me to tears.
That poor sweet thing…it’s just not fair.
I agree. This made me cry.
Harry is traumatized by the presence of photographers and the media, Meghan finds it incredibly hard to live a royal life, both of them refuse to step back from attention and royalty and live as rich private citizens.
You can’t help somebody who refuses to do anything to help themselves.
Go back to the DM and take this trash take with you.
Yes. Let’s blame the victims here.
They have an amazing platform to help people and may have decided that is a greater use of their time. Also even if they both stepped down as royals, the press would always have interest in them until Will’s kids grow up.
I fail to see how stepping back would improve their situation. Even if they stepped back from public appearances people (mainly the press) would be pissed. You’re delusional if you think the press would back off of them simply because they’re no longer in the BRF. If anything, they’d have even more free reign to harass them because they’d be without the protection of the BRF. And why should they step back? Why can’t the press just be fair? Is it really too much to ask that Meghan not be further dehumanized?
They did try to step back… during her maternity leave. And the racist British media just made stuff up. The reason they are in the media so much is because it sells.
What? This is their jobs. Their lives are funded by taxpayers. They can’t just quit and live like rich private citizens. What a ridiculous take.
Plus, what strikes me as “funny” about that narrative of how they should “just leave” the royal family is that its not like the press would leave them alone if they did that.
I mean, to tie this into another post today – let’s ask Diana how that worked out for her.
Hikaru, he was born and raised to believe that he has a duty to represent his country. She was already an activist. It’s hard. Really hard. If they stopped bringing attention to good works, they would be destroyed by the press and wouldn’t be left alone. The Queen’s brother, Edward, abdicated the throne and was still in the papers. I think that, especially for her, it’s an opportunity to put good into the world at a really high level, because they will be harassed no matter what for a long time.
The Queen’s uncle (her dad’s older brother) abdicated.
That’s blaming the victims instead of the bully, you need to take a good look at your morals and ideals because history will judge people who stand by why bullies are allowed to harass and destroy families and lives.
Wrong person. Sorry
Could Harry choose to relinquish his place in the line of succession and express a desire to live as a private citizen? Yes. Would it work? No. He would still be hounded and so would Meghan. His grandma is Queen. His father will be King. He and Meghan are one of the world’s most recognizable couples. They would not be given privacy. Maybe more than they have now, but that is doubtful.
That’s even if that is what they wanted, which I don’t think we truly know.
Oh, right, THEY should go away. Not the racist abuse should stop. Go find your humanity because you definitely lost it.
She’s a cool person. I truly admire her and I hope she can get through this difficult period.
I, unfortunately, have a sense that the media is going to take the “Nobody asks me if I’m okay” line and make it seems like Meghan’s asking that the world needs to revolve around her or something.
Yeah, it’s going to be taken as complaining no doubt. She’s a duchess and lives a beautiful life compared to most. But does that mean she’s not a human being going through a lot of stressful hurtful crap? It’s a lose lose for her.
@Hope, you are so correct in all that you say. It is not the media that is back-lashing regarding Meghan’s comments but the a large portion of the commentariat in general and I an not talking just the Daily Fail. The negative comments are just as you stated, “Meghan’s asking that the world needs to revolve around her or something” and “go back to your 4 million dollar/pound public renovated cottage and lock the door”.
@Originaltessa, you are also correct as this is “a lose lose for her” if she is trying to get the public on her side.
This makes me so angry. They are BOTH so kind hearted.
I’m really angry and frustrated by how differently both wives are being treated.
One is lazy, disengaged, unprepared, with no work ethic, yet some how is perfect and does no wrong in the eyes of the press.
The other wife hit the ground running, has initiative, connects with people, and has passion and work ethic, yet she is dragged and smeared for nothing by the press.
It’s still mind boggling to me.
This. But we all know why.
This legit made me cry. Because YES black women are always fighting to have our humanity respected – or even RECOGNIZED. And to see this woman go through this on a such a huge scale. And she’s done it with grace. And professionalism. And I am glad that she is no longer keeping quiet about it. They always want us to JUST BE QUIET and take it.
….and if you show any emotion, or decide to stand up for yourself you’re ‘angry’ or you need to just take it. It’s the underlying racist idea that black people are not human. They don’t feel pain, and don’t have emotions so it’s ok to abuse them because they don’t really feel it because they aren’t white. It’s disgusting.
Yup. And now people will mock her or call her weak or call her an angry black woman. Because black women are not afforded the full range of our emotions. Because they don’t see us as actual human beings.
This happened to me. A young (white) woman that I was managing cried to my (older white male) superior and said that I was being “mean” to her. When in actuality she was late all the time and I had a discussion with her about her tardiness. She accused me of being unprofessional and “mean”. And my superior believed her. Despite all evidence to the contrary and when I got upset that I was being reprimanded for doing my job I was accused of being “angry” and “emotional”.
I know this story. I’ve lived it.
….because all white women know what their “tears” can get them and men (of all colours) fall for it every time. It’s tiresome, manipulative and deeply dishonest.
Oh woe is me. I would believe it more if she hadn’t spent time as an actress living her life in the spotlight. It’s not a surprise what she got her self into by marrying Harry.
If you don’t like it, give it up. Live a private life.
Did you get lost? This isn’t the Daily Fail.
Sadly guys as much as a troll Maddie23 is; I can assure you that this is the narrative Brit columnists and RR are going to take from this.☹
I can see the column write-ups in all the rags in my sleep.
Already the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Jane Moore and that vile Camilla Long have pretty much been telling Harry and Meghan to pack up and leave.
Watch for more bilge with the words ‘crocodile tears’, ‘never complain and explain’ directed at Meghan in the coming days.🙁🙁
They’ll be happy to see they’re breaking her, cause she was just too ahem, ‘confident’ 😟😟, for them.
Not today Satan. Go troll somewhere else.
Yes because actresses don’t ever have feelings and aren’t human beings first and foremost.
Even if they stepped down from royal life, the media would never leave them alone until Will’s kids are grown and can perpetuate the next toxic cycle of this.
Yeah. No. Take your vitriol elsewhere. She’s a human being. No one deserves to be treated like garbage.
@Maddie, She was an actress most of the public hadn’t heard of. Many people hadn’t heard of “Suits,” let alone Meghan Markle. She was a C or D list actress, not an A lister. I do wonder if Meghan is using her acting skills in this clip, though. Not that she hasn’t had a rough time, I’m sure she has, but clearly lots of people, including Harry, her friends, and the general public, have been concerned about Meghan’s welfare, so I find it a bit disingenuous when she says that not many people have asked if she’s okay. It seems that, amid their lawsuit, she and Prince Harry are trying out a new strategy–and that is to garner public sympathy. They went from rising above it all to now addressing the tabloids and the emotional impact of the negative news stories. That is fine, but it’s clear to me this is a new PR tactic.
@WTW try again. You will not take this woman’s humanity away from her for your racist purposes. Her accomplishments are more than yours or any other woman that married in to that family. Yes, I said it. Their privilege comes from inheritance. So go back to your whole because you have no idea what a real hard working woman looks like.
@wtw the fact that that beautiful baby was born is a testament to her resilience. All you you racists – British media; trolls; her dad: KP. You all tried it, but that baby was born safe. She’s already won.
Well, to be nice….
She may have thought, since she had some experience with press and the spotlight, that she could handle being a member of the royal family. But the press attention she got from her blog and Suits is nothing compared to the scrutiny she faces now, and I think she probably underestimated that.
That said, I don’t think ANYTHING could have prepared her for the smear campaign of the past year. It’s just been horrible and I dread seeing the headlines sometimes, because how knows what she will be accused of next – so I don’t think saying “she knew what she was in for” is a fair assessment.
Y’all have got to stop with this “private life” BS. Living a “private life” is out of the question at this point and she has every right to fight to not be abused in the media. I don’t see the point of the BRF, but they’re all people and don’t deserve the amount of disrespect and downright abuse she’s gotten. Just because the rest of them haven’t said anything doesn’t mean they don’t have to right to.
I know I’m feeding a troll, but responding anyway…
I thought of that while watching the video (she’s an actress, yes), but at the end her forehead and cheeks redden. That’s an involuntary stress reaction triggered by genuine emotion – I.e. you can’t act it. She’s genuinely feeling all that pain and distress (of course she is!) and my heart breaks for her. For the first time in my life I want to write a celebrity and tell her how awesome I think she is.
You are so heartless. Meghan could have easily lost the baby.
She can’t say the words “race” or “racism” because most white people lose their damn minds at the mere mention of the words.
+1000
This is the issue. The press are already freaking out at the euphemism of “bullying”. White people always act like being called racist is the worst thing you can do. NOPE. the worst thing you can do is be a racist and not confront that internalized bias.
She is so lovely and strong, I can’t imagine what she is going through.
I’m glad they’re doing this. They’ve tried the “carry on and work” and that hasn’t been effective. This likely won’t change the racist press who’ve been despicable, but it puts it out there for everyone to see. I think that’s important.
They are both very brave. I hope they do realize the amount of support and love out there for them.
Agreed. I am also glad she is speaking out. Bullies need to be dealt with and boundaries must be set.
Bless her. Screw the Cambridges, the queen, and everyone else who has just tossed Meg and to a lesser extent Harry, to the wolves. This woman is the most human out of the lot of them.
I think this was a good step on their part and likely part of their case building.
They have already set about suing two publications and the others are on notice. One of the defenses the papers will use is that of the RF traditionally being harmless fodder.
Meghan is different because a lot of her smears had racial undertones. Putting them on notice in this way means they cannot just ignore or be indifferent to the suffering.
Meg and Harry need to carry on. These cases will come good. Yes they will be vilified like any other public figure who has fought back, but it will not be a case of suffering in silence as there will be a marker in the sand.
My heart breaks for how badly she’s been treated, during such an exciting period of a young couples life, marriage, babies, living together, she has been treated so awfully and I’m sure it’s tarnished those memories and moments for her. I hope the love they have for eachother is enough to get them through this but the British media and the Royal family have done irreparable damage to their reputations in my opinion.
I’m so mad that people make her cry. She’s obviously a sweet person just trying to live her life and she has to deal with the racist Daily Fail and her terrible father. Keep doing you, Meg!
I really feel for her and agree it must be so frustrating that she is being bullied in this way without having been able to come out and speak for herself up until this point. However I have read articles that I would seem to be anti-American, but where is the evidence of racism and sexism..because she is a woman of colour? Because she is a woman?
Are you joking right now or trolling??
Not sure if serious but… it’s not overt (mostly – disgusting overtly racist comments are frequently left up on Daily Mail articles) but:
Compare how hard she has worked vs Kate. Yet Kate is praised for barely lifting a finger, and Meghan, whilst working hard, is simply… criticised for what she wears. They’ve talking about how Meghan should “thank Kate” for her initiatives. Typical “mighty whitey” guidance bullshit is going on. There has been a disgusting interest in the press over “what colour” Archie might be. It’s hideous.
I remember watching their wedding and respecting the royal family. I thought it was amazing they accepted Meghan. What a fool I was. This family is heartless and vile and have no problem blocking people on Twitter if they dare mention Andrew or Wills affair but leave the racist comments. Using Meghan as a shield against Andrew and Will. My heart breaks for them. Harry was always there to defend his family and they couldn’t be bothered to do the same.
Summed it up perfectly.
I am crestfallen with this family, no goodwill left at all.
I’m looking forward to seeing this and seeing what Meghan has to say. Even the most positive and resilient, spotlight loving person has the right to express how hard is the pressure on them. I wish her all the strength she can find.
I want to comment but that video clip hit me hard…
The lack of support from Harry’s family must be heartbreaking for the both of them. I was just thinking back to their engagement and wedding and how the family seemed to be very supportive of them and tried to make Meghan feel at home in her new country. Forward to not even 2 years in and it’s heartbreaking to see how difficult things have become for them and how no one in Harry’s family, the family that Meghan gave up so much for, has bothered to utter a pep in their defense. Watching W&K swan around in Pakistan on their luxury, tax payer funded vacation while back home William’s brother and sister-in-law are suffering just fills me with even more disgust for this family.
It’s hard to watch. Realizing that they dated for a relatively short time (as compared to the Cambridges), it doesn’t sound like she was adequately prepared for the intensity of the press or the specific challenges she would face. I can’t help but wonder if that prep was offered and not taken because she was initially greeted with joy and had been an actress, or not even offered by the Firm.
As Harry’s statement said he has seen his wife and child turned into a commodity. Not treated as human. So now they are taking action to reassert their humanity.
As a black woman, this clip totally resonated within me. The world has historically viewed us as less-than, less-feminine and less deserving of an ounce of humanity. Whenever we deign to express our feelings about how we have been treated, we are dismissed and/or classified as the “angry black woman“. It is exceedingly difficult to navigate spaces that were never intended to nurture and accept us in the first place. Thus, we have to soldier on and lean on those who actually give a damn about us. I am hopeful that Meghan realizes that there are countless others who are appreciative of her and support her efforts to make this world a much better place for women and girls.
She’s gone through a lot (too many imo) life changes in a short amount of time which in and of itself deserves a few therapy sessions but to add the abuse she’s gotten on top of it? Unthinkable. And I’m sure Harry is fighting back so hard cause he’s angry. I know a lot of people feel otherwise but I stand strong on the stance that she didn’t need him. she had her money, education, connects and career before meeting and marry him. Yes she gained a lot but I think she gave up much more to be with him and he knows that. I’m sure they knew it wouldn’t be easy but they couldn’t have anticipated this. The lack of action from his family must hurt as well. They’ve done their jobs well and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to not want to be abused in the press. They’re not asking for positive coverage all the time. They shouldn’t have to ‘put up and shut up’ or leave the royal family. Is it too much to ask that the press just be fair? All the fame, money and status in the world does not cross out the intersections that are clearly making her a target.
I feel so bad for her. I know that people said she has money, privilege, all that, but I don’t think that helps a lot when people are literally tearing you apart. I honestly don’t think that she expected such a huge backlash, and it can’t be easy. I sincerely hope that the situation will improve in the future. She is not perfect, but none of us is, and she deserves to be treated like a person, not like a villain.
My goodness. I know what the trolls and skeptics will say, but what we see here is real. The toll that all of this would take on someone – nothing can prepare you for what this woman has been slammed with.
Perhaps she should take lesson from Princess Anne, Countess Wessex who does their duties quietly without any publicity! They work but avoid the media at no cost, no interview, no publicity, don’t involve themselves with any kind of publicity! They don’t make publicity themselves yet they fulfill their duties tremendously!
@AD. They have asked for this. Unfortunately it’s not up to them.
Do you really think that is possible? The media (and public) are obsessed with the Sussexes. There is no “doing their duties quietly” for them. And part of their job is to raise awareness for causes. How do they do this? By showing their causes to the media.
I felt this impact in my soul. So many women of color have to defend themselves at every corner, as a black woman in a white man’s world – I get it. I cant imagine all the eyes that Meghan has on her, that pressure must be insurmountable. I really root for her – even though I’m not a fan of the royal family as a whole, I’m here for fashion commentary usually, and I do feel like it is an ancient and clunky thing that needs to be abolished – I root for Meghan. I cant imagine being at home with a newborn and reading and hearing all this horrible vitriol being spewed every day. Sending her all the good vibes
As a black woman I have had to constantly defend myself, from my facial expressions down to the way I talk if I’m feeling passionate or tired or frustrated. I know this is kind of a tangent but recently at work a white male co-worker of mine lashed out at me verbally and then again over email -all in the same day. I kept my composure as we were walked into a room so he could explain himself and it all came down to “he was frustrated.” It didnt matter that he had verbally harassed me, lashed out at me publically over company email, he was just frustrated and in the end he didnt even say sorry. Just a week ago a white woman on my team said I made her feel bad because “my face looked angry” and I was forced to apologize, this is not the same story as Meghan but what I guess I’m trying to show here is that we have to constantly defend ourselves, it’s like “black woman” is an oxymoron in society, and because of that we have to constantly have our defenses up, be guarded.
I feel like Meg is bringing a new wave of understanding and #metoo but in the sense of, this is something that happens to all women of color, we are all pointed at, watched with a microscope, forced into safe submission by society and yeah? Me too. So like, good vibes to Meg and kudos to her for surviving all of this.
It’s amazing that Will and Kate are patrons of a mental health initiative, yet they support targeting a family member in an especially at-risk period for depression and anxiety.
I wonder if she has sent anybody around to check if her father is okay?