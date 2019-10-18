“Lori Loughlin called Felicity Huffman but Felicity didn’t answer” links
  • October 18, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lori Loughlin at arrivals for Hallmark C...

Today in privileged white lady news: Lori Loughlin tried to call Felicity Huffman but Felicity wouldn’t take her calls. [Jezebel]
A great piece on Ali Wong, Gwyneth Paltrow, dim sum & choosing the right Chinese restaurant and I’m so bummed because my favorite Chinese place shut down after a visit from the health inspector. You can laugh but that place was good!! [LaineyGossip]
Snoop Dogg has a full-time blunt roller on staff. [Dlisted]
Helen Mirren went camping with Liam Neeson. [Just Jared]
Debby Allen’s jeans are so fug. [Go Fug Yourself]
Get in a Halloween mood with these creepy Reddit stories. [Pajiba]
James Mattis mocks Donald Trump’s bone spurs. [Towleroad]
Megyn Kelly likes that Charlize Theron is playing her in Bombshell. [OMG Blog]
Paul Rudd has the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy. [The Blemish]

5 Responses to ““Lori Loughlin called Felicity Huffman but Felicity didn’t answer” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    October 18, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    I didn’t see coverage about this here, but Paul Dano will be The Riddler!! Not Bill Hader, but an excellent choice nonetheless.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      October 18, 2019 at 12:49 pm

      I find it difficult to get excited for another Batman movie. There have been so many Batman movies all starring a different dude. None of them are memorable or stand out for being great actors. e.g., Christian Bale was Batman but people think about his unhinged temper tantrum on set more than they do him in the movie.

      Reply
      • Laura says:
        October 18, 2019 at 1:18 pm

        I gotta agree Lady D. I’m so bored with Batman in general, I don’t care who plays him next or whatever new movie is coming out. Give me at least like 10 years without a Batman movie, jeesh.

  2. BeanieBean says:
    October 18, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Thanks for the book tip, I’ll be picking up Ali Wong’s book.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina B says:
    October 18, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    I love Ali Wong , she is brilliant and hilarious!

    Reply

