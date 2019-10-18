Duchess Kate gave her first on-camera ‘interview’ in years to CNN in Pakistan

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke during the Pakistan trip! We knew that she gave a little speech at the visit to the SOS Children’s Village, but we did not know that she and William also spoke on camera to CNN International during that event too. Kate rarely speaks on camera, and if she does, she’s giving prepared and rehearsed remarks. She did the engagement interview in 2010, and in the first year of marriage, I remember Kate and William giving an off-the-cuff interview in the middle of a charity stop and it didn’t go very well for Kate (she just sounded unprepared and like she was talking nonsense). Ever since then, she tends to avoid the whole “interview” thing. But she really did it this week! Here’s the video (you can also see the video here at CNN).

In a rare interview, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge told CNN that the royal tour of Pakistan with Prince William has been "really special." https://t.co/9QG22LyftR pic.twitter.com/u9ZM0sqNhk — CNN International (@cnni) October 18, 2019

Kate says, in part:

“It was amazing seeing some of the geography yesterday, but then to see some of the community activities today has been really special… William and I really wanted to come and see an SOS Children’s Village like this. There’s so many vulnerable women here but they’ve really used their positivity and the support that the Village here provides them … to support and protect the next generation of children in their care and give them the best possible start to their future lives.”

[From CNN]

It’s fine. She knew the question was coming and she had prepared an answer and she did it. And it was fine! Now she’ll have to spend the next eight years figuring out how to speak off-the-cuff to reporters and giving them a quote or soundbyte which pops. Also: in motion, you can really see how Kate overdoes her eye makeup. That’s my only complaint, otherwise this whole thing is – you guessed it – fine.