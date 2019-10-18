Angelina Jolie’s message to girls: ‘Find their own power, but respect & learn from men’

Angelina Jolie and Disney are on the same page for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Disney seems to love this collaboration because Angelina goes all-in to sell the movies, and because she can talk about feminism while still staying on Disney-message. Disney’s feminism is definitely on the lighter, more consumer-driven side. I mean, little kids still want to be princesses, but maybe they also want to have horns and wings and wear all-black. Disney is giving them that choice = feminism. I have a point here! The point is that I love how Angelina and Elle Fanning put their own spin on Disney’s feminist-lite talking points:
Angelina Jolie has championed the role men can play in shaping the personalities of young girls. The actress, who stars in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, also said female characters in films should not have to be portrayed as physically tough in order to be considered strong.
“I think that, so often, when a story’s told which says ‘this is a strong woman’, she has to beat the man, or she has to be like the man, or she has to somehow not need the man,” Jolie told journalists at the film’s launch.
Referring to her own character in the film and Princess Aurora, played by Elle Fanning, Jolie said: “We both very much need and love and learn from the men. And so I think that’s also an important message for young girls, to find their own power, but to respect and learn from the men around them. We have strong women, but the character that is wrong in the film and has to be taken out is also a woman. We show very diverse types of women between our characters, but also we have extraordinary men in the film, and I really want to press that point.”
Fanning, who reprises her role of Princess Aurora in the film, echoed Jolie’s comments and said her character’s strength is not necessarily physical, unlike many princesses in children’s films.
“Aurora’s strength is her kindness, and she stays very true to herself, which is something I wanted to keep in the film. She is soft and feminine and wants to be a wife and have babies, and that’s a beautiful, strong thing that isn’t portrayed a lot on screen. A lot of the princesses are like ‘we’re gonna make her a strong princess! And make her tough, so we’re gonna make her fight!’ And it’s like, is that what being a strong woman means? Like, we just have to have a sword and have armour on and go fight? Aurora can do that in a different way, in a pink dress, and it’s beautiful that she keeps her softness and vulnerabilities.”
“She is soft and feminine and wants to be a wife and have babies, and that’s a beautiful, strong thing that isn’t portrayed a lot on screen.” Can we argue about this? Almost every romance and rom-com is based on the idea that yes, every woman wants a husband, a wedding and babies. Every magazine and every message from the media is that women want those things too. It’s not groundbreaking to portray a young woman wanting those things. It’s not feminist or anti-feminist either (it’s just a neutral choice). That quote is from Elle and I think she’s just trying to defend her character. But this quote from Angelina was just too much as well: “That’s also an important message for young girls, to find their own power, but to respect and learn from the men around them…” Yeah but when are boys going to get the message to respect and learn from the women around them. Ugh.
I fully support the message that feminism includes men. Young boys (including my own son) are growing up now thinking “Girls are Best”. The pendulum needs to find its centre, and it will. But neither gender should suffer in the process.
Very strong statement !
It’s very difficult to be a feminist, to live a feminist life. If you are honest about your views and values. The things both Jolie and Fanning say here are the things you must express if you wish to be viewed as desirable by the most men. I’ve never been able to say these things, and I have never felt them, and it’s caused me problems, but I have been pleased enough to deal with those problems. But of my closest friends, they were also happy enough to gather the benefits of my behavior. Enough said.
Edited to add – reading some of the first comments, it’s a shame we can’t run a test like they do to catch landlords employing discrimination via a simple name change. In this case, what would the comments be if this story ran exactly as is, but change the names to taylor swift and jen aniston.
To be frank both Taylor & Jennifer are mean girls to me. They have their girl groups and women outside of that aren’t included or dismissed.
But I also agree that they are strong, intelligent & independent women. They would not have survived & succeed in a male dominated profession if they weren’t.
I actually agree and get where Angelina is coming from.
It’s like the modern feminists wants to rule the world by destroying men, all men are bad etc. I am surrounded by true men who support me and other women in the family completely. I know there are millions of more men who are the same way.
Most of us true feminists want equal rights and not full take over. Most of us are fighting to give women and girls right to decide over their body, education and career.
I know I will be attacked for this but to me, feminism doesn’t equal total alienation of men.
@Sierra…Not sure what you are talking about when you say “modern feminists.” It’s actually the old school ones that were single minded and non inclusive of anyone not like them. This is why so many minorities and working class people refuse to identify as feminists. Today’s feminists of which Angelina is one is more about intersection and inclusive of men. Just listen to the DoS speech on international women’s day panel…she effectively said the exact same thing.
Thanks I will definitely listen to the speech you mentioned.
Unfortunately I am surrounded by feminists who feel it’s their turn to take over. Hence the modern feminism sentence.
But I stand corrected and thank you for not insulting me and instead reply in a respectful manner.
Give me a break. Modern feminists do not want to destroy men. That’s a myth. And save me with the “I know I’ll be attacked by stating the true definition of feminism but pretend that other women don’t feel the same way”.
Thank you Gingerbread.
Next time, when you attack someone for something, don’t twist their words to suit your argument.
I clearly stated it was my opinion nor am I claiming others don’t support the same thing.
I have seen several commentators disagreeing with people, hence the sentence about me being attacked. You are example number 1.
You’re not being attack. I didn’t insult you, or call you names. You clearly stated that you thought you’d be attacked by actually stating the definition of feminism, which means you don’t believe other women feel the same. Which you backed up by stating modern day feminists want to DESTROY men. It was an absurd statement, and I can call you out on it without attacking you.
Well I felt you were being condescending but sorry if that was not the case. If my comment was wrong then I take full responsibility. Sorry if I offended you.
I like CB because we see women from different countries and cultures debating in a healthy way.
No it doesn’t equal alienation of men. I’m a happily married feminist. People that don’t like feminists are judging feminists by the few extremes. But many times men alienate themselves from feminists because they can’t handle strong women or women that directly ask for what they want. I worked at a used car lot for 6 years and many of the men seemed more comfortable with the women who flirted or played coy games to get what they wanted. Women who went directly for what they wanted and competed head to head w men for what they wanted were not liked. The men’s ego could not handle a woman acting like a man. They much preferred women who did not challenge them. That’s the flaw in that man, not the strong woman. You are thinking of men who can’t handle a strong woman. That’s their problem not the feminists’ problem. And every woman is a feminist if she believes in equal rights. Period.
THANK YOU.
I completely agree with what she’s saying about there being different ways of women being strong. since the big push to have strong women, it often means physically strong or like a dude, and I rarely see women like myself or my friends represented. it seems to be either all you want is love and babies, or all you want is to kick ass and be one of the guys. there’s so much in the middle of that isn’t being represented.
(obviously there are examples of movies that do represent that, but it’s criminally low in my opinion)
I think that what Elle was getting at is that the representation is not very nuanced. A lot of ballsy, strong women want a family, a loving partner and kids. The one does not negate the other. Look as the hero of the week- the only human who stood up to the bully in a WH in the room full of men was a woman who is married and has kids. In stories we tell and in public narrative as well focus on either being a ball busting superhuman or a woman who just wants kids and a husband. This is the problem with rom coms they never combine the two.
You know, feminism for me has never been about hating or putting down men. It’s about holding them to account to work through issues, and unfortunately, lots of men still continue to abuse women and girls because they do not respect womanhood on any level. That means you’ve got to have lots of uncomfortable conversations about what is actually going on and what it means if we’re going to get anywhere.
So, when she says we’ve got to respect men, well I respect myself and men. That’s not a question. My question is why it’s assumed if you’re a strong woman, you don’t respect others like you respect yourself because if you’ve learned to respect yourself, that process requires you to respect others and their space.
Right. But what feminist goes around saying girls have to respect and learn from men? First of all, respect is earned, and secondly, learn from them? I guess just generally speaking you can always learn from other human beings, but…this is something else. It strikes me as having a tinge of subservience, and that I know men love, and that game I don’t play. I don’t play.
+1
+1
I’m going to quote someone on Twitter that made my day: feminism and hating men are two different things, but I support both!
Oh Maria, I need the tshirt!
