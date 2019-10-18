Duchess Kate wears an elegant Elan kurta after a terrifying plane ordeal

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had quite a terrifying final 24 hours in Pakistan. Yesterday, they were Lahore for a day of activities, and they were supposed to fly back to Islamabad in Thursday evening. They got on the plane and got in air… only the pilots were forced to turn back to Lahore to spend the night after an electric storm made it impossible to land the plane in Islamabad. Emergency hotel accommodations had to secured for William, Kate, the members of the media and their security in Lahore. The photos in this post are of Will and Kate leaving Lahore this morning and they were finally able to fly to Islamabad today.

I guess we know now that Kate and her entourage are always prepared for this kind of thing, because even though Kate had no idea she’d be staying overnight, she had an emergency kurta at the ready. This kurta is is from the Pakistani brand Elan. She paired it with slim white pants, beige pumps (probably Rossi) and a big black bag. Once again, Kate looks incredibly chic in these Pakistani clothes. I hope she’s learned something about the kinds of silhouettes which actually look good on her body. For too many years, she’s been paying a fortune to “bespoke” clothing to the point where everything looks oddly proportioned and twee. And almost be accident, she’s just now learning that actually, she should have been wearing loose-waisted tunics, peasant blouses and simple slim-cut trousers.

Because of the flight drama, Will and Kate’s schedule had to be rearranged, and I guess they’re no longer going on a helicopter trip over the Khyber Pass (an ancient route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, used by Osama bin Laden among millions of other people over centuries). They are doing one more event before they leave Islamabad though. And then they’ll be leaving Pakistan in several hours and heading back home.

Oh, here are some shots of Kate and William in Islamabad, doing their final event at the Army Canine Centre, where British military train bomb-sniffing dogs.

