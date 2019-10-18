Duchess Kate wears an elegant Elan kurta after a terrifying plane ordeal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had quite a terrifying final 24 hours in Pakistan. Yesterday, they were Lahore for a day of activities, and they were supposed to fly back to Islamabad in Thursday evening. They got on the plane and got in air… only the pilots were forced to turn back to Lahore to spend the night after an electric storm made it impossible to land the plane in Islamabad. Emergency hotel accommodations had to secured for William, Kate, the members of the media and their security in Lahore. The photos in this post are of Will and Kate leaving Lahore this morning and they were finally able to fly to Islamabad today.
I guess we know now that Kate and her entourage are always prepared for this kind of thing, because even though Kate had no idea she’d be staying overnight, she had an emergency kurta at the ready. This kurta is is from the Pakistani brand Elan. She paired it with slim white pants, beige pumps (probably Rossi) and a big black bag. Once again, Kate looks incredibly chic in these Pakistani clothes. I hope she’s learned something about the kinds of silhouettes which actually look good on her body. For too many years, she’s been paying a fortune to “bespoke” clothing to the point where everything looks oddly proportioned and twee. And almost be accident, she’s just now learning that actually, she should have been wearing loose-waisted tunics, peasant blouses and simple slim-cut trousers.
Because of the flight drama, Will and Kate’s schedule had to be rearranged, and I guess they’re no longer going on a helicopter trip over the Khyber Pass (an ancient route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, used by Osama bin Laden among millions of other people over centuries). They are doing one more event before they leave Islamabad though. And then they’ll be leaving Pakistan in several hours and heading back home.
Oh, here are some shots of Kate and William in Islamabad, doing their final event at the Army Canine Centre, where British military train bomb-sniffing dogs.
I am not surprised that she had an extra outfit with her; my guess is that for visits like that (in a foreign country, not close to their hotel, etc) they always bring an extra outfit or two in case something happens (maybe not bc of bad weather concerns, but in case something gets spilled on or ripped etc.) I would imagine she probably had one or two extra kurtas made for the trip. But then I wonder what she would have done with it had she not needed it?
Anyway, that sounds like it was really scary and I’m glad everyone was okay.
That black coat at the canine center is also a great look for her.
I don’t expect her to start wearing tunics and slim pants everywhere she goes now, but I hope she does realize that coatdress aren’t always necessary and for many of her UK appearances, slim trousers, low heels, and a pretty sweater or blouse would be just fine.
I’ve never seen her look better and I personally am a bit jealous of these clothes. They are gorgeous
Agreed. She suddenly looks like a modern, strong, sophisticated grown up. That outfit with the black coat is killer!
The last outfit with the black coat is probably the best thing I’ve seen her wear in a long time, maybe ever.
That black coat is perfection. She has nailed it every day.
Jealous here as well….anyone know how I can get my hands on one or two sets of these? Can I buy them online, in a shop, or are they just best made bespoke?
You can buy them online! Most of these brands deliver worldwide. You can google and check out their websites: Khaadi, Sana Safinaz, Gul Ahmed, Al Karam, Beech Tree, Zaha, Sapphire.
These labels have casual but also semi-formal wear. I haven’t mentioned the more high-end, formalwear brands.
On most people these clothes would like cosplay but on Cathy Cambridge the clothes just look damn chic. Credit where credit is due: Cathy’s styling was perfect on trip as was her personal presentation of herself to the people ob Pakistan.
Yep. That’s her silhouette there!
Did she take her fall out? Clip in extensions? Her hair looks like 2 different lengths. But her outfits are really, really good.
The silhouettes and bright colours from this tour really work for her. While her outfits have had embroidery and embellishment, they’ve been nice and streamlined and not had the fussy details that she often favours. Hopefully we’ll see more like this.
That flight honestly sounds like my worst nightmare. I think I would have been crying like a baby.
Apparently her shoes are new but they’re from JCrew.
She looks chic.
that sounds scary and luckily everyone is OK. On a superficial note: I want the black shoes! I hope she continues to wear these type of clothes / shoes.
Is it too much to ask if Kate keeps in line this styling for future events.
After this tour, I almost want to beg her to dress in slim pants and tunic tops now. She looks AMAZING in this casual style.
I don’t have much to say about the Cambridges anymore, but I will say this is probably the best Kate has ever looked. Please wear more of this Future Queen, please.
Her clothes look nice but man she is aging so badly. It’s like any youthfulness got sucked out of her.
Maybe you can email Kensington Palace and recommend her your best skin care regiment?
Lmao…guess I ruffled up some feathers
😅😅