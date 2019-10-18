At home fitness stuff, a comforting pet bed, and does progesterone cream work?



From Hecate: I’ve been complaining for a while about the toll menopause is taking on me. I’ve got my progesterone prescription and my mental exercises to grapple with it. But taking off the weight has been rough. When I started perimenopause, my energy nosedived. I went from running four miles a day to barely able to make it two blocks almost overnight. Two years and 15 pounds later, I needed to do something, so I made a few changes and here is what helped me.

From Hecate: Affordable High waist running pants with pockets:



Although I invest in good running shoes and jogging bras, I don’t spend a lot of money on the rest. But my old running pants were all falling down because they were too small, and my stomach was no longer flat. So I read up and running sites said to go high waisted to avoid the pants slipping down. These pants run between $19-$25 a pair, fit great, look good and have pockets! They come in a variety of colors and in sizes xx-small to xx-large. They have a 4.6 star rating and an A from Fakespot. I also got these based on recommendations. They are the same style, price and rating, just a different company (I wanted to compare). Both pants come in the capri length but the second pair also comes in a short.

From Hecate: A GPS SmartWatch to track your heart rate, play music and more



This is an investment at $250. I got the Fitbit Ionic because I needed the music function. (Of course, right after I started running again, my 2007 iPod classic die/d) So I can personally attest to this watch. It’s got a three and a half star rating but I love it. I was stunned by how few steps I take a day – and that’s with my run. I like that this vibrates to remind me to get up every once in a while. Plus, I bought a bunch of bands in different colors to match to my outfits. If you don’t need the music option, many Best Of sites list the FitBit Versa that costs about $200 as a great sports watch. Or, if all you need is a basic tracker, try the FitBit Inspire for under $100.

From Hecate: A portable elliptical to keep active while you’re working



I got this after I read CB’s Desk Cycle recommendation! Between my desk job (that I love!) and my shorter run, I’m not getting the activity in I should. I’d never even considered a portable option until I saw CB’s post. I’m not a big cyclist/spinner so the elliptical appealed to me, plus it was smaller, so it fit better under my desk. Plus it’s pretty reasonable at $90. It’s made a difference. It is less activity than working out so if this is your only exercise, you will only lose about a pound or two a month. But hey – it’s still a pound! I’m combining it with my morning two mile run and my pants are starting to fit a little better. But what I didn’t expect is that I’m sleeping better. Just make sure you get the ergonomically correct position while using it or your knees will pay. Also, if you use a rolling chair, you need to find a way to anchor it or it’s annoying. This particular model does not track with your fitness tracker, although you can enter it manually. If you want that technology, the $350 Cubii pro does that.

From Hecate: Butt lifting shapewear that doesn’t roll down



None of the above works overnight, unfortunately. So if you need a little help in the meantime, this smoother is really comfortable and does not roll down. You’re not going to go down a size when you put it on, but at least you can breathe comfortably for under $20. It’s got a four and a half star rating on Amazon and a B from Fakespot. I also got these shaping underwear to help with my muffin top. It’s very light support but for $10, it gets the job done well enough.

From CB: Progesterone cream may help curb menopausal symptoms and hunger



I don’t want to make any incredible claims about this cream, but I do think it worked for me. I have been so hungry lately in perimenopause and, like Hecate, I’ve had trouble balancing that with exercise. Since using this cream nightly on my thighs (read the reviews you’re supposed to do that) for just a week I’ve noticed that I’m less hungry! It’s been almost effortless to lose those three pounds that I was struggling with for months. I feel calmer, less anxious and much more peaceful. What’s more is that I used to be on synthetic progesterone and it didn’t work this well. So I highly recommend this cream, which we featured a few weeks ago. It has 4.2 stars, 1,500 ratings and an A from Fakespot. I really think it has worked for me. Other women say it works wonders on their anxiety and has helped get their libido back. Please consult your doctor before taking this or any other otc progesterone product.

From CB: A cozy pet bed that your furry companion will love



I saw a similar “comforting” pet bed on Instagram and sure enough it exists cheaper on Amazon. This cozy pet bed comes in small and medium sizes and in pink and tan. It’s lined with faux fur to make your furry friend feel comfy and relaxed. It has 586 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B from Fakespot. Both cat and dog owners say say it has a lot of cushioning in it and that their pet loves it and took to it immediately. There are so many cute photos of pets in it too!

From CB: A microblading eyebrow pen for a polished look



I’m still searching for the holy grail of eyebrow pens/pencils/powders. I like that eyebrow-gel dispensing brush I featured a few weeks ago, the Revlon Colorstay Brow Mousse, and I’m still using that. It gives a full and natural look and goes on quickly. However I’m looking for something more polished and I keep seeing ads for these microblading pens on Instagram. This microblading eyebrow pen by Lusucat is just $10 and comes in four colors. It has 4.1 stars, almost 90 ratings and a C from Fakespot. Women say it saves time, that it stays on but is easily washed off with soap and water, and that it blends well and looks natural.

