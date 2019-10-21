Prince William is ‘worried’ about the Sussexes, he thinks they’re ‘in a fragile place’

As always, if you want to spend an afternoon getting angry at the state of the Windsors, look no further than our royal archives. Start with Prince Harry and Meghan’s South Pacific tour last year and notice how the stories around the Sussexes changed dramatically after what was a very successful tour for two of the most popular royal figures. That was the beginning of what became a year-long smear campaign in which Meghan could do nothing right, and members of the British press were devoting endless column spaces to everything from how she held her baby bump to what she wore to Wimbledon.

The question was always WHY the sudden confluence of smears and WHO was behind it. Some say the racist press was just being racist and ugly. Some said Charles was behind it all, the man behind the curtain. Others say that William was the one willfully shoving Harry and Meghan under the bus whenever possible. I believe it’s “all of the above” – after studying the careful wording of many of the tabloids’ reports, I believe that there are people in Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace all trying to “put the Sussexes in their place.” We later learned (through rumors and second-hand sources) that William was happily pushing stories about Meghan and Harry to keep the focus off of the Rose Hanbury story too. So…given Harry and Meghan’s recent comments and they’re general air of sadness, what do you make of this?

Prince William is concerned for his brother Harry and his wife Meghan after the couple said they were struggling, a Palace source has told the BBC. The Duke of Cambridge is said to be “worried” about Prince Harry and hopes he and Meghan “are alright” following the admission in an ITV documentary. The Palace source added that there was a view the couple were “in a fragile place”. Kensington Palace had no comment on the ITV film, which aired on Sunday. The documentary followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their tour of southern Africa earlier this month. In interviews, the couple both said they were struggling with the intense scrutiny by elements of the British tabloid press.

[From BBC]

Note the source… the BBC. Not the Daily Mail, not the Sun. Jason Knauf or someone like that was sent out to say that William is “worried” about Harry and Meghan… after he spent months egging on the smear campaign to deflect from Rose Hanbury. As he posed for budget airline photos as Harry and Meghan were being slammed every day for their private plane flights. As William tried to convince his family that Harry and Meghan need to be exiled to the African continent. This is textbook gaslighting. But… maybe it’s also a sign that William’s people are telling him that he can’t remain silent on the Sussex issue anymore. He’ll have to make a show of public support for Harry AND Meghan, even if it is just for show and even if he continues to gleefully throw them under the bus whenever possible.