Prince William is ‘worried’ about the Sussexes, he thinks they’re ‘in a fragile place’

As always, if you want to spend an afternoon getting angry at the state of the Windsors, look no further than our royal archives. Start with Prince Harry and Meghan’s South Pacific tour last year and notice how the stories around the Sussexes changed dramatically after what was a very successful tour for two of the most popular royal figures. That was the beginning of what became a year-long smear campaign in which Meghan could do nothing right, and members of the British press were devoting endless column spaces to everything from how she held her baby bump to what she wore to Wimbledon.
The question was always WHY the sudden confluence of smears and WHO was behind it. Some say the racist press was just being racist and ugly. Some said Charles was behind it all, the man behind the curtain. Others say that William was the one willfully shoving Harry and Meghan under the bus whenever possible. I believe it’s “all of the above” – after studying the careful wording of many of the tabloids’ reports, I believe that there are people in Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace all trying to “put the Sussexes in their place.” We later learned (through rumors and second-hand sources) that William was happily pushing stories about Meghan and Harry to keep the focus off of the Rose Hanbury story too. So…given Harry and Meghan’s recent comments and they’re general air of sadness, what do you make of this?
Prince William is concerned for his brother Harry and his wife Meghan after the couple said they were struggling, a Palace source has told the BBC. The Duke of Cambridge is said to be “worried” about Prince Harry and hopes he and Meghan “are alright” following the admission in an ITV documentary.
The Palace source added that there was a view the couple were “in a fragile place”.
Kensington Palace had no comment on the ITV film, which aired on Sunday. The documentary followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their tour of southern Africa earlier this month. In interviews, the couple both said they were struggling with the intense scrutiny by elements of the British tabloid press.
Note the source… the BBC. Not the Daily Mail, not the Sun. Jason Knauf or someone like that was sent out to say that William is “worried” about Harry and Meghan… after he spent months egging on the smear campaign to deflect from Rose Hanbury. As he posed for budget airline photos as Harry and Meghan were being slammed every day for their private plane flights. As William tried to convince his family that Harry and Meghan need to be exiled to the African continent. This is textbook gaslighting. But… maybe it’s also a sign that William’s people are telling him that he can’t remain silent on the Sussex issue anymore. He’ll have to make a show of public support for Harry AND Meghan, even if it is just for show and even if he continues to gleefully throw them under the bus whenever possible.
Yes its absolutely ugly. There’s already discussions by trolls and morning media in Britain that they are too unstable and can’t handle the duties of being in the BRF instead of calling out the toxicity of an institution and family that doesn’t support its own members. People are getting angry that Camilla and Kate took their days in the press with grace and stride but Meghan dares to speak out against racism and bullying. Double standards when it comes to mental health and who is “deserving” of compassion and empathy even if you don’t like them.
Let’s be clear: They are not only putting them in their place they are removing them from the public view. They say 6 weeks but I think it will be more. Meghan/Harry made the mistake of overshadowing the RF worldwide. The fact that Meghan has friends in high influential roles who spoke up for her became a huge problem. They couldn’t control her so here we are. Only time will tell but it’s my opinion they were told after the African Tour they would need to remove themselves from public duties. The RF is a brutal institution so you either tow the line or you’re out. Big decisions ahead for Harry and Meghan. I wish them luck. On a side note…Karma will bight William and Kate in the arse….
I do think though that we will see some sort of stronger comment or statement from William and Kate soon-ish about this. I dont think they will blame the press at all* but I think there will be something said about supporting them and the stress of public life or something. I think someone at KP has realized that the anti-bullying campaign looks REALLY bad in light of what is happening to the Sussexses.
*the press has receipts, so no, William isnt going to blame the press or any of the reporters. He doesnt want any one of those RRs coming out with a record of a phone call between Jason Knauf and them or whatever. Also, he doesnt want to push the Rose Hanbury story back into the spotlight. There’s a reason why this man who hates the press as much as his brother has suddenly started playing ball with them, and my guess is that it has a lot to do with Rose and the way the press let that story go.
I said this on another post already. I dont think W&K are behind the smear campaign, but I definitely think that they benefitted from it and they certainly allowed it to keep happening. But everyone keeps pointing toward the budget airplane fiasco as like proof that William benefit but it’s also like.. I think that was just an example of them benefitting from it.
I think William and Harry had some kind of falling out either right before or after the wedding, and I believe Harry when he said what he said about them on the ITV interview, that they kind of ebb and flow? Like sometimes they get along, sometimes they dont. I think the smear campaign comes more from the royal aides, Pedo Andy’s people and tabloid press, because Harry even said most of what the press said about he and William they pulled out of thin air. I think KP and the Cambridges are most guilty of not stopping it or stepping in to even show public support or help.
I don’t believe William cares about Harry or Meghan well being at all now that people are asking hard questions about why hasn’t William or the palace say or done anything. Now William is so concerned about them he didn’t give a damn when the press went full on attack mode on Meghan during her pregnancy Him and his wife benefited handsomely for the negative press . And now that the public Has for their own eyes see the pain that the Meghan and Harry are going to through now William wants to pretend that he cares about them please. The way some people are trying to make it seems as if Harry and Meghan are having a nervous breakdown when instead their just fed up with racist hateful bullying is very disgusting they are expressing their pain . And people are gaslighting them turn it around to justified the abuse that Meghan has to endure over the years telling them to pack it up and leave that’s why theses racist hateful people want . They want to drive Meghan a way they want to destroy Harry marriage and his happiness that to me is just sick .
There is zero proof that William is behind the smear campaign of his brother & wife just like there is zero proof that Meghan threw a tiara tantrum or leaked stories about William’s alleged affair to the media. Why are we so quick to believe all rumours about one side while assuming by default that rumours about the other side are baseless? The competition seems to run both ways with the brothers. If William & Kate pulled off a PR stunt with the budget airline, then it’s equally likely that Harry & Meghan played a role in the timing of the announcement & airing of their documentary. It’s probably true that they both see each other as rivals now, it’s sad and we shouldn’t be rooting for either side to win as they are brothers whose childhoods have been scarred by the same tragedy.
Speaking of the South Pacific tour and the tide of bad press, I’ve always thought Charles and his staff were largely behind it because of the biography. That said, several of the royal reporters are linking to the podcast Jonny Dymond (the current BBC royal correspondent) did with the BBC’s Beyond Today about Harry’s relationship with the press. I listened to it and WOW does Harry hate them. He describes Harry glaring at them and purposefully ruining shots. But the more relevant thing here is that, at the very end, Jonny talks about a moment at the end of that first tour. The press had been trying to get access to Harry and Meghan and had been kept back the whole 16 or so days. Harry and Meghan finally came back to talk to them on the plane for two and a half minutes, and apparently the first thing out of Harry’s mouth was incredibly rude. Basically, I think that interaction with Rhiannon Mills in Africa was pretty par for the course.
The reason I mention it is that, more than Will, I think Harry’s antagonism toward the press and, as he said last night, his refusal to “play the game” after years of giving reporters and photographers like Arthur access now and then with friendly drinks, primed the press to go after them, or at least fire off BP/CH/KP’s agenda on the Sussexes. I remember Richard Palmer also complaining about the lack of access. The bad stories had the feeling—to me, at least—of everyone, palace and press, trying to pressure the Sussexes to the point of bringing them to heel.
The bad thing about the doc is that it feels like it’s going to open the floodgates on how miserable the Sussexes are. Just scanning the comments from press and commentators this morning, at least a few of them are talking about how miserable Meghan and Harry have looked on some of their engagements over the last few months. I have a really, really bad feeling that speculation on the state of their marriage is next.
