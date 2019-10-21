The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are taking ‘six weeks off’ around the holidays?

Please, no threadjacking! I promise that we will cover all of the royal stories in their own time. At the moment, we’re discussing this very odd report which came out over the weekend, ahead of Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Almost as if *someone* wanted this story to be packaged alongside Harry and Meghan talking about how difficult it’s been to deal with the smear campaign. This is a story which, at a basic level, is about a young royal family setting boundaries and taking some time off. But of course it’s about a lot more than that too.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take six weeks off from Royal duties for some ‘much-needed family time’, it was reported on Saturday night. The break follows Harry and Meghan’s ten-day tour of southern Africa, footage of which will be seen on ITV Sunday night in a documentary by broadcaster Tom Bradby. Speaking ahead of the programme, Mr Bradby, a friend of Harry, said he believed the couple are ‘vulnerable and bruised’. In the hour-long documentary, Harry reportedly voices his desire to leave the UK, describing Cape Town in South Africa as ‘an amazing place to be able to base ourselves’. He, however, acknowledged that such a move would be very difficult, if not impossible.
A Royal source told The Sunday Times: ‘The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time.’
The couple are expected to spend their first Christmas with their son Archie, who was born in May, with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham in Norfolk. It is understood they will fly to Los Angeles next month to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
I think this is something that probably originally came from the Sussexes, like they told people at the palace that they were going to LA for Thanksgiving, and that they wanted a light, easy Christmas, and it got twisted – purposefully twisted – into “the Sussexes are taking six weeks off.” We’ve seen that happen before – people within Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace are super-eager to break news about the Sussexes and put a negative spin on every plan they make. Besides, they can’t really take off for six weeks – there are tons of royal appearances and royal events in November and December. Next we’ll hear the narrative of “well, the Sussexes were planning to take six weeks off but the Queen/Charles/William ordered them not to!”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
As long as they’re (mostly Harry) working pretty consistently up until that point, I don’t see the problem? They’ve worked more than Will and Kate, and I’d expect the Cambridges to take that much time off as well while doing less than half the work as we’ve seen in the past. 🙄
I hope they have some great bonding time with Archie over the holidays! And I’m kind of hoping for a photo of Archie with a Santa hat!
…and his Nana!
Is she still considered on maternity leave? If she is, she should be allowed all the time off she wants. And if she’s not still on it, they still should be allowed at least SOME downtime.
I can see them still doing the scheduled appearances related to the holidays, but slowing their roll when it comes to actual projects. And I think they should – honestly. They’ve gone through a lot, and they deserve a bit of time to sort through their emotions and just enjoy being a family for a bit. That’s sort of what the holidays are all about, anyway.
I do think they’re probably still going to be working for the most part, though. Because they don’t seem like the type to not be doing SOMETHING. I could see them taking a LITERAL break if Archie was a bit bigger – a toddler because they’d be able to do ‘more’ with him holiday wise. But either way, I hope they do what is best for them.
And hot damn, I love her hair and that green dress. I maintain that he’s hitting out of his league with Meg, because she truly is a beautiful woman inside and out.
I don’t think she’s still considered on maternity leave, I believe this trip to Africa was the end of for maternity leave? I might be wrong there. either way, I don’t see any issue with them taking 6 weeks around the holidays. I kind of think that they need it for their mental well-being and their marriage. although you’re right, I can’t see them completely not working at all for that time period.
The Cambridges are constantly taking 6 week breaks. If the Sussexes are getting dragged for this then the Cambridges should be called out as well.
But Wills and Kate have just come back from a triumphant 6 day trip to Pakistan. so they’ve earned it. I’m obviously being sarcastic. The level of hypocrisy in how differently these two couples are treated by the British press is staggering.
I think you’re right and they’re taking a trip to LA for thanksgiving, and maybe even skipping over to her friends in Canada while she’s (relatively) close by. And then back to the Royal Christmas duties.
Though part of me does wonder if it’s too early for baby no.2? I know it’s early, and we as a society shouldn’t be pressuring them. But with lots of respect to Meghan, her fertility may be something they’re thinking about with regards to family planning.
You might have a point, but I just want to add that male fertility and fecundity degrades with age as well! So they should both be considering such a thing.
Meghan worked all throughout her pregnancy, a time where she had every right to not lift a finger so I’ll believe it when I see it.
What? Most women work up until their due date, unless they’re in the hospital for complications. I had pretty complicated pregnancies myself and worked up until I gave birth.
Meghan was on maternity leave. As in leave from working and she still churned out projects. My point being I don’t expect them to spend 6 weeks not working especially seeing as their foundation launches next year.
Yes, Sandy. We know but that’s not the point.
Brits get mat leave and brit royals definitely get mat leave so working during mat leave should earn Meghan some breathing room.
Like the Sussexes have major projects coming up with their foundation and patronages so them taking 6 weeks off is a joke.
I don’t get why, and this goes for William and Kate too, the actual royals (William and Harry) can’t “work” a regular schedule. While the children are young the mother can “work” part time and the gradually take on more engagements. I’m sure the men can set schedule boundaries that allow them to be home for dinner and bedtime with the children most days of the week. This just doesn’t seem like such a taxing lifestyle that it requires multiple weeks long breaks every year. Just say upfront what the work schedule will be and stick to it. I know each engagement can’t be planned so far in advance but just say “I’ll work Monday -Friday and every other Saturday while my children are small.” Instead we get these weird announcements of long breaks peppered throughout the year. Or not even announcements and they just disappear (W&k). And I’ll reiterate – this goes for all of them. I’m not picking on Meghan so please don’t go crazy. ** I’ll add that all, every word, I know about the royals comes from reading this page**
I think most of us here agree with you. I know its been said about Kate before – she could set up a schedule where she did 2 engagements 3 days a week in the mornings and one weekend a month and she would blow her numbers out of water compared to what she normally does. William, in his limited defense, has increased his numbers over the past few years but they are still not what you would expect from the future king. It’s hard to tell with Meghan since she seems to like to work behind the scenes a great deal, and she was pregnant/with a newborn, so we dont have a feel for what her typical work schedule will be like.
Even when the Queen and Charles go “on break” they still usually do a few appearances here and there. Its W&K who really just disappear for months at a time.
I kind of wonder if Charles or the Queen effectively asked/heavily suggested they take time off
I think it’s more something along the lines of having the option to disappear/be unavailable if the press’ backlash gets too intense.
I don’t think the S are following the advice of the Palace for their last moves.
Yeah, I guess I’m just over here surprised that Charles particularly hasn’t made a move, so I’m wondering if this was one? Maybe even his leak? Who knows.
@Millenial
I’m not sure Charles has to make a “move” in this situation, he may just want to let his son succeed or fail under his own steam.
Harry is in charge of managing the press over his marriage, that has been made very clear.
Also, Charles is good at the long game (see the rehabilitation of Camilla, my favorite Duchess of Booze and Pearls), not sure he’ll want to play any part just now
“it got twisted – purposefully twisted – into “the Sussexes are taking six weeks off”.”
Who twisted it? I mean, we can suppose it went this way. But I wouldn’t put it as a fact.
On the contrary, after watching their interviews, I wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to take an even longer break. And honestly if I were a Royal Family member I would definitely suggest them to do so.
But the pressures are coming from the media so taking time off isn’t going to stop the actual problem. When Meghan was on maternity leave she was attacked on a daily basis – with no regard to her health when she was pregnant or a new mom. I saw someone who’d done a tally that during May 2019 (when she was “off” on mat leave) there were 451 articles written about her. In one month!!!!!!! So, for me, it’s not that they need to take time off, it’s that the media needs to leave them alone.
If anything, I think when she’s not doing appearances the press attack her more because there is nothing “real” to say about her, so they just make sh!t up etc. When she is working, theres not a lot bad to say and you can see the difference in how the press treats her. I think thats part of why Harry was so ticked after the Africa tour. the press spent months slamming her and then were like, “oh, thats right, people LIKE Meghan and she’s a hard worker and does her prep work” etc. When the Smart Set launched you could also see this. the press didnt really have anything bad to say about it and you know it was killing some of them.
Right, but for now their interviews, which are legitimate, will bring even more pressure. On them, not on their work and initiatives. Because, you know, it’s not the number of articles that is hurting them, but the contents. They chose to face the tabloids and call them out. We will see if they are strong and powerful enough to win this battle. For the moment this is not helping the causes and initiatives they support and patronize.
In fact nobody is talking about their visit to SA anymore because they jumped on their own news cycle by announcing their legal actions. And BTW they hijacked W&K’s tour coverage, as well, releasing the teasers of “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” right in the middle of Pakistan tour. I did’t find this respectful, TBH.
Yep – please stop. It is ridiculous that you are measuring how “disrespectful” they are by dropping teasers of a documentary of their own successful tour. Will and Kate’s tour did just fine. And your concern trolling sounds like victim blaming – “they chose to face the tabloids and call them out”. Because it’s inciting hatred and violence and they are within their rights to do so.
Sounds like normal period off for family and family is Doria in the US for Turkey Day and the BRF for Christmas. NO MARKLES. All stories about Archie’s first Thanksgiving and Christmas with Bad Grandpa have been effectively shut down. No clickbait for the tabloids, no payday for the Markles.
Well, people DO say they want them to be more like Will and Kate. So a 6 week break sounds about right.
Joking/sarcasm aside – this doesnt seem like a thing, so its funny that someone is trying to make into a thing. If they do take that long a break with NO engagements (Which I will believe when/if it happens, considering Harry barely took a break when Archie was born) around the holidays, then it just seems like they are taking family time to travel and to enjoy Archie’s first christmas. Its not a big deal but the timing of this “announcement” is suspicious.
Hope they will ghost the RF on Christmas Day.
It’s not really fair to frame it as ’6 weeks off’ like you would think of annual leave for a 9-5 job. They do a mixture of public events (day and night) and private meetings, so their schedule isn’t really conducive to regular, set working days. A day’s work for them could be coordinating with their team and taking meetings in private or 1 big, press-filled event in the morning and then they’re done for the day.
If you want us to keep the trolls off this thread comment “troll” with no quotes that’s it. That way we can see the comment before 15 people reply. Don’t feed the trolls.
Thanks for going on troll cleanup cb!
Thx.
Thanks 🤗
thank you! i can’t imagine moderating the royal threads is easy. i was on a different thread the other day reading through and i could not believe the things i was reading. it was the most racist horrible trash imaginable.
My guess is they’ll still probably be working behind the scenes just not doing engagements etc… they are known for putting in the work bts before something is announced or launched.
Plus im sure many people take time off during the holidays, the Cambridges included.
My memory is a little hazy on this, but don’t most royals go dark near the holidays? I always feel like they have a big push off work from September through December, then go dark until February. At least that’s the precedent the Cambridges set. Meghan is still an American so of course she would want to celebrate that holiday with her young family. It’s a very very festive time and Thanksgiving in LA is magical.
“Thanksgiving in LA is magical”? Lmfao what? As a SoCal native I gotta question what you’re smoking.
They work more than Will & Kate no matter what so this isn’t an issue for me.
It’s so nice that Harry,Meghan and baby Archie will spend the Thanksgiving holiday with Doria. Doria will be so happy to see them and I tthink Meghan needs some motherly love atm.
Being a Woman of Color means even if you marry Prince Charming, you still have to suffer. I hope she comes back for Thanksgiving and they just stay.
My guess is they’ll be in the US for Thanksgiving- see Doria and friends there and then afterwards they’ll do a bit of work there. Harry has the documentary with Oprah, meetings with people about their foundation etc. They’ll probably be there for a couple of weeks. The younger royals tend to finish up for Xmas around mid-December so they’ll probably have a few events before heading out to Sandringham.
And even if they are taking 6 weeks off- Dont forget the Cambridges disappeared for pretty much all of April, July and August and there wasn’t a peep. I’m betting we won’t see them again for a couple of weeks, next week is the Halloween mid-term.
i work exclusively with a british client and the entire corporation (which is a huge multi billion dollar operation) completely shuts down for 3 weeks the week before christmas to new years. in fact, a lot of european countries do that, in addition to being nearly non-operational ghost towns during august when everyone takes their 4 week holiday. who TF cares if they take off six weeks?