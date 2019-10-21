Are the Cambridges salty about the Sussexes’ thunder-stealing during the tour?

A week ago, the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers filed new papers in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. The legal filing was only reported last Friday. This is the lawsuit about the publication of Meghan’s letter to her father, Toxic Thomas Markle. According to the filing, Meghan’s letter detailed “her intimate thoughts and feelings about her father’s health and her relationship with him at that time.” She also says that the Mail on Sunday deliberately “omitted or suppressed” sections of the letter, which I sort of believe too. And the new filing says that the Mail on Sunday didn’t warn Meghan that they were about to publish her letter, and that Meghan “intended the detailed contents of the letter to be private, and certainly did not expect them to be published to the world at large by a national newspaper, and without any warning.” Y’all know what I think – I think Meghan hatched a brilliant scheme to show her dad was and is a liar, AND she set a trap for the British tabloid press, which they fell into head-first. I look forward to seeing any and all of Meghan’s plots unfold in the months and years to come!

Meanwhile, as we’ve seen, the ITV clips from Harry & Meghan: An African Journey have been making headlines for days. ITV released the clips online days before the documentary airs, which is standard operating procedure for a television network which wants to, you know, promote their big exclusive documentary with two popular royal figures. But according to various unnamed sources, Prince William and Kensington Palace peeps were pretty salty about how the clips came out during the all-important Pakistan tour!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s emotional ITV interview has “overshadowed” William and Kate’s tour in Pakistan, royal sources claim. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both given candid interviews as part of the upcoming ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. But according to the Evening Standard’s Robert Jobson, the decision to release teaser clips while Kate and Wills are on a four-day tour in Pakistan has “baffled and infuriated” aides. One senior figure told the newspaper: “This move has certainly overshadowed the Pakistan visit and what has been achieved here during the last few days, as well as a lot of work by an awful lot of dedicated people here on the ground as well as back home for months.” According to the Standard, there is a decades-long unwritten rule that members of the royal family do not overshadow official overseas visits by more senior royals.

[From The Sun]

I wondered if there would be accusations of “thunder-stealing” when Meghan and Harry stepped out for the Well Child Awards last week. But I guess KP understands that kind of schedule conflict – it’s not like that’s a new patronage for Harry, and the event was scheduled months in advance. Of course it stole the Cambridges’ thunder a little bit, but it couldn’t be helped. But the ITV clips going out on the last two days of the Pakistan tour… well, it probably could have been helped, although I’m not sure what Harry and Meghan were supposed to do? Should they call up ITV and say “please don’t promote this documentary or any of the exclusives we gave you”? Of course not. Besides, it’s not like… the Cambridges and Sussexes haven’t been willfully stepping on each other’s newscycles for months now. Remember how the Pakistan tour was announced??? The Cambridges broke the news on a Saturday evening in June, a short time after Meghan made one of her first post-birth public appearances at a baseball game. Come on, now. Tit for tat.