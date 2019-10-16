Duchess Meghan repeated her engagement dress for the WellChild Awards

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the WellChild Awards last night. Harry has been the patron of WellChild since 2007 – it was one of his first major patronages as an adult, and he always shows up for WellChild. Like we always say, Harry adores kids. He’s super-comfortable with kids. And kids with difficulties, kids with health problems… well, Harry cares even more. He always sets aside time to have private moments with certain kids at the WellChild Awards, and this is the second year in a row where he’s brought Meghan along to meet everyone.
Meghan decided to do a series of rewears for this appearance. I would think that the name “WellChild Awards” would mean something more like cocktail-business, but I think the dress code was just plain business. So Meghan rewore… the engagement announcement dress. This is the green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore under her white coat for the engagement photocall in 2017, and she wore the same dress for the engagement interview the same day. The Sentaler coat is one that’s been in her closet for years and years too – she wore that over the Christmas holiday in 2017. She’s also back to wearing her coat around her shoulders like a Kardashian! Honestly, though, I don’t hate the repeats and the dress deserved to be repeated! The only thing I don’t like here is the color of her heels. Too… baby-poopy.
While they were there, Harry and Meghan confirmed several pieces of Archie news. One, he’s totally a redhead although Harry seems concerned about how bald the child is still at five months old. One of the people they spoke to dutifully told Hello: “Meghan said he has [red hair] and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows. Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.” And Meghan told people that she had just taken Archie to his first playgroup class and Archie “loved it.”
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Her shoes are cognac and amazing. She looks perfect.
I looooooove the color of those shoes!
Me too.
Its a fabulous fall color. Golden leaf… adore
I love when she does a side part and loose waves, giving me pre-Duchess, Rachel Zane vibes!
I’ve been saying the same thing for ages. When their relationship was still (publicly) new and they came to Sydney for the Invictus Games, there were some shots of her in casual attire, cute little flats and her hair like this. She copped lots of flak for not dressing up like a royal-to-be. FFS, they weren’t even engaged then, it was an afternoon sports event, she was there as a spectator, and since that’s how we dress at sports events down here, unless you’re a faked-up, photoshopped wannabe “influencer” 😂 looking for wider fame, in which case, you can eff right off. She looked great (and totally appropriate) then and she looks great now, and I’m no royalist.
She looks amazing. I don’t love the coat over the shoulders look (its very Melania Trump to me), but I guess here it worked because it seems she took it off basically as soon as she got there.
the dress is great, love her hair, love the clutch/purse – just a great look here for her. I’m glad we got to see that engagement dress again.
The coat-over-shoulders seems to be a thing many royal ladies are doing now. Meghan, Mary, Maxima, Letizia, Mathilde, Charlene. They’ve all been doing this. Maxima again the other day with her suit jacket, when they exited the plane for their India tour.
I was Harry’s speech at the award ceremony and I cried. He’s such a wonderful person.
I was gonna say. Had me in my feelings. Just beautiful.
I’m a mom of four now. But back in 09/10 when I was a first time mom, I remember my eyes being open to a new kind of love. But also, those emotions made me vastly more aware of the suffering in the world. I’m sorry to anyone if that sounds shallow. It’s not that I didn’t know there was pain and heart break and injustice all over the globe. But it took on a new life for me now that I was a parent. It still does. I understand what he means. And it propels me to want to leave better world behind in whatever ways I can in my tiny section of the world. Not that it takes only parenting to want to do that.
I loved the speech as well.
Yup, he was so sweet and the speech was so great.
Agree 100%! He is so authentic and I think that’s what people are drawn to. That speech was beautiful and showed a real vulnerability. It’s also clear to see that this charity means a lot to him.
It was incredibly moving. It’s clear he has such a big heart and cares so much.
Meghan looked beautiful. I was hoping we would see that dress again. I really like the color combination of the shoes with the dress. I also found myself liking the way she draped the coat over her shoulders.
Yes I love the side part. To me she’s become more gorgeous since having Archie.
The stories of the young people and their families at the Wellchild awards are always so inspiring- really gives perspective.
There’s a clip of Prince Harry choking up during his speech. It’s very emotional.
I think I just don’t like the shoes with the color of the dress, maybe. Like – if they were paired with some jeans or a deep blue dress I think I’d like them more. They’re sort of a rust mixed with ochre or something in that realm, and it’s a great fall color. But I’m not digging it as much with the deep green.
The dress on the other hand – I LOVE it. It’s such a stunning color on her, and it fits like a glove.
Meghan really looks great in that dress. Because of the coat, I could not get a complete view to judge the fit but it seems to be working with her post-pregnancy body.
I saw video of them inside talking with some of the children and she had taken her coat off…the fit isn’t great.
It’s a beautiful dress, though.
She looked stunning last night! My favorite look on her.
She looks phenomenal! She has been glowing since she gave birth to Archie.
She better had repeated that thing a few times as it costs more than 90% of all Brits ear per year. Brit Pounds 60.000 for one dress. Poor taste it is.
The dress was owned before she got married, so I highly doubt it cost the British taxpayers anything.
If you think you actually can trust the numbers you read, you may be the one with poor judgement. It’s a retail price people, we’ll never know how much she actually paid until we see receipts and guess what-we don’t have those.
Wait, are you saying that dress cost 60,000 pounds? Because that is definitely not true. I just did a quick search on their website, and it seems their short dresses like that (as opposed to gowns) range from 300-600 dollars. I think that’s USD, but still. That’s not 60,000 pounds. Not by a long shot.
This dress is about £430…
You are referring to the gown that she wore when taking the formal pictures. That is not this dress. People keep complaining about dresses that cost so much that haven’t been reworn. Where has Meghan been that she can wear a formal dress like that? When she went on the state tours she was pregnant so it wouldn’t fit. The woman has been married for just over a year, give it time. And Kate has hundreds of expensive dresses and is steady buying more.
Your obvious trolling won’t change the fact that Meghan looked spectacular last night. I know you hate to see it, but you’ll just have to deal 😁
What in the world are you on about?! That dress did not cost £60,000. Don’t be stupid. Stop trolling.
Been over and over the engagement photo dress so many times on here. She was a private citizen, it cost tax-payers nothing (announced by Palace it was privately purchased), and fashion folks on here agreed she would have gotten it for 5000 or less.
Are you a new-found Beatrice fan, pretending to like her now because you hate Meghan? I ask only because of your user name. There are Kate stans who are now Team York, when they hated them before. They didn’t like people bringing proof of Kate bullying teenage Beatrice and Eugenie, so they had to hate the York sisters. Now they’re pro-Beatrice as a shield to being Meghan-haters.
Ha! So full of resentment, Edo. Why don’t you go post your bitter comments on the Keen threads, or would you like me to do it for you? The future future queen has spent a small fortune on clothes and her “body of work” has little to show for it.
The gown that she wore when taking the formal pictures may have had a retail price tag of £60,000 but I will never believe Meghan paid £60,000 for that dress.
My gut feeling is that the dress was just a loaner for the formal engagement picture shoot. I know the BRF cannot accept loaners but Meghan was not a member of the BRF at the time of formal engagement picture shoot. I bet a rack of dresses were procured by the photographer and several different sets of formal engagement pictures were shot as happens on many magazine fashion shoots.
This comment is the perfect example of when trolling becomes an epic fail. It is also evidence that tabloid readers lack basic comprehension skills. The green dress Meghan is wearing is not the same dress she wore for the engagement photos.
I know it upsets the trolls to know that Meghan had her own earned wealth before marrying Prince Harry. She bought that dress with her money and not the taxpayers’.
Harry was at our local (ish) children’s hospital where my son is treated a little while ago. Sadly we weren’t there that day (or not, I’m actually thrilled we weren’t there for once!) and everyone said how amazing he was with everyone he met, a complete natural with all the kids. There are loads of photos of him on their insta with him and the children there. Everyone looked thrilled and vaguely star struck.
Love love the color of this dress!!
His speech was everything. It made me cry. I love the work he’s done for WellChild over the years and am so glad it seems like Meghan will join him annually for the awards.
Go Duchess Meghan.
I just want to say that i’m loving the kind comments here. The internet can be a lovely place sometimes
A girl said to Meghan “you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby” and Harry said to Meghan “See, I told you!”. So sweet!
Love the sincerity when they work. They are soulmates for sure.
So much good info here, Archie having play dates already! I love how they come across as your friends next door.
Our duchess. Duchess with solutions!
I don’t know much about fashion but a summer dress, heavy coat and bare legs???
You definitely don’t know anything about fashion (or just like….wearing clothes in general?) if you think an emerald green sheath dress is a “summer dress”
You obviously don’t know much about anything. Bare legs? Are we back to that bs?
Oh no! A woman wore a coat and a dress. Oh the horror! Lock her up!
The green dress is wool not cotton or silk. Wool is an Autumn/Winter fabric.
I love this dress and the color is absolutely beautiful on her… But, it doesn’t fit.
This is bad trolling. Are we really going to complain about publicity for an event that rewards kids for accomplishing great things?
Meghan looked beautiful. The hair, dress and shoes…beautiful.
I guess I shouldn’t show him a picture of my baby (who’s a month older than Archie), she’s had a full head of thick hair since the day she was born.
She doesn’t dress like a Kardashian with that coat on her shoulders. Anyone can do that. I do it all the time and i never saw it on a Kardashian before. She looks great.
So even the Queen and Camilla step on the Cambridge’s news cycle because they had an engagement at Westmister yesterday. Oh and the Queen opened the Parliament monday. So rude to the Cambridges! LOL
Should they have told these people to hold their awards ceremony on another day because another part of their family was on a trip? 🤔
Harry, Meghan, Camilla and QEII show up as they are scheduled to show up. The British Tabloid press makes the decision which stories to run on what Royal and with what pictures.
Harry, Meghan, Camilla and QEII have very limited control of the news cycle except the choice to just stay home and do nothing resulting in no British Tabloid Press coverage for a given day.
Right???
“stepping on the news cycle” would be Meghan announcing a new, completed project this week. Same way the state dinner over the Oceania tour wasn’t “stepping on the news cycle,” attending these awards isn’t either.
@Mina
So should the Cambridge’s have asked the Football Association to reschedule the football match they attended last week so it didn’t step on ‘the Sussex have just finished an African tour” & “the Sussex are suing newspapers” news cycle?? There was SO MUCH pearl clutching about the Cambridge’s stepping on the Sussex’s new cycle last week. All conveniently forgotten now.