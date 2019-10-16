Duchess Meghan repeated her engagement dress for the WellChild Awards

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the WellChild Awards last night. Harry has been the patron of WellChild since 2007 – it was one of his first major patronages as an adult, and he always shows up for WellChild. Like we always say, Harry adores kids. He’s super-comfortable with kids. And kids with difficulties, kids with health problems… well, Harry cares even more. He always sets aside time to have private moments with certain kids at the WellChild Awards, and this is the second year in a row where he’s brought Meghan along to meet everyone.

Meghan decided to do a series of rewears for this appearance. I would think that the name “WellChild Awards” would mean something more like cocktail-business, but I think the dress code was just plain business. So Meghan rewore… the engagement announcement dress. This is the green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore under her white coat for the engagement photocall in 2017, and she wore the same dress for the engagement interview the same day. The Sentaler coat is one that’s been in her closet for years and years too – she wore that over the Christmas holiday in 2017. She’s also back to wearing her coat around her shoulders like a Kardashian! Honestly, though, I don’t hate the repeats and the dress deserved to be repeated! The only thing I don’t like here is the color of her heels. Too… baby-poopy.

While they were there, Harry and Meghan confirmed several pieces of Archie news. One, he’s totally a redhead although Harry seems concerned about how bald the child is still at five months old. One of the people they spoke to dutifully told Hello: “Meghan said he has [red hair] and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows. Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.” And Meghan told people that she had just taken Archie to his first playgroup class and Archie “loved it.”

