Gina Rodriguez dropped the n-word in an Instagram Story, then offered a fauxpology

You know what kills me about Gina Rodriguez? Everybody wanted to love her. We wanted to be so proud of her and we wanted to champion this talented Hispanic actress who broke through in such a big way with Jane the Virgin. She had all the goodwill. And she just sort of ruined it, over and over again. She’s repeatedly made tone-deaf and offensive comments about race and racial/cultural issues. Which would have been bad enough, but she made it worse by not directly apologizing. Instead of coming out and saying “damn, I’m sort of young and dumb and I need to listen more,” she wept and played the victim during an interview with Sway in the Morning. That was just in January of this year!! Her argument back then was that white people and Asian people totally understand that she never meant to offend people, it was just the pesky and touchy black community who had a problem with her, like they were willfully choosing to misrepresent her.
Well, guess what? Gina Rodriguez dropped the n-word in an Instagram Story yesterday. SHE POSTED IT. She made that choice because she thought she was being so funny and cute.
MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/jYIYOwTbbm
— sandman (@ceciIiaparikh) October 15, 2019
She deleted it soon after, and issued this hilariously bad apology:
IF ANYTHING IT WENT FROM WORSE TO WORSER pic.twitter.com/KhmCr57qYF
— sandman (@ceciIiaparikh) October 15, 2019
“I really am sorry IF I OFFENDED YOU.” “I’m sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love, to a song I grew up on, I love Lauryn Hill…” Oh honey this is not the way. I mean, nothing will stop the onslaught, but at the very f–king least, you could issue a real and heartfelt apology: “I’m sorry. I should not have said that word. I am an idiot.” WHY IS THAT SO HARD??
Then, very early this morning, Gina published a better apology on Instagram. While this is a “better” apology, the fact that it came out about twelve hours after the initial IG Story is not a good sign.
gina rodriguez and scarlett johansson having the same PR team is so funny skdjdjdjdj whole company probably has high blood pressure
— hani (@haniruok) October 15, 2019
you're gina rodriguez. you were just accused of anti-black racism earlier this year. you cried defending yourself.
do you pic.twitter.com/qtWvvytWcF
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 15, 2019
What is the matter with this idiot??
Idiot.
I laughed so much at “Karmen Klandiago” on twitter. I wanted to like her so bad but she’s in it for herself only. I can’t stand her.
Hopefully there will be radio silence.
JFC. I’m an imperfect ally with unconscious biases and whatnot, but this one is a gimme. Don’t say the ‘n’ word unless you’re in the damn group! It’s unnecessary! Don’t sing it as a lyric! It’s not for our use and no non-African American needs to use it, ever. Such an easy one.
That’s what I just don’t understand! I can’t recall a single time where I would have used the word – because it’s not MEANT for me to be using. Even as a kid – I knew it was wrong. And if it’s in a song that I really enjoy, I skip the word when I’m belting it out in my car. It truly is easy to avoid – and in 20-freaking-19, there’s just no excuse.
This. It’s almost definitely a word she’s used casually in private over the years, which would explain why she thought nothing of posting this video. SMH.
Oh ffs, is she doing this on purpose for attention or she is actually this ignorant?
It’s not hard to not say the word! I was jamming to “Sorry” in the car yesterday and somehow was able to not sing it along with Beyoncé.
Also she saw the video before she posted it to her story and it didn’t rock her to her core then. Bye.
I saw a guy on twitter state in songs that have the n word, he uses “neighbor” in place of it when singing / rapping along.
I use “lady.” Neighbor works well, too!
I used “figure”
I really wanted to love her. She sounds like she has a personality disorder of some kind that makes it difficult for her to have empathy or show remorse. I wonder if stories from behind the scenes of JTV will start leaking of terrible onset behavior. Please Gina stop ruining that show for me!
Her personality disorder is called entitled asshat which can be reversed at any time when she decides to grow the f-k up.
Haha fair enough!
And she chose THAT part to highlight and emphasize after showing her disdain for black people. Even though I’ve heard numerous times that it’s great, I have refused to watch that Netflix movie because she’s in it.
I loved Jane the virgin when it first came out and same with Gina. I thought she was a good actress and I love supporting my fellow latinx but ever since her anti black comments I am not a fan. I refused to support her in anything she does because of it especially that Netflix movie (even though I love romcoms).
She’s from Chicago…
I’m from Chicago…
If you’re from Chicago….and you’re Black….
THIS…doesn’t shock you in the LEAST!
My husband is from Chicago and from what I have seen people are pretty racist out there. He has had to do a lot of growing to get rid of the biases that were normalized there.
The places SURROUNDING Chicago are VERY racist. As is the CPD.
I see. He grew up in Rockford so maybe that’s part of it.
Why is it so hard for people to just not say that word?
Gina already had a rep with some as being anti-Black before this fiasco yesterday. The IG n-word drop was gross and her follow up faux apology was trash. I do not think she has learned anything other than some people are tired of her deliberately obtuse BS.
I mean her anti-blackness is well established. I think she keeps doing this because she doesn’t feel she needs a black fan base. Good luck staying relevant honey!
She’s 35 years old, not 15. There’s no excuse for her behaviour. She just keeps proving that she’s an idiot and cries victim or plays dumb in her faux apologies. If she’s that stupid in public, imagine what she’s like in private.
As for her private life, someone out there is nodding and thinking “I knew the b*tch would eventually show her true colors.” We have all known an inexplicably popular person who is actually a total jerk.
That hideous word needs to die out. I don’t think anyone should use it period.
Unfortunately, most black people and the entire hip hop industry disagree with you.
As long as rappers keep using it, black/brown/white/whatever people will be roaring along to it.
Hey Mina, not sure if you’re black, but if black people want to use the n word, that’s their call! They’re allowed to say it if they want! Decent white people should know better to use it even if black people decide to! Tsk tsk-ing black people over their word choice isn’t helpful! Thanks!
No, I’m not black (or white). Y’all always glowing shock when a non-black person is just singing along to a song and I don’t buy it. As if you think that’s as horrible as someone straight is calling someone the n-word to their face.
Who is “y’all” hun?? As a non-black person you have no say in how the black community chooses to reclaim that word. Stay in your lane.
And the fact that you are attempting to minimize and justify this tells me you probably sing along to songs and say the word just like Gina.
How the black community chooses to embrace or not embrace a word is our business.
I don’t know but I feel like an apology that begins with “I’m sorry if you were offended” is totally insincere and that the person making it would not have done so if it entirely up to them.
I watched the video and the word combined with the actual lyric and her facial expressions?
Thoughtless my ass.
Honey, you said what you said
Muy pendeja and a huge disappointment. I loved her Netflix movie “Someone Special” but now it’s tainted.
Black folks BEEN knew about this chick. No one is surprised. When I saw the IG story all I could think was “Ha! Told y’all.” Racists and anti-black bigots ALWAYS tell on themselves. They can’t help it. This b- has BEEN canceled for black folks. Now everyone else has seen what we’ve been telling all of you.
And yet there are STILL people who want to defend her. So there you go.