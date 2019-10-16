Joe Biden really screamed at Liz Warren & demanded credit for her work huh

Once again, I skipped the latest Democratic Debate. I honestly don’t know how people can sit there and watch the whole thing, especially with Putin Puppet Tulsi Gabbard on stage, and with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden doing their old-man-yells-at-clouds thing. If you really think the answer to Donald Trump is a completely different old white guy screaming his guts out, then God bless and allow me to go sob into my pillow. Anyway, I feel justified in not watching any of these debates because I can find out everything I want to know the morning after by watching the unhinged clips. Here’s Joe Biden screaming at Liz Warren because he wants credit for her work in the creation of the CFPB.
In a remarkable confrontation, Biden repeatedly told Warren, "I got you votes" after she spoke about opening the CFPB, one of her signature achievements.
"I am deeply grateful to President Obama," Warren replied, "who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law." pic.twitter.com/Ik5aplt0D9
That seemed to be the stand-out moment where all of the women at home were like “oh yeah, I know that feeling, when a male coworker demands credit for my work.” And who advised Joe Biden that it was a good idea to f–king scream at Senator Warren?
The fact that Biden yelled at Warren, “I got you the votes!” speaks to everything we know about peak white male fragility. #DemDebate
Sorry, I blacked out at about the time that Biden claimed credit for Warren getting the CFPB through. Is he still alive?
joe biden: i did it, you owe me everything.
elizabeth warren:
Meanwhile, it looks like there were no questions about climate change and yet they spent 22 minutes on Ellen DeGeneres’ friendship with George W. Bush??
Three hours and no questions tonight about climate, housing, or immigration.
Climate change is an existential threat. America has a housing crisis. Children are still in cages at our border.
But you know, Ellen.#DemocraticDebate
If you need more than tweets, Politico had a good write-up about what went down at the debate. Elizabeth Warren has made so many gains in all of the polls, I guess she’s the one with a target on her back. I think people are still sleeping on Kamala Harris, but we’ll see.
I saw a picture of him, red faced, screaming at warren, and that picture is deadly, let me tell you. I have to say, I’m shocked. One thing you have to say about Joe is he had a very tough job debating Sarah Palin in 08, because the right was microscoping him, praying for any little false move that they could portray as “Sexist Joe!”. And he nailed it. He gave an A plus performance in a job that was really very difficult and I don’t know if people realized how difficult of a position he was in there.
And now…he does this. It’s crazy! I guess that’s what age does, right?
I mean, I doubt he’s lying, he did go and get votes for everything Obama wanted to pass. He worked his old friends in the Senate. I don’t think there’s any doubt of that. But he shoulda kept it zipped. Zip it Joe!
Sure he wrangled the votes but that’s literally what the VP is supposed to do. And that’s still not the same thing as doing all the work to create the agency. It really is peak white man fragility as that twitterer said above and it’s shocking and I’m glad it’s shocking to me because it means even more scales are falling from my eyes, and I consider myself very much a feminist.
Eh, he didn’t say it was the same. I really don’t have an issue with what he said, but his yelling and screaming and the way he spoke to Warren is shocking. And stupid. He is going to pay for that. I think the pictures are deadly.
Right, its not the fact that he mentioned his role in creating the CPFB. It’s how he handled it and the yelling and pointing etc looked really bad. and the interrupting, omg.
I refuse to watch these debates. I think they are totally ridiculous. They give them three minutes to jam in a quip and a soundbite, and that’s it. Besides, only three people on that stage have a legit chance at the nomination, so everyone else is just noise.
And it is totally unfathomable that they would not ask a question about climate change. This planet is totally f**ked.
I volunteer him to sacrifice himself to the volcano so the island will be spared total destru…….oh, wait, that’s a different Joe? My bad. I’ll move along.
I agree with Kaiser about Kamala, folks are sleeping on her. I think she is still going to break out. When Chris Hayes (and NOBODY is a bigger fan of Warren and Bernie than him!) said last night that there is a segment of the dem base searching for a non-Biden alternative to Bernie and Warren, he was 100 percent right. I am one of them. I won’t go with Biden, but Bernie and Liz are too far to the left for me. I mean, a lot of dems are moderate. On issues that the left use as their barometer anyway. I mean, I am strongly supportive of reparations, gender equality, lgbtq civil rights, sentencing reform, black lives matter…in many ways, I am a radical. But not in the way that they consider counts. So I am still looking. I had some hopes for Beto. I still have hopes for Kamala. I think Cory is criminally underrated! I dunno. We’ll see. It ain’t over yet peeps!
I doubt any of those who support Bernie or Warren will go to Harris. Studies have shown that centric Democrats don’t do well in terms of votes anyway.
Maria, I never said they would. I said that many people who do NOT support Warren or Bernie, are searching for an alternative not named Joe Biden. Generic statements about studies show aren’t really something i can address since there’s nothing there to debate.
I was going off the fact that you said many Dems are looking for an alternative who is more moderate.
This is my general go-to to illuminate this.
https://www.salon.com/2019/06/02/there-is-hard-data-that-shows-that-a-centrist-democrat-would-be-a-losing-candidate/
Right, and you answered that you don’t think any bernie or warren supporters would switch to Harris. They aren’t looking for an alternative to bernie or warren though. Unless…do you mean they won’t vote for her in the general? That they’ll Jill Stein trump into another four? I sure hope that’s not what you mean. Oh your “hard data” is a Piketty theory. Not polling, or voter registration. Or moderate Obama’s two terms. Okay.
I’ve been team Kamala for about two years, but I think Warren will edge her out.
I like Cory but, at this point, I think he is auditioning for VP.
I honestly don’t think Harris has a shot. Mostly because of this:
https://twitter.com/ShaneGoldmacher/status/1184312266897772544
NEWS: Joe Biden has $8.98 million cash on hand
Sanders: $33.7 million
Warren: $25.7 million
Buttigieg: $23.4 million
Harris: $10.5 million
She’s polling in the single digits and doesn’t have the cash*.
*It is utterly shameful the amount of money spent on campaigns, but that’s a whole other topic.
It’s shocking to me that Buttigieg has all this money. He is in no way qualified to be President. If he were a woman people would be laughing. It’s a man’s world baby. Kamala has to stay in until the southern primaries. Those primaries have stopped more than one white superstar in their tracks.
Buttigieg is just so smart. I really appreciate that he takes the time to explain his position instead of going for sound bites. He’s too center for my vote, but he is an impressive guy.
I read rumors that Obama is quietly advising the Biden campaign and if it’s true, I’m pretty pissed off tbh.
I hope he doesn’t get the nomination. He’s a terrible candidate that very few are excited to vote for. Yes, of course I’ll vote for whoever the nominee is, but “hold your nose and do it” seems like a crap strategy for getting people to the polls.
EW on the other hand is a candidate I’m enthusiastic about ❤
I watched the first part of it. Yet again, there was a 15 minute segment trying to get Warren to admit that middle class taxes would go up under her health plan – and yes, overall costs may go down (which she keeps saying), but its clear that taxes are going to be raised on more than just the super wealthy for it. On the one hand, I wish she would just come out and say that, but on the other hand, I get why she is refusing to give the right a soundbyte about raising taxes on the middle class, and I think its annoying that the debates keep trying to push her into that corner. They dont care about the actual costs vs. taxes. They just want that line from her.
After 15 minutes screaming about medicare for all, with Buttigieg mansplaining healthcare to warren, we finally had Kamala come out and mention planned parenthood. THANK YOU. And then someone else (I cant remember who, it was a man) mentioned it as well and pointed out that it should not just be the women talking about it.
They also grilled Joe Biden about Hunter Biden – and either Beto or Castro came out and was like, “why are we feeding into this and spending valuable time talking about what Trump wants us to talk about?”
Those were the only interesting points IMO, and then I turned it off bc holy hell it was a mess.
I think that was Cory who said it shouldn’t just be the women talking about it. Did you see how bored Bernie looked while Kamala was laying down fire about women’s repro rights? I seriously thought he was gonna actually yawn.
I think you are right, that it was Cory. And yes, Bernie looked SO BORED. omg. I hate him.
also, why were they talking about cars? That’s when we turned it off lol.
hahhaa, I didn’t get that far Becks! I honestly cannot watch Gabbard, I get crazy. So I flicked in and out, and mostly watched clips on twitter. I am waiting for Yang and Gabbard to be cut. I will tune in for full debates, but…not yet.
Cory Booker and Julian Castro were the ones who said none of them were there to talk about Hunter Biden and the topic should be dropped. Booker repeatedly pushed the message that they need to stop focusing on what Trump digs up and he also was the one who said they needed to talk about Planned Parenthood. I think Castro did as well.
Buttigieg and his mansplaining really annoyed me, far more than the Biden clip above, because Buttigieg kept going on and on and on and kept coming back to it and he wasn’t right.
I agree lightpurple.
As ever, the one thing the Dems do best is shooting themselves in the face, over and over again. In spite of everything 45 has done, he’s still calling the shots and the GOP is still standing behind him and yet all they can do is take shots at each other instead of talking about issues and that shit pollutes the whole party – other worthy candidates are going to get hit by the shrapnel because people see this asshattery going on and think it represents everyone with a D by their name.
Obviously I am going to vote blue no matter what, but damn if they don’t all make it a chore.
Biden needs to gracefully step down and throw his full support behind the team, and then the nominated candidate, whoever it is.
Beto is a turd. Saying the wealth tax is divisive is crazy. 45,000 people would be subject to the tax. Compared to 327+ million who would benefit from some sort of redistribution. I’m sick of the institutionalist, corporatist moderates. If he thinks taking people’s guns is less divisive than taxing wildly wealthy cash hoarders he is crazy. Kamala is such a good speaker. Too bad she’s not for medicare for all. I might be able to get over her terrible record as a prosecutor / DA.