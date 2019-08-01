Did anyone go to ‘Joe Biden 3-0-3-3-0′ after the Dem Debate or what?

Embed from Getty Images

Between my job and my mom being moved into a physical-rehab center this week, I really haven’t had the time or the patience to watch the two Democratic debates. What little downtime I have, I spent relaxing (watching tennis), not stressing about old dudes yelling at clouds. I apologize to everyone who wants to give Bernie Sanders another f–king chance, but I can’t watch him or listen to him. That happened on Tuesday night. Last night was the debate with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Julian Castro. Again, I didn’t watch it. But I hope this accurately summarizes what went down:

Most candidates mentioned their websites during their closing statements. Biden said this 📹￼Courtesy of CNN pic.twitter.com/RmkgYjhReP — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 1, 2019

What? Let me write it down… Joe-3-0…3…3… wait wot?

There was also this moment at the beginning when Biden shook Kamala Harris’s hand and said “go easy on me kid,” which was supposed to be charming but all of the ladies in the timeline were like Devil Emoji, Skull Emoji, Misogyny Emoji, Nail Emoji, Angry Red Face Emoji.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just shook hands before facing off tonight on stage for a #DemDebate rematch. “Go easy on me, kid,” Biden told Harris. https://t.co/UjbrSN09XU pic.twitter.com/GVSrzhFxJM — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2019

And finally, Cory Booker pounced on Biden too.

The 5 minutes when Biden and Booker's simmering fight erupted https://t.co/YA8wI1kPdu pic.twitter.com/3NSQhBBYE2 — POLITICO (@politico) August 1, 2019

