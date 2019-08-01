Did anyone go to ‘Joe Biden 3-0-3-3-0′ after the Dem Debate or what?

Between my job and my mom being moved into a physical-rehab center this week, I really haven’t had the time or the patience to watch the two Democratic debates. What little downtime I have, I spent relaxing (watching tennis), not stressing about old dudes yelling at clouds. I apologize to everyone who wants to give Bernie Sanders another f–king chance, but I can’t watch him or listen to him. That happened on Tuesday night. Last night was the debate with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Julian Castro. Again, I didn’t watch it. But I hope this accurately summarizes what went down:
Most candidates mentioned their websites during their closing statements. Biden said this
What? Let me write it down… Joe-3-0…3…3… wait wot?
There was also this moment at the beginning when Biden shook Kamala Harris’s hand and said “go easy on me kid,” which was supposed to be charming but all of the ladies in the timeline were like Devil Emoji, Skull Emoji, Misogyny Emoji, Nail Emoji, Angry Red Face Emoji.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just shook hands before facing off tonight on stage for a #DemDebate rematch.
And finally, Cory Booker pounced on Biden too.
Super cool to call an accomplished professional woman “kid”. Great stuff, Joe.
Former AG of CA. Senator. I can’t.
I’m a white lady, so I don’t know the answer to this, but is calling a black woman “kid” similar to calling a black man “boy”? Is it racist-offensive? Or is “only” misogynist-offensive because it diminishes her accomplishments and status as a senator?
I’ve had a couple of older guys call me kid at work, but they’re people I’m friendly with and it doesn’t feel insulting. But a presidential debate? Insulting. Plus he’s trying to “charm” her into letting him off the hook. That is not a luxury you get when running for POTUS .
As expected, it was cringeworthy. Booker came out swinging and looked great. He was definitely the winner and the interactions between him and Biden are a virtual goldmine of memes.
I remember not so long ago when people in this very forum were yelling at me because I said I’m voting for Elizabeth Warren.
Them: “Then you will elect Trump! Only Joe can win!!!”
Me: “Wait till the debates.”
The only thing I can think of is that most of the people screaming about how Biden is The Only One have never watched him in a debate. Because he was no different in the debates this time around than he’s been in previous debates. He’s clumsy and awkward and out-of-touch and unprepared. He sucks, basically.
Contrast that against Liz in her past debates for the senate seat or her work fighting corporate giants on the Senate floor or even her post-debate debates on MSM.
She can handle anyone. She’s fearless.
I watched both but not all the way to the end. Bernie kept yelling, a lot. And last night they kept attacking Biden, some of which I think was justified, some of which wasn’t.
I don’t think Biden came off like someone who could take Trump in a debate (and Trump performed horribly in the debates.)
I think Harris and Warren did really well, and I think Castro, Booker, and Buttigieg also did well. What was nice overall was, beyond the yelling and the horrible format where no candidate gets to talk and there was so much interrupting – there WAS actual policy debate, about healthcare, immigration, etc.
I do think there is a divide between the pie-in-the-sky ideas, and the people who want to get stuff done. That’s Warren’s appeal for me – she has these big ideas, and she has a plan to implement them. I think some of the others – Delaney, Bennett- are more practical, so there is less appeal and fewer big ideas, but they could actually probably accomplish more than someone like Bernie.
“some of which I think was justified, some of which wasn’t.”
That’s what I got out of it, too. I think there were plenty of valid criticism, but I think there were also cases where some candidates felt like they HAD to go in on him for whatever reason.
And I agree on Warren – that’s the feeling I get from her. I think she has some really huge ideas, but she seems like she has at least some form of action plan at the ready. She’s really really impressed me lately, and I kind of stan her.
I mean, I’m Canadian, so my opinion is definitely not that important, but I’d love to see Warren get it. I was a little worried for her early on, but she’s shown that she’s ballsy.
“some of which I think was justified, some of which wasn’t.”
The Democrats need to quit beating up on each other and go for a FULL FRONTAL ASSAULT on Donald J. Chump, the orange shit-gibbon.
I mean..it’s a debate? Someone has to win. It’s only natural that we would start to widdle down the field by contrasting the candidates’ respective platforms.
The best candidate will survive the attacks. Personally, I was happy to see Delaney go after Liz and Bernie. It worked in their favor IMO and hopefully means that Delaney won’t be on-stage at the next debate.
I didn’t have the energy to watch either. I’m voting for Warren (though I’d be happy between Harris and Warren, I’ve liked Warren since 2002 and she’s got the association with Paul Wellstone that as a Minnesotan I cannot ignore).
Bernie and Tulsi are both Kremlin supported. I won’t accuse them of knowingly working with the Kremlin because I am too lazy to look it up, but Tulsi is pro-Assad and is winning a Drudge poll, plus there’s a Tulsi or Trump twitter thing. I don’t like Yang because I don’t like the Bernie Bros 2.0 and I don’t like anyone Silicon Valley supports. Biden is too old. His age isn’t too old; he’s too old and far too problematic. Buttigieg is fine but so help me if another relatively inexperienced wunderkid gets it over several qualified and experienced women, I’m going to hold a rage circle.
I like Klobuchar but she’s going nowhere. The rest… go run for Senate in your home states. We need to flip the Senate more than anything.
I don’t understand the appeal of Harris. Her policies as DA/AG weren’t progressive, her big health care plan is terrible (why does it take 10 years—after she would leave office—to really kick in?), and I don’t understand her big overarching theme.
Warren? She wants to take on the 1%. Biden? Return to normal. Buttigieg? A new voice for a new era. Booker? Love. But how do you sum up Harris?
I was lukewarm on Harris until I saw her in person. She’s still not my top candidate, but she’s dynamic in the flesh.
Harris is a well educated and well connected woman from the fifth largest economy in the world. Her Senate seat is safely Democrat . Experience in California demonstrates she knows how to govern.
FYI: IMHO, Governing and generating change are not the same things.
It doesn’t take 10 years to get covered though, if you want Medicare you will be able to buy in immediately. You cannot kick millions of american off of their employer insurance without a big transition period, and staying in the bernie bubble and believing that the people are clamoring for that? Hello Trump 4 more years. Listen to the people when they talk, and i don’t mean on twitter. Her plan is fantastic, listen to the health care experts. Progressive health care experts. Not the I demand a pony twitterati.
I’m voting for Warren too. I feel like she is supersmart, super prepared, and would seriously get to work. And dear God, there is a lot of work to do.
There’s a number of candidates I think would be great, but she is still my top pick. If she doesn’t get the nomination, I will be disappointed, but I will gladly donate, volunteer, and most importantly VOTE for whoever the Democrat nominee is.
Dear Biden,
Are you kidding me with your statement “Go easy on me, kid?”
Sir, as POTUS, NO ONE is ever going to “go easy” on you.
Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces comes with the job, do you honestly think making decisions as the leader of the free world is ever going to be “easy?”
The US has so many problems in the 50 states, and as a world leader.
We need someone who understands what the job of POTUS actually is, has the smarts, and humanity to work with everyone to get things done. It is not a popularity contest. Neither is a job you take simply because you have worked inside the gov’t. for decades and now you feel its “your turn.”
Biden, as a lifelong Dem, I say to you….You are past it. If you can’t hold your own in a debate htf are we supposed to actually think you can do the job of POTUS?
Man, this 2020 election is gonna be a sh*t show. Should we all just write in “None of the above?”
Sanders and Warren mopped the floor with those Republicans who were on the stage with them. The corpratists are gonna need all the help they can get from the DNC, MSNBC and CNN to stop them.
LOL
Biden cannot beat trump in the debates. I pray the dem base wakes up in time. I think Kamala can and I think Booker can. Warren, probably can. Biden cannot. He is showing his age big time people.
Is it just me or did Biden have a facelift! His face looks like a Michael Myers mask in one of the pics above 😳