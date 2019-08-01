Wait, did Prince Harry already attend the Camp Google summit in Italy?

Yesterday, we heard that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not stop by Italy for the big Camp Google extravaganza, which sounds a lot like Davos, only somehow less substantive. I think the idea behind Camp Google is “Davos but make it lighter, with more celebrity guests and even bigger perks like live music and vacation-like amenities.” It really does sound like a very elite vacation with a handful of lectures from Famous Important People. Apparently, the Camp Google thing is happening now and it will go on for another few days.
Anyway, I wasn’t surprised that Will & Kate did not attend, but I am surprised that… Prince Harry maybe did? The Daily Mail said that Harry is “on the guest list” but “it is not known if Prince Harry will accept the invitation.” But Page Six reports this:
Prince Harry has added to the hot air at Google Camp — by giving a barefoot speech at the billionaire summer party in Sicily about the need to save the environment, Page Six has learned. A source said the Duke of Sussex showed up at the super-secret three-day event to give an impassioned lecture about saving nature to a crowd of A-list celebrities and power brokers, many of whom arrived in gas-guzzling private jets and are staying on enormous mega-yachts.
The prince covered the same material he talked about in an interview with British Vogue this week, where he said he planned to have no more than two children with wife Meghan Markle, the source said.
Up to 200 celebrities have descended on the island of Sicily, chartering 114 private jets to get there and tooling around on Maseratis between staying on mega-yachts worth up to $400 million, according to Italian press reports. The three-day event ironically is focused on climate change, but the world’s rich and famous will also discuss human rights, politics and online privacy.
I mean… regardless of Prince Harry’s attendance, did NO ONE think about the optics of the private jets and the mega-yachts all for a conference about climate change? How did not one organizer say “you know what, maybe we shouldn’t.” What was first on the conference’s agenda? “Why private planes are bad unless you don’t want to fly amongst the peasantry, then it’s fine.” As for Harry’s questionable attendance… IF he was there, everyone will make it about Meghan. Harry is too celebrity-driven now because of Meg! Harry is all about glitz and glamour because he married an actress! Blah. I mean, if he did attend, he absolutely deserves to be criticized because YEESH, this summit is like Hypocrites R’ Us. But it has nothing to do with Meg.
Ugh I called it. I hope he knows all his actions are going to blow back on Meg.
Oof. That’s not a good look if he went. Private jets and yachts? Yikes. I hope its not true but if he went, I’ll side-eye him the same way I would have side eyed William if he went.
I really hope he didn’t, especially on the heels of the Vogue piece with Dr. Goodall. I saw an article about the event a few days ago and my mouth was actually hanging open that everyone rocked up to the thing in yachts and jets. The elitism jumped out.
Optics matter. Giving a speech about the environment and conservation in this setting is plain bad optics. Who thought this was a good idea?
I think that’s the thing with Harry. He probably has good intentions, he knows a lot more about wokeness than he did even 5 years ago. He’s expanded his horizons.
But I don’t think he’s there yet. I think she still has a way to go to understand WHY things like this look bad and are hypocritical.
And it’s not Meghan’s job to babysit him, or even spend a ton of time trying to teach him. It annoys me when people hold her to his actions. But I think we all have to keep in mind that change doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t go from saying so many idiotic things to just magically being the standard of wokeness. I applaud him for changing and improving, but I think he gets WAY too much credit overall, and I can’t imagine how much privilege still would be clouding his judgement.
The thing is – mistakes like this, if it DID happen – are pretty obvious mistakes. It doesn’t take some big PR firm to tell you that this is a stupid move.
i think she would have loved to be there.
Why does it not have anything to do with Meg if he went?
What I don’t understand is that they have access to the best PR. Money is not an object but they are walking into mistakes. Sometimes, it just best not to give ammunition.
I think Meghan doing her bit in Vogue is ok but you know what about doing it in the Lady or the Big Issue? something that would really benefit circulation, bring attention to other magazines and causes. Good PR would say great! but Vogue? who exactly is the target audience? Vogue is asking for trouble with the criticism they face with being celebrity driven. And its not just the Fail that is criticising. Its not the broadsheets too. This site is unconsciously biased towards Meg! ha ha sorry couldn’t resist. But sometimes its good to critically think about things.
House Sussex is their brand, it’s Harry and Meg against the world. They are absolutely making decisions about their global brand together, so it stands to reason that Harry attending this conference would reflect badly on the Sussexes jointly. Does that mean that Meg or Harry are the devil? No way. But it does mean they still have some learning to do re: walking the walk.
yes you put it better than me!
I agree that this conference/whatever it is was a bad idea to attend, especially in light of the Goodall interview, but vogue was a really smart decision. the two things aren’t even comparable.
Harry and Meghan went in 2017. It’s not a new activity for them.
Most celebrity climate changers are causing huge damage but think because they draw in millions in climate change donations it offsets their lifestyle: Leo is always the first on that list in my mind (all private planes and yachts).
DiCaprio is one of the biggest hypocrites!
Wait, what?! They’ve both been, seen the opulence and waste, and decided it was a great idea to go back? Im losing all ability to be charitable about this.
Here’s a picture of Harry at 2017 event – https://i.pinimg.com/originals/9f/6d/a7/9f6da7764108d4640d0db699dc3019cb.jpg
There is no picture of Meghan but it was rumoured that she went with him because she was spotted in London a few days later.
Why are people surprised?
I’m shocked because it’s all off-brand. People who make it their global mission to champion conservation and environmental protection should have the brain cells to figure out that a splashy, celeb-filled luxury trip masquerading as philanthropy is off-message. Doing it once could be explained away (with effort) but doing it twice?
Not only the bad optics, but also the tremendous and very real environmental damage their jet-set lifestyle is causing. It’s not just that it looks bad. It’s that it’s ACTUALLY HARMFUL. It’s doing real damage, not just perceived damage.
I like Harry a lot and I believe he is a sincere person, but this pisses me off. Everyone involved pisses me off.
I’m also clutching my pearls that they hold a giant opulent bash on the ruins of the Temple of Hera. THEY’RE RUINS. They’re already fragile!
Going to an island by private jet to mingle with celebrities and the 1% to discuss climate change is bad enough when you do it once. But to do it a second time is the highest degree of stupid and completely and utterly tone-deaf! Terrible, terrible optics here from Harry.
They changed the story several times. First they said the Cambridges were there. Then they removed it and suddenly changed it to “Harry was there.”
Yeah I saw that too. It was changed several times makes you question the sources credibility (mind you the dailyfail in my mind has none)
And, when the Cambridges were supposedly there, it was covered differently. I saw a side by side on twitter of the two headlines and there was definitely a different “vibe” to the headline about Harry.
That’s what gets me about this. Harry shouldn’t have gone. This thing shouldn’t even HAPPEN, at least not where it is, with all the private planes and yachts. But the tone of coverage changes dramatically depending on which royal went.
Harry attended this event back in 2017. It hasn’t been confirmed if he was there this year. I wish people would understand that Harry has been hanging out with celebs long before he met Meghan. The press and Palace just protected him more. It amazes me how some people like to pretend like Harry is just some innocent little boy who has been corrupted by his wife and her Hollywood friends when you can google images of Harry’s past raunchy and ridiculous behavior.
i mean, besides serena, what other A list was friends with meghan? these are not her hollywood friends ( that would be priyanka chopra) these are her friends because of harry. a
I’m not even saying that they should fly commercial (the horror!) But couldn’t they like, SHARE private jets? Or Google should’ve arranged more eco friendly transportation. Unless the entire conference was centered around creating clean jet fuel, the lack of self-awareness on this issue completely undermines any good work they might do. And yes I do mean the King of climate hypocrisy, DiCaprio.
The “alleged” list of attendees includes Harry, Leo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles…
…..
Oh joy. We’re saved. 🙄
Isn’t Leo in the UK now for the premiere? Or was this “camp” last week or something?
Harry’s virtue signalling is nothing new, why are we so shocked? The sanctimony of this sheltered individual has been showing for years. Like his comments about unconscious racism the other day, as true as they are, ring hollow because he did nothing to acknowledge his personal bias, it was all about the way ‘so many people’ are. Yet he gets lauded here and elsewhere as the woke prince! He seems better than he is because of Meghan, but he drags her down and makes things even harder for her.