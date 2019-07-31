Duchess Kate & Prince William didn’t go to Camp Google after their Mustique holiday

Sometimes, I think back to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, and their wedding guest list. Like, they were already building their couple-brand as “normal, middle class,” and as such, there were very few celebrities or A-listers invited. At the time, I thought that was a choice, a conscious choice made by Will & Kate to avoid looking too glitzy. But in the years that followed, it’s become clear that they are interested in sparkly things and celebrities and glamour. But they’re careful about where and when they’ll do the celebrity thing. So no surprise, they didn’t attend the big, A-list Camp Google thing this week.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not fly out to Camp Google to attend an A-list bash with some of the world’s biggest names, the MailOnline can confirm. Local media in Italy claimed that Prince William and Kate rubbed shoulders with guests such as Tom Cruise and Katy Perry at Monday night’s event inside ancient ruins of the Greek Temple of Hera on the island of Sicily.
However the royals in fact flew directly home to the UK following a two-week villa holiday on the idyllic Caribbean island of Mustique, where they rented the exclusive £27,000-a-week Villa Antilles with their three children. The pair’s attendance was reported by two local outlets, Diretta Sicilia and Giornale di Sicilia. Prince Harry attended the event back in 2017, and may have brought Meghan Markle along with him on that trip. Markle was later spotted in London the following week with her mother as she celebrated her birthday.
Present this year but managing to avoid detection according to those reports was Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible star were among a select group of billionaire businessman, world famous pop stars, doyennes of design and Hollywood A-listers who descended upon the ancient Greek city of Selinunte. Private planes and megayachts shuttled guests Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Stella McCartney, Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper to the Verdura Resort in Sicily.
Camp Google sounds like Peak One Percent, like “Nero fiddling while Rome burned” sh-t. So I understand why Will and Kate would avoid it – the optics would have been terrible, especially coming on the heels of their luxury vacation to a private, no-peasants-allowed island (in which their house rental was probably comped, let’s be honest). But my question is: were they even invited to the Camp Google thing?
As for their likely-comped Mustique rental, The Sun had an exclusive look inside the house now that Kate and William are back home. This was the tit-for-tat – this is how the Cambridges either got a steep discount or a free rental. The Sun got to run this ad for the rental. Also: just imagine what the headlines would be if *someone else* had taken a two-week vacation at a £27,000-a-week luxury rental in Mustique.
That Google Camp is so ridiculous pretentious, under the guise of ‘how can we save the world’. Every celebrity that attended this will always be side eyed by me.
This boggles my mind but why would they be allowed to party in ancient ruins? Really? Is no place sacred any more? Why not party in the Colosseum?
I just read about Camp Google, and for the life of me, I cannot understand how anyone can praise or look up to billionaires.
Ugh that Google Camp thing, just ugh. The 1% who likely use up huge amounts of the world’s resources for their lavish and extravagant lifestyles shouldn’t try to “save the world” unless that means taking a long, hard look at themselves first.
also, I thought the royals couldn’t accept freebies? and if not, was this trip also funded by taxpayers? and more importantly, will the Daily Fail even mention it? Will Piers Morgan write numerous articles telling Kate what a hypocrite she is?
DId LDC and BCoop go as a couple?
£27k a WEEK. So…where’s the outrage about taxpayer dollars and loving the glamorous life?? All those people who bitched about Meghan’s 100K baby shower – that she didn’t even pay for- WHERE ARE YOU?!?! Crickets.
RIGHT. I want to hear about the bad optics, how this is too much of a “celebrity” island, taxpayer dollars, Brexit, etc.
I know, I know, its not happening.
Man, this only hardens my resolve against the monarchy, for real.
So very true, however I kinda think the Google Camp story in the fail was a passive aggressive snark at them and you can bet that they would have loved to have gone to Google Camp for the freebie holiday mingling with big name celebs. It was probably also due to the fail being pissy that the Sun got the photo exclusive of the villa they ‘rented’.
There is always crazy gossip about the BRF, but this truly bizarre. Why report W+K were there when it is so easy to disprove? It’s not like the event needs royals to raise its profile.
It was first reported by the Italian media. It just goes to show you that these tabloids make up stories and don’t fact-check sources.
I am trying to be positive today (and distract myself from the *crickets* from the UK press about their expensive holiday – who we know would’ve been frothing had it been H & M) so I will just say that olive blazer & black pants combo is one of the best things she’s ever worn.
@Redgrl, I was just thinking the same thing about that outfit.
It really gives her a completely different look, which is good !
Camp Google. Wow. That’s insane. And I like how the article got in a dig about Harry possibly having gone in the past with maybe Meghan too.
The villa is incredible. I cant even imagine that kind of lifestyle.
Oh I’m imagining my family in that Villa right now! How dreamy.
Not a fan of William but the camp google story doesn’t seem to fit with his agenda. However he wants to keep up with the Sussex’s so I can’t completely rule this out. Maybe smoke and mirrors to hide the $27,000/night vacation!
They really wouldn’t have had an enormous say with the wedding invites.
27k a week? Are you kidding me?? I know it’s owned by Andrew Dunn so they probably didn’t pay (except for security, flight, expenses etc all on the taxpayer’s dime) but my god, what a waste. An embarrassment of riches. Jfc.
Neither of these stories are going to gain much traction because the British press is obsessed with hounding Harry and Meghan.
“Camp Google sounds like Peak One Percent, like “Nero fiddling while Rome burned” sh-t.”
like, seriously. them one percenters better continue keeping these shindigs on the down low, because i don’t think us peasants are going to take too kindly to it if they rub our faces in it.