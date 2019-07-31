Duchess Kate & Prince William didn’t go to Camp Google after their Mustique holiday

Sometimes, I think back to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, and their wedding guest list. Like, they were already building their couple-brand as “normal, middle class,” and as such, there were very few celebrities or A-listers invited. At the time, I thought that was a choice, a conscious choice made by Will & Kate to avoid looking too glitzy. But in the years that followed, it’s become clear that they are interested in sparkly things and celebrities and glamour. But they’re careful about where and when they’ll do the celebrity thing. So no surprise, they didn’t attend the big, A-list Camp Google thing this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not fly out to Camp Google to attend an A-list bash with some of the world’s biggest names, the MailOnline can confirm. Local media in Italy claimed that Prince William and Kate rubbed shoulders with guests such as Tom Cruise and Katy Perry at Monday night’s event inside ancient ruins of the Greek Temple of Hera on the island of Sicily. However the royals in fact flew directly home to the UK following a two-week villa holiday on the idyllic Caribbean island of Mustique, where they rented the exclusive £27,000-a-week Villa Antilles with their three children. The pair’s attendance was reported by two local outlets, Diretta Sicilia and Giornale di Sicilia. Prince Harry attended the event back in 2017, and may have brought Meghan Markle along with him on that trip. Markle was later spotted in London the following week with her mother as she celebrated her birthday. Present this year but managing to avoid detection according to those reports was Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible star were among a select group of billionaire businessman, world famous pop stars, doyennes of design and Hollywood A-listers who descended upon the ancient Greek city of Selinunte. Private planes and megayachts shuttled guests Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Stella McCartney, Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper to the Verdura Resort in Sicily.

Camp Google sounds like Peak One Percent, like “Nero fiddling while Rome burned” sh-t. So I understand why Will and Kate would avoid it – the optics would have been terrible, especially coming on the heels of their luxury vacation to a private, no-peasants-allowed island (in which their house rental was probably comped, let’s be honest). But my question is: were they even invited to the Camp Google thing?

As for their likely-comped Mustique rental, The Sun had an exclusive look inside the house now that Kate and William are back home. This was the tit-for-tat – this is how the Cambridges either got a steep discount or a free rental. The Sun got to run this ad for the rental. Also: just imagine what the headlines would be if *someone else* had taken a two-week vacation at a £27,000-a-week luxury rental in Mustique.