‘The Irishman’ trailer features DeNiro, Pacino & Joe Pesci: are you here for it?

Of course I’ve been following the path of The Irishman, but I honestly hadn’t paid attention to what the film was actually about. Martin Scorsese made headlines when he partnered with Netflix for the distribution of The Irishman, and that deal became one of those watershed events for Hollywood: even the great Marty Scorsese, who has spent decades preserving theatrical films and championing old-school filmmaking, was getting into the streaming situation. There were conversations about whether the Academy would deny Scorsese any Oscar nominations because of the Netflix deal too. And all this time, I honestly thought The Irishman was going to be some heavy sh-t set in 19th century Ireland or something. I didn’t know it was this sprawling gangster film based on a true story. From Wiki:
The Irishman is an upcoming American biographical crime film directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian, based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. The film stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labor union leader and alleged hitman for the Bufalino crime family, and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano also star.
DeNiro is “the Irishman” who is a WWII veteran, who becomes a mob hitman, and likely the guy who killed and “disappeared” Jimmy Hoffa (Hoffa’s body has never been found). Al Pacino plays Hoffa. And man, it’s good/interesting to see Joe Pesci again. I can’t say I missed him during his retirement, but it’s nice and sort of cool that he came out of retirement to work with his friends, Marty and Bobby. And will we finally get some deep, dark scenes between Pacino and DeNiro? I hope so. Michael Mann tried it in Heat (a really good movie), but I trust that Marty will put Al and Bobby in the same frame. Also: Marty really doesn’t want to leave his comfort zone of white gangsters huh. Here’s the trailer for The Irishman. F–k it, I’ll watch this.
Yeah, I got that part. But making a movie called the Irishman with no Irish men in sight but instead an Italian who needs platforms is pretty funny.
Wonder if Pacino wore shoes like that in the original Godfather to get him up there with Diane Keaton. And of course it’s a gangster film! This is Scorsese! I’m finallyfinallyfinally going to sign up for Netflix so I can see this. What I found interesting was the ‘young’ DeNito, Pesci & Pacino. What kind of cinematic magic was that?Makeup? CGI?
I’ll watch it. I know its his “thing,” but its his thing for a reason. Scorsese does the white gangster movie REALLY REALLY well.
Agreed. I’ll have to reactivate my Netflix account just so I can see this.
As a daughter of Italian immigrants, I am tired of the constant criminalizing of Italians.
Especially for Sicilians.
It’s getting old. I’d love to see more Italian-Americans depicted on screen that show is as educated, hard-working, honest and decent people.
People do ask if my family is in the mob, do I gasp know anyone in the Mafia.
I am not Italian. But I am a member of a group of people who are also negatively stereotyped in media so I understand your frustration. I don’t understand why all of them, from the director, to Pacino, De Niro, and Pesci, continue to traffic in this area. What more is there to be said in this genre??? Are they really adding any nuance or blowing up people’s expectations??? Or are they continuing to get rich from these women out cliches that are harmful.
My mom was a Genovese, from NYC—third generation Italian Jewish immigrants. Not that Genovese though. My mom had a hard time growing up sometimes. I got the jokes all the time, but my dad is like descended from the pilgrims so it was diluted by the time it got to me.
Why are Irish being played by Italians here???
They did Bobby Cannavale dirty with that hair though…
Pacino is damned near unrecognizable. And those platforms are “RDJ in the MCU” levels of ridiculous.
I’ll watch it for Pesci alone!
I think a movie based on the book “Red Mafiya” by Robert Friedman would be more timely and interesting. It’s about how Trump and other lowlifes helped the Russian mob infiltrate the U.S. and Israel in the 1990s by doing their money laundering.
Deniro plays an Irishman??? Okay. Can Scorsese hire anyone other than Italian Americans in his films?
I’m sooo watching this! I love every gangster movie Scorsese has put out. And this cast is *chef’s kiss*
“Everybody Loves Ray”…Ray Romano since the television show…because he has SHOWN ALL THE WAY OUT as an actor since the show stopped….