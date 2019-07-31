‘The Irishman’ trailer features DeNiro, Pacino & Joe Pesci: are you here for it?

Robert De Niro wears high platform shoes to appear taller than Al Pacino in NYC

Of course I’ve been following the path of The Irishman, but I honestly hadn’t paid attention to what the film was actually about. Martin Scorsese made headlines when he partnered with Netflix for the distribution of The Irishman, and that deal became one of those watershed events for Hollywood: even the great Marty Scorsese, who has spent decades preserving theatrical films and championing old-school filmmaking, was getting into the streaming situation. There were conversations about whether the Academy would deny Scorsese any Oscar nominations because of the Netflix deal too. And all this time, I honestly thought The Irishman was going to be some heavy sh-t set in 19th century Ireland or something. I didn’t know it was this sprawling gangster film based on a true story. From Wiki:

The Irishman is an upcoming American biographical crime film directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian, based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. The film stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a labor union leader and alleged hitman for the Bufalino crime family, and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano also star.

[From Wiki]

DeNiro is “the Irishman” who is a WWII veteran, who becomes a mob hitman, and likely the guy who killed and “disappeared” Jimmy Hoffa (Hoffa’s body has never been found). Al Pacino plays Hoffa. And man, it’s good/interesting to see Joe Pesci again. I can’t say I missed him during his retirement, but it’s nice and sort of cool that he came out of retirement to work with his friends, Marty and Bobby. And will we finally get some deep, dark scenes between Pacino and DeNiro? I hope so. Michael Mann tried it in Heat (a really good movie), but I trust that Marty will put Al and Bobby in the same frame. Also: Marty really doesn’t want to leave his comfort zone of white gangsters huh. Here’s the trailer for The Irishman. F–k it, I’ll watch this.

Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Bobby Cannavale might not be gangsters in real life, but they're bosses in their movie set!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “‘The Irishman’ trailer features DeNiro, Pacino & Joe Pesci: are you here for it?”

  1. lolalola3 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 10:43 am

    We have to discuss those shoes…..

    Reply
    • eto says:
      July 31, 2019 at 10:46 am

      platforms are in!

      Reply
    • Eliza says:
      July 31, 2019 at 10:49 am

      Shoes would be off camera. They’re trying to make movie magic; add a few inches of height while filming opposite another character.

      Reply
      • lolalola3 says:
        July 31, 2019 at 11:08 am

        Yeah, I got that part. But making a movie called the Irishman with no Irish men in sight but instead an Italian who needs platforms is pretty funny.
        (Calling Liam Neeson…)

    • BeanieBean says:
      July 31, 2019 at 11:35 am

      Wonder if Pacino wore shoes like that in the original Godfather to get him up there with Diane Keaton. And of course it’s a gangster film! This is Scorsese! I’m finallyfinallyfinally going to sign up for Netflix so I can see this. What I found interesting was the ‘young’ DeNito, Pesci & Pacino. What kind of cinematic magic was that?Makeup? CGI?

      Reply
  2. Devon says:
    July 31, 2019 at 10:43 am

    100% all in!

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 10:44 am

    I’ll watch it. I know its his “thing,” but its his thing for a reason. Scorsese does the white gangster movie REALLY REALLY well.

    Reply
  4. Whatever Gurl says:
    July 31, 2019 at 10:52 am

    As a daughter of Italian immigrants, I am tired of the constant criminalizing of Italians.

    Especially for Sicilians.

    It’s getting old. I’d love to see more Italian-Americans depicted on screen that show is as educated, hard-working, honest and decent people.

    Just like a little variety.

    People do ask if my family is in the mob, do I gasp know anyone in the Mafia.

    It feels humiliating.

    Reply
    • Renee2 says:
      July 31, 2019 at 11:15 am

      I am not Italian. But I am a member of a group of people who are also negatively stereotyped in media so I understand your frustration. I don’t understand why all of them, from the director, to Pacino, De Niro, and Pesci, continue to traffic in this area. What more is there to be said in this genre??? Are they really adding any nuance or blowing up people’s expectations??? Or are they continuing to get rich from these women out cliches that are harmful.

      Reply
    • Abby says:
      July 31, 2019 at 11:36 am

      My mom was a Genovese, from NYC—third generation Italian Jewish immigrants. Not that Genovese though. My mom had a hard time growing up sometimes. I got the jokes all the time, but my dad is like descended from the pilgrims so it was diluted by the time it got to me.

      Why are Irish being played by Italians here???

      Reply
  5. raser1 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 10:55 am

    They did Bobby Cannavale dirty with that hair though…

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Pacino is damned near unrecognizable. And those platforms are “RDJ in the MCU” levels of ridiculous.

    Reply
  7. Chelsey says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:05 am

    I’ll watch it for Pesci alone!

    Reply
  8. adastraperaspera says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:09 am

    I think a movie based on the book “Red Mafiya” by Robert Friedman would be more timely and interesting. It’s about how Trump and other lowlifes helped the Russian mob infiltrate the U.S. and Israel in the 1990s by doing their money laundering.

    Reply
  9. Jadedone says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Deniro plays an Irishman??? Okay. Can Scorsese hire anyone other than Italian Americans in his films?

    Reply
  10. MellyMel says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:18 am

    I’m sooo watching this! I love every gangster movie Scorsese has put out. And this cast is *chef’s kiss*

    Reply
  11. sommolierlady says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Let the scenery chewing begin.

    Reply
  12. Lala11_7 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Yea…

    Can we have a BIT of a conversation about…

    “Everybody Loves Ray”…Ray Romano since the television show…because he has SHOWN ALL THE WAY OUT as an actor since the show stopped….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment