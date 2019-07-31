Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes frolicked & kissed in a Miami pool, omg

I’ve been waiting and waiting to see what the big summer couple would be, and I guess I just have to make my peace with the fact that this year’s Big Summer Couple is Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. And their publicists. This romance has everything: a hasty breakup, organized pap strolls, a full-on photoshoot in a pool, Camila trailing Shawn on his tour, public kissing – chaste but not TOO chaste – and morning-after breakfasts. The idea is that Shawn Mendes wanted to change up his vanilla/bland image and become The Baby-Faced Man Who Has Sex. Camila didn’t really need to change her image – her image was already where she needed it to be, but being in a high-profile relationship with a fellow pop star definitely adds to her stardom.
All of which brings me to these photos. These completely natural and un-posed photos where Camila and Shawn definitely were NOT pointing out the photographer’s position so they could both maximize their best angles. Of course not! Camila and Shawn were in Miami this week and these are the first coupled-up photos we’ve had of them which were not mega-exclusives. Which says to me that Camila and Shawn were probably flooding the market with arranged pap strolls and photo-ops. Either that or the photographer just decided to sell these photos to every photo agency. It doesn’t matter. What matters is that they are IN LOVE and frolicking in the pool, and making out in the pool and pointing out where the photographer is.
Reportedly, Camila has “really fallen” for Shawn. I hope he’s fallen for her too. As I’ve said before, I like them together for a lot of different reasons, and I hope they become the Garbage Youth Generation’s Britney & Justin.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Stop this.
No you stop it please Nev, you are just a jelly hater who cannot handle this much love, passion, lust and my eyebrows have been scorched right off my stunned face at the heat and sexual chemistry these two are exuding! This is the kind of heat that could poach eggs Nev, actual honest to goodness fresh off the farm, from under the chicken eggs, if only we could all have this sort of hot love that could cook breakfast foods!
(This is sarcasm, for those in doubt, also Love you Nev, long time listener, first time caller)
Bahahahahhahahaha
I can’t breathe I am laughing so hard. Or maybe it is the steam emanating from the HEAT in these photos.
Sorry, whatever they do they can’t convince me this is a real relationship.
I’m sure they genuinely like each other and enjoy the mutual company; they’re young, attractive, famous people who recorded a summer hit together and want to capitalize on their success.
Nothing wrong with it since we’re all aware (although the majority of fans buy into this because they’re not as gossip-conscious and learned as we are!).
Shawmila is happening! ThaT much lust cannot be faked can it!?
Of course not, IT’S REEEEEAAAAAL!
They…they are not really selling these as “candid” shots are they? In a pool on private property, completely unobstructed? I only sort of know these people but I think I need to follow this. It’s been awhile since we had a good old fashioned showmance!! Have they read a book together while lying on a blanket in the park? Any 4th of July parties? 😏
There is a little bit of me that loves the fact that BCoop read “Lolita” to that girl who’s name I cannot remember and do not care enough to google, that move was such a wink to the camera and two fingers up to the pr people that engineered that pap moment.
They need to stahp 😂😂 this is giving me like Taylor Swift/Tom Hiddleston vibes. They couldn’t make this more fake looking if they tried. I see it now, a fast summer romance, a tragic fall breakup where they remain “close friends” and then a slew of ‘edgy’ breakup songs.
Until there is swan foil desserts and I <3 CC shirts were not even close to peek Taylor×Tom.
Who is buying this…? It’s actually embarrassing….i’m clearly not their target audience.
I admit, this is the only thing that’s made me smile this morning. Somewhere, poor Hiddles is breathing a sigh of relief that it’s not him.
This is so obviously a p.r romance but Lord the tweens are buying it.
This is why ABC needs to bring back All My Children and One Life to Live. We love a good fake soap couple. Now we are down to having to follow fake relationships on twitter.
Camilla seems very nice but she is no Erica Kane!
He looks so into her it’s a wonder they don’t too off their clothes and do it right there in the pool. This is embarrassing frankly and these seem like decent people. Not sure what they have to gain here
Im living for it. It’s fake. I don’t care. I will say she should try acting bc I find her convincing. I see him in concert next tues. I enjoy his music. my husband wants to kill me bc we are old and do not have tweens. Lol. I can’t help it!! I wasn’t into boy bands as young girl but this is my mid-life crisis of choice. He’s just so wholesome I can’t fucking stand it.