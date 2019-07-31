Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes frolicked & kissed in a Miami pool, omg

I’ve been waiting and waiting to see what the big summer couple would be, and I guess I just have to make my peace with the fact that this year’s Big Summer Couple is Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. And their publicists. This romance has everything: a hasty breakup, organized pap strolls, a full-on photoshoot in a pool, Camila trailing Shawn on his tour, public kissing – chaste but not TOO chaste – and morning-after breakfasts. The idea is that Shawn Mendes wanted to change up his vanilla/bland image and become The Baby-Faced Man Who Has Sex. Camila didn’t really need to change her image – her image was already where she needed it to be, but being in a high-profile relationship with a fellow pop star definitely adds to her stardom.

All of which brings me to these photos. These completely natural and un-posed photos where Camila and Shawn definitely were NOT pointing out the photographer’s position so they could both maximize their best angles. Of course not! Camila and Shawn were in Miami this week and these are the first coupled-up photos we’ve had of them which were not mega-exclusives. Which says to me that Camila and Shawn were probably flooding the market with arranged pap strolls and photo-ops. Either that or the photographer just decided to sell these photos to every photo agency. It doesn’t matter. What matters is that they are IN LOVE and frolicking in the pool, and making out in the pool and pointing out where the photographer is.

Reportedly, Camila has “really fallen” for Shawn. I hope he’s fallen for her too. As I’ve said before, I like them together for a lot of different reasons, and I hope they become the Garbage Youth Generation’s Britney & Justin.