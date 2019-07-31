Donald Trump blames Obama for messing up the White House air conditioning

I don’t know why I do this to myself – every time I look at or post photos from the January 2017 inauguration, it’s such a gut-punch. It’s not like we were even optimistic about anything back then either – in the days, weeks and months after the November 2016 election, we all knew how bad it would get. And we were right. It’s just as awful as we expected. And even three years later, it still hurts like hell. This hurts too: Trump giving an impromptu press conference in the Oval Office about how Obama ruined air conditioning in the White House and how Obama should be investigated by the FBI for his book deal. Deep sigh…
Donald Trump is airing his woes about the cooling system in the White House — and he thinks Barack Obama had something to do with it. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump, 73, revealed he would be spending time at his New Jersey golf club resort next month, but claimed that “it’s never a vacation” while he’s in Bedminster and said he would rather be at the White House, the Associated Press reports. The president also argued that his time away from Capitol Hill would give maintenance crews an opportunity to fix the inadequate air conditioning system, which he insinuated was ruined by his predecessor.
“The Obama administration worked out a brand new air conditioning system for the West Wing,” he explained, according to AP. “It was so good before they did the system. Now that they did this system, it’s [either] freezing or hot.”
In addition to the air conditioning, Trump also claimed that the U.S. has “a much better economy than in [Obama’s] wildest dreams.”
He later suggested that authorities should look into the former president’s book deal with Penguin Random House instead of the Russian investigation involving former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Fox 5 D.C. reports.
“It’s a disgrace. We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president. Let’s look into Obama the way they’ve looked at me from day one,” he said, according to the outlet. “They’ve looked into everything that we’ve done. They could look into the book deal that President Obama made. Let’s subpoena all of his records.”
First of all, I hope Obama really did screw with the AC on his way out the door. I hope he grabbed some NASA scientists to work on a special project: Project Rotten Steamed Tomato. I hope that it’s always 15 degrees warmer in the Oval Office and Trump just has to stew in his own orange sweat. As for investigating Obama for a book deal… lmao. I mean, I know Trump is just throwing sh-t around for the sake of it, but it’s funny that even after all these years, that’s the biggest scandal they could manufacture. Obama got a book deal! IMPEACH.
The ironic thing is that the Republicans DID try to investigate Obama the way the Dems et al should be investigating Trump. They just couldn’t find anything, much to their dismay.
Becks- not true. They did find a bunch of crimes committed by Obama. Like wearing a tan suit, and ordering dijon mustard on his sandwich. Oh, and don’t forget that one huge crime they caught: that Obama was in fact born in the US.
Jk– Obama’s only crime was presidenting while black. Which is still a lesser crime than Trump’s presidenting while Russian.
Don’t forget, I think there was one time he didn’t wear a flag lapel pin!!
Rapunzel, you’re going way too easy on Obama. There was the time he wore mom jeans while throwing out the first pitch. That image is burned onto my eyeballs. Unforgivable.
Rapunzel, how could you forget the biggest crime of all. POTUS likes arugula.
ARUGULA !!!!!
How he is not in jail, I don’t know.
Shoot I forgot about the tan suit!!!! My apologies lol.
@Jerusha I long for the days of Obama offending us all with his mom jeans. I would 1000% rather look at him than the orange menace we have squatting in the White House right now. ☹️
Let’s not forget his wife planting that shameful veggie garden. I bet they plotted it together…
Let’s pause a moment to remember the way we were.
http://dmlnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Screen-Shot-2017-11-16-at-9.10.24-AM.jpg
Economic cycles are usually 3-4 years behind significant policy changes, so we can actually thank Obama for cleaning up the mess GWB made. Sort of how Clinton significantly benefited from Bush Sr.’s tax increases. Give it a couple years. We’ll see the costs of this administration soon enough.
And I blame small brain, small dick donald trump for messing up the world. Which is worse? And, hey, if you don’t like it, Tubbo, you can always go back where you came from-your tacky trump tower.
And, PS, eat shit,
He’s such an ass.
You know what the best part is?
He wasnt in the white house before the new AC, right!?!?!?
THE HELL DOES HE KNOW?
Friggn daydreamer.
That was my thought too, but those with dementia don’t make a lot of sense.
Trump probably thinks Obama has a special remote control for the AC and uses it just to mess with Trump.
I wish this was true!
How does he know how the air conditioning worked before he was there? If it was functioning properly, it would not have been replaced. It’s a 200 year old building; they don’t always cooperate with heating/cooling systems. Try buying a summer weight suit.
ETA I must confess I am delighting in the thought of Nagini’s heavy makeup melting into a sweaty mess every day.
She probably forces a USSS agent to follow her around fanning her with a palm frond.
Now the attacks on Obama begin. He’s telegraphing that if he gets a toady in place as DNI, then he’ll unleash politically-motivated investigations to destroy Obama and his legacy. Trump is never going to stop until we send him to prison.
He’s delusional and his brain is probably made up of sewer water.
He has a brain?
I hope Michelle runs into him in a dark alley one night. Come to think of it, any former first lady could whip his coward ass and have him screaming like a baby.
FFS-can’t anyone in the West Wing take away that fuckers phone?
The visual of Obama on his cell phone w/the nest app turning the AC up and down to screw w/the Donald gives me life!