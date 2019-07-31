Donald Trump blames Obama for messing up the White House air conditioning

I don’t know why I do this to myself – every time I look at or post photos from the January 2017 inauguration, it’s such a gut-punch. It’s not like we were even optimistic about anything back then either – in the days, weeks and months after the November 2016 election, we all knew how bad it would get. And we were right. It’s just as awful as we expected. And even three years later, it still hurts like hell. This hurts too: Trump giving an impromptu press conference in the Oval Office about how Obama ruined air conditioning in the White House and how Obama should be investigated by the FBI for his book deal. Deep sigh…

Donald Trump is airing his woes about the cooling system in the White House — and he thinks Barack Obama had something to do with it. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump, 73, revealed he would be spending time at his New Jersey golf club resort next month, but claimed that “it’s never a vacation” while he’s in Bedminster and said he would rather be at the White House, the Associated Press reports. The president also argued that his time away from Capitol Hill would give maintenance crews an opportunity to fix the inadequate air conditioning system, which he insinuated was ruined by his predecessor. “The Obama administration worked out a brand new air conditioning system for the West Wing,” he explained, according to AP. “It was so good before they did the system. Now that they did this system, it’s [either] freezing or hot.” In addition to the air conditioning, Trump also claimed that the U.S. has “a much better economy than in [Obama’s] wildest dreams.” He later suggested that authorities should look into the former president’s book deal with Penguin Random House instead of the Russian investigation involving former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Fox 5 D.C. reports. “It’s a disgrace. We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president. Let’s look into Obama the way they’ve looked at me from day one,” he said, according to the outlet. “They’ve looked into everything that we’ve done. They could look into the book deal that President Obama made. Let’s subpoena all of his records.”

[From People]

First of all, I hope Obama really did screw with the AC on his way out the door. I hope he grabbed some NASA scientists to work on a special project: Project Rotten Steamed Tomato. I hope that it’s always 15 degrees warmer in the Oval Office and Trump just has to stew in his own orange sweat. As for investigating Obama for a book deal… lmao. I mean, I know Trump is just throwing sh-t around for the sake of it, but it’s funny that even after all these years, that’s the biggest scandal they could manufacture. Obama got a book deal! IMPEACH.