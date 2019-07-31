Margot Robbie in Oscar de la Renta at the UK ‘OUATIH’ premiere: cute or dated?

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. What do you think of Margot Robbie’s Oscar de la Renta gown? What have you thought about her fashion choices this entire promotional tour, starting with the Cannes Film Festival? I’ve been underwhelmed, honestly. Margot is so pretty and she can wear anything, and I think that’s the trap: her stylists and people are always like “you can pull it off, you look fabulous, we’ll make it work,” and she gets talked into some dumb choices. I don’t hate this de la Renta dress, I just find is kind of boring and too autumnal for a July premiere. I mean, rust/burnt sienna? What is this, 1998 J. Crew? The worst part of her promo style has definitely been her makeup though. It’s WAY too severe.
Also at the premiere: Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, of course. Brad Pitt looks… really good in these photos. He looks so good that I kind of feel like we’re going to get a “Brad Pitt girlfriend rollout” at some point very soon. Can’t wait. I hope he’s fake-dating another MIT professor, that was fun as hell.
And finally, Lena Dunham attended the premiere. She’s in the film, along with a slew of other second-generation Hollywood types. Lena decided to give into her worst urges and murder a Muppet and wear the Muppet’s skin as a trophy. The casual cruelty of Lena Dunham.
Margot’s makeup is too harsh but I do like the Dress (on her).
I have no words for Lena’s outfit. What the actual f**k. My head hurts looking at her. Poor Animal (the Muppet)
I hate saying this, but Brad does look good 🤷🏽♀️
Why do you hate saying that? He’s a handsome man. He’s not some monster. The hate is unbelievable
Amen. He has an addiction, to alcohol, which is an illness. His ex-wife had an addiction to heroin, which is an illness. Under the throes of addiction people do and say stupid things. I just feel sorry for the children and families of all addicts for the wreckage they leave behind them. My niece is a heroin addict, even in recovery she is an addict and always will be. A stern compassion is called for in the face of America’s addiction crisis.
Margot looks stunning here, I like the dress and makeup.
I read on Forbes that this movie cost 90 millions to make and Sony spent another 110 millions on promotions.
If it only made 40 millions on the opening weekend, then I don’t see this movie becoming a hit.
No Lena…oh no. That dress is tragic.
I was distracted by how pale she looked in the legs… then realized I’m probably lighter than she is. I’d glow in hollywood I’m so pale. The shade of foundation she’s using is a shade or so deeper than her legs, and it looks really great on her. I think if I had a premier or something to go to, I’d probably have added a tinted base to my legs/arms to kind of match my face a little more. But it’s also possible her foundation oxidized a shade or so.
But that dress. How? Who made this? It’s just… bad. I don’t think it’d have looked good on a size 0. MAYBE Gemma Chan could pull it off, but I even have doubts with her.
She looks perfect! Love this color on her.
What the hell is Lena wearing ? can she stop bringin shame to my name and disappear
You can say what you want, but I will stand by this. I DON’T LIKE LENA DUNHAM AT ALL. She is not a genuine as most people think she is. But on to the real topic at hand… Margot Robbie is a really pretty woman but that dress is wearing her down. Brad Pitt looks pretty good though
I can’t stand her either. So obnoxious.
I think it’s more controversial to say you DO like her. I don’t think anyone on this site does. With good reason. She is just… urgh.
I LOVE Margot’s dress, esp the colour. Brad cleans up well and Lena, the less said the better and she is another reason NOT to go see this.
I love Margot’s dress from the waist down. So ethereal, love the wide hip band.
Lena… what a smacked ass. Her face looks very lovely, I think her weight suits her face well.
But who on earth wears this? Did she make it with hot glue, feathers, and the profound, narcissistic drive for negative attention? She remains one of the worst people in Hollywood.
Margot is beautiful. I like the dress. Hard color to pull off. Brad looks great. Why is it hard to just say he looks great without it being about a woman. If he is dating good for him. If not he should be having fun with someone. A shame to waste all the hot he is giving off right now. Leo looks good too. I just wish he would be more loose and relaxed. Saw some video of him and Brad laughing and joking around at some press thing. I would love to see him like that more. The movie was enjoyable. Will need to see it again for all the things I’m sure I missed.
I’m going to see the movie again also. Loved it. And Brad is aging like fine wine.
He’s been looking great on the RC. There’s another premiere in Berlin IIRC. So more to come. I want to see it again too. Maybe next week with some friends.
I’m becoming a big fan of Margot. She has something special. Hope she continues to do well. She just seems so real and approachable.
For those who saw it: Any thoughts on Bruce Lee’s daughter hating the portrayal of her father? More of Tarantino’s casual racism and stereotyping? I mean…I’m not going to pay to see the movie, because Tarantino hired an abuser who tried to murder a woman in public, but I had thought of Netflix maybe. But hearing about the Bruce Lee stuff? Meh…pass.
It was definitely stereotypical. It portrayed Bruce Lee as a guy who just looked to get into fights so he could say “these hands are lethal weapons” or whatever.
But I also think it was meant to show 1) why Brad wasn’t welcome on movie sets and 2) Brad could actually fight and hold his own against people, which I think is important for the climax.
I thought it was OK. Not as great as the raves, not as bad as the slams. Just OK. I thought the actress they cast as Abigail, Samantha Robinson, was a much better match for Sharon Tate. Robbie just looks too, I don’t know, modern? Like she could fit in anytime from the mid nineties onwards but not before.
@Mia4s I thought that struck a duff note. There was a lot of self-aggrandizing bs going on for Pitt’s character, but that was one fantastical bit that struck the wrong note for me. I totally get what she means. I also didn’t Pitt’s character.
Oh come on. Saying spoiler like that doesn’t actually stop people from seeing what you wrote. People have been good here about not actually giving away the ending.
OK, altered it. Sorry it doesn’t fly like that here. Many apologies.
Honestly I’m not even going to comment on Dunham’s dress. She knows what she’s doing. Whatever.
🙄
I really like that shade on her, but the cut of the bodice and where the waist hits is awful unflattering. I don’t think she’s an actress that has much of a personal style so wears whatever stylists put her in. Because she’s so pretty it usually covers the fact that the outfits usually ain’t all that.
Something nice: Lena Dunham has really nice eyes.
Leo looks like a stylist put shades on a Cheshire cat.
Margot looks stunning. I cannot stand Lena Dunham and she looks like a fool in that getup.
And Brad looks yummy. Leo looks good too.
I really like Margot’s look, but agree the makeup is harsh.
God help me, but I love the colours of Lena’s dress. I don’t think it’s the complete disaster that by all rights it should have been.
I’m also hoping for another genius PR girlfriend for Brad! We need some excitement and last time was so fun!
The three leads look gorgeous – like true movie stars. I don’t mind what Lena is wearing – it suits her.
I like the burnt orange color this summer but I will not watch or support this film. I am upset with the way they decided to falsely portrayed Bruce Lee.
Lenas actually wearing more makeup than I’ve even seen her in. I wouldn’t have recognized her without the caption. So my original theory of she doesn’t give a hoot is moot, because she actually put effort, and this is a custom dress. So my second theory is that she was channeling Vegas Cher from that era.
But she’s not Cher-ing the look. You have to have some confidence and fun when wearing crazy gaudy outfits. She’s going for the hungry-model look, which is just mad looking and takes out all the fun.
Custom dress? Who designed this monstrosity?
A brand I never heard of: 16ARLINGTON
So she went in asking for sequins, feathers, clashing colors… but probably not the awkward tailoring.
Dicaprio looks terrible! the suit is outmoded and much too much wrinkled. The sunglasses are much too small for his face.
His button is also showing its too small. Maybe he’s saving the planet: reusing an old tux to offset the carbon footprint of the private jet he took to get to London?
Lol!
I agree. I think he looks older than Brad, who looks better than I’ve seen him in ages.
I love Margot’s whole look. Lena’s dress doesn’t bug me as much as the dumb faces she makes when she poses. Not alluring, or whatever it is she’s going for.
I hate the extreme v neckline. It’s never cute but the rest of the dress is really lovely. Very flowy and glamorous.
And I see Lena is just as thirsty as ever.
I like Margot’s dress, even the color. It suits the premiere. And Brad and Leo both look good.