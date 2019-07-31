Wow, Mario Lopez made some transphobic & misogynistic comments this week

Mario Lopez has always been trash, correct? I don’t think I’ve covered anything to do with Lopez for years now, and when I did cover him, it was because he was weird and controlling with his baby-mama (and now wife?). I’m not going to look it up because it doesn’t matter in the context of this story. The only context that matters is that Mario Lopez gave an interview to CANDACE OWENS. Candace Owens, the Deplorable wingnut who carries water for Nazis, the same idiot who was elegantly destroyed by Rep. Ted Lieu just a few months ago in the middle of a hearing on the rise of white nationalism. Mario Lopez thought it would be a good idea to give an interview to her. They talked about how women should not be believed and how parents shouldn’t allow their kids to be transgender.
Mario Lopez doesn’t believe parents should allow their children to self-identify their gender. In a recent interview on The Candace Owens Show (via Yahoo), the former Saved By the Bell star digressed with the conservative host on what she dubbed a “weird trend.” Owens broached the topic, sharing how Charlize Theron recently revealed that her own child did not identify as a boy. “I am trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality,” she told Lopez, “where they just think their children now have the mental authority.”
Lopez agreed with Owens, stating: “I am trying to understand it myself, and please don’t lump me into that whole [group]. I’m kind of blown away too. Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong but at the same time, my God, if you’re three years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”
He later added, “When you’re a kid … you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.” He clarified that thought, “I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids but at the same time, you gotta be the adult in the situation. Pause with that and — I think the formative years is when you start having those discussions and really start making these ‘declarations’.”
You’d think that would be enough, but Lopez did another 180 and jumped right into the magma. Towards the end, he called out sexual assault survivors by saying movements like #BelieveWomen can be a “dangerous hashtag because people lie and sometimes those people are women.”
“God forbid you have a son out there,” he continued, “and a girl may have felt a certain way about a situation — dismissed, hurt, whatever, and is feeling vengeful and just decides to tell a certain story that’s not even exactly true, come back and hurt that individual.”
Wow, transphobia with a misogyny chaser, what an awesome way to start the day. Regarding his comments on transgender kids – literally every transgender person says that they knew when they were little, when they were just a child, that they were in the wrong body. I don’t think there’s one right answer for parents of transgender kids, but I think acceptance, love and emotional support is the least a kid could hope for as you give your child the space and time to figure things out. As for what he says about Believe Women… trash. He’s made of trash and his opinions are garbage.
Oh God I forgot he’s got a daughter.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Me: I really hate cancel culture
Also me: Mario Lopez is so cancelled and disgusting
Kittycat you just summed up my brain.
Ugh yup
Here’s a thing: suppressing puberty is a whole Lot more effective than reversing its effects. Particularly with biological boys.
It can mean the difference in whether an adult trans person can pass for the gender they identify as.
This is a real concern for parents of trans kids. Because being able to ‘pass’ can literally keep a trans person alive. And as a parent, keeping my child alive and safe is my priority.
Second comment: Mario Lopez is garbage and also an idiot as he can’t even differentiate between gender identity and sexual preference.
cheated on his first wife on their honeymoon.
garbage
oOh wow could not have been more classy than that lol
Oh hell naw.
I don’t know if he’s always been trash (he’s someone I don’t follow at all lol) but those comments are pure trash. Ugh.
The
Candace
Owens
Show
Oh my.
Too self-centered to understand that sexuality and gender identification are not the same thing.
Fuck him, and his dimples.
All trans people knew very early, it’s true.
But also all kids say they are stuff and it’s not serious. That’s just kids being kids.
It’s easy to identify the feelings for yourself in retrospective but much harder for the parents (so a person on the outside) when it’s happenning.
So perhaps parents shouldn’t jump to every word a kid says (neither in a good nor a bad way) but just wait a bit to see if it’s a phase or not.
People overreact too quickly to evrything these days.
This is as understanding as I can be to his words about trans issues.
And so what if it is just a phase? Is anyone hurt by it? Let the kid work it out for themselves, in their own time. Parents projecting their weird shit on their kids is exhausting.
That’s my point. Just let it be, don’t overreact.
But man do ppl today overreact.
I’m very confused by it all. But I see a lot of Hollywood children going through this. Not sure what the percentage is. I grew up in a time when kids were just kids. And boys played with dolls and loved playing in the Housekeeping areas of schools. As a child, I could run and play football and wish I was a boy because it looked like they got the cool outdoors stuff to play with. I don’t know what the answer is. I just think that sometimes we have too many parents trying too hard to be progressive. That’s may not be the right word. I just think that childhood should be free of the weight of adult interpretation.
Don’t know what the answer is. I don’t have small kids to have to figure it out. I’m sure parents are confused too.
If memory serves, Mario Lopez was accused of rape a while back. Misogyny and transphobia are no surprise.
Research shows that it’s healthy to follow your child in this, even if they end up switching back and forth in their identity. It doesn’t hurt your child to follow them in this particular thing. It does hurt a transgender child when their parents don’t follow them in their identity.
By all means, make decisions for your children with regards to bedtime, bathing, sugar intake and screentime, but allow your children to tell you about their identity.
Wilma! You said this so crystal clearly and it’s just what I think, too (but couldn’t be as articulate).
My cousin dressed as a boy, asked for her hair cut like a boy, wore boys swim trunks and no top to swim, shunned all “girly” toys and activities in favor of sports. She asked to be referred to by a masculine nickname that she derived from her middle name. She had this going on from ages 4-8years old.
It was many years ago as far as awareness of trans issues is concerned. Her mother is amazingly perceptive, she let her daughter do as she felt was right in this arena. And kept normal parental control in all other aspects. She ignored bullshit from other adults about her daughter’s identity.
My cousin changed completely when she became a teenager. Skirts, femininity, long long beautiful hair, pursuits in feminine dance classes, reclaimed her feminine first name, and she fully identifies as female. She is now married and very happy in her identity.
What would have happened if her parents had fought her identity as it naturally developed? Would she have dug her heels into her long masculine phase and never organically developed the way she did? I don’t know. But to have seen a child grow through her gender identity in such a free way has always been informative to me in the years since. This stuff is not a straight line. Let kids grow! Let identities form! Let the child do the work of finding his or her identity, you can still parent them in every other way along the way.
I never understood the allure of him and his smirky face.
He’s been on Steven Crowder’s show too.
I have found that men who frame the Me Too movement in that way or not believing women who say they were sexually assaulted are the ones that have something to hide. Looking at you, Matt Damon 👀
If a child feels a certain way, I think it’s ok to go w it. I’ve never heard of a straight person going through a ” phase” where they want to be the opposite sex. If a child persists in feeling that way, obvs it’s legit and not a phase. Charlize knows her child better than anyone else. I’m sure a lot of observations and talks were had before she let the world know. I guess people think the child will get picked on which unfortunately is probably true. But that’s where parents need to raise their children to be accepting of others.
My son actually spent several years around 3-4 saying that he wanted to be a girl when he grew up. We didn’t overreact (as someone above said), and just told him that if he wanted that, he could do that. Then he moved onto he was a boy but boys could wear whatever they wanted (ie dresses and skirts), and now that he’s 7, he likes playing with girls more, but is happy to identify as a boy, but still thinks that boys should be allowed to wear what they want. And if in a few years, he wants to be a girl, great. But we aren’t pushing it one way or another, and I strongly suspect (although don’t care) that he’s straight. It actually just seems that he really strongly doesn’t want to be defined by societal gender expectations, nor has he ever. Which is, frankly, awesome.
He is pure garbage.
odds are his daughter will be sexually harassed and/or assaulted at least once by the time she’s 18. I wonder how willing to believe women he will be then.
Who am I kidding, a little girl growing up in an environment like that will never tell her father about those kinds of issues. She’ll probably just bottle up the shame and blame herself.
eww he’s always been gross
I just don’t understand this thing that people are so sure women are lying but men aren’t. I’m so tired
He clearly needs some education regarding the difference between gender and sex. Gender identity is completely different and independent of sexual orientation.
I’ve always hated him, but this just cements my opinion that he’s a total asshat. I’m shocked he didn’t throw some racist garbage into the mix as well.
With all the information available, even just in celebrity media (his job) to be that ignorant of the realities of transgender people, that’s just a choice to be a shitty person.
I’m with him. 3-4 years old and we’re expecting the child to know what gender they’re supposed to be for the rest of their life? It’s one thing for them to grow into later years and feel a certain way but give them a chance to decide as they develop instead of force this upon them. My God, let children be children!!! What has this world come to? This has gone too far.
How is it too far? No one is advocating for gender reassignment surgery on a five year old.
People are advocating for allowing children to express their identity as they feel it, with love and support from their parents. That’s what the world is coming to, and it’s a good thing for everyone.
Is anyone actually shocked by this?? Mario Lopez is a garbage person and always has been.
What is it with z list celebs from the 90’s being maga deplorable trash?