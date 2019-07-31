Duchess Meghan will launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit Smart Works

Another day, another Duchess of Sussex announcement. The amount of information/exclusives and announcements in a 48 hour period is enough to make my head spin. Thankfully, this is not yet another cringe-y essay written by Meghan. This is an announcement about something else Meghan was doing during her pregnancy and maternity leave: she designed a capsule collection of workwear to benefit her patronage, Smart Works. I haven’t checked the Daily Mail – is Piers Morgan breathing into a bag right now?
The Duchess of Sussex is on a roll with her fashionable projects this week. Days after revealing that she guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle has announced that she’s launching a capsule collection of workwear to benefit her royal patronage Smart Works, a charity that benefits disadvantaged and unemployed women who are entering or returning to the workforce.
Meghan broke the news in her Vogue UK issue, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie. She recruited an impressive set of collaborators for the project: British department stores Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, the Google tech incubator Jigsaw, and her close friend and fashion designer Misha Nonoo. The collection will launch later this year and will be sold on a “one-for-one basis,” meaning one item is donated for each item purchased. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together,” Duchess Meghan explained in the magazine.
The Duchess of Sussex became the royal patron of Smart Works in January, and had a public engagement at the headquarters that month. During her visit, she helped style one woman for a job interview. Smart Works has grown quickly ever since Duchess Meghan became involved. In February, the organization helped 187 women in London, which is almost 50 percent more than it assisted in the same month last year.
Ah, I get it – so later this year, Meghan’s capsule collection will be sold at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw and when you purchase one item from the collection, that item will be donated to Smart Works. Interesting. I’ll admit that I’m curious about Meghan’s designs and whether she’s doing suits, trousers, blouses, sweaters, etc. The capsule collection is being called “workwear” so… probably. It’s just that workwear can mean different things depending where you work! My guess is some cute trousers, maybe a pencil skirt, some blouses, some sweaters. Also: Kate worked for Jigsaw for a few months back in the day. Diva Meg Steals Jigsaw From Poor Keen Kate!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Great announcement for Meghan!! Even after the back to back hit pieces and subsequent pushback she makes an announcement about one of her patronages. Still she rises.
Meghan is the Duchess we deserve.
I really like this. It’s a solid idea that will be of tangible benefit to Smart Works as well as raising awareness.
She’s crushing it! Great strategy and response to the haters – more work. These are tangible activities, too, as you point out, so the people can see the results – cookbook, capsule collection. Hope this pushes Kate to up her game beyond her excessive keenness.
Showing up at a charity for half an hour with a load of reporters in tow no longer passes muster!
She’s really thrown herself into the job and she has ideas and while I’m sure the bile is getting to get, she’s doing so well!
A few years ago Kate did a special collection with Emma Bridgewater to benefit EACH. I hope Sarah Vine remembers that before she starts howling about how it’s just not royal
OUUU those black and white heels. I dig them. I also have had major jacket envy from day one. But I have the same jacket feelings about a lot of Kate’s stuff too – maybe not the most buttony of coats, but most of them. I think at the end of the day, I’m a bit of a jacket w-ore and my allegiance lies with whoever else is also a jacket lover.
What a fabulous idea!!
I did laugh at the mention of Jigsaw.
The article is referring to Google’s Jigsaw lab, not the store.
Piers is probably having a heart attack! I love this idea and can’t wait to see what it looks like. Wow at Duchess Meghan putting in all this work and she’s only been in “the firm” for a little over a year.
I think it’s a great idea, and I can’t wait to see it. I also think some of the crazies out there will try to find fault (and I’m not talking about regular critique) as they always do. Good for her.
Ooh I love this idea and M&S is a good place to go for workwear as its good quality and can be reasonably priced.
You go girl, continue to rise above the hatred.
Amazing Duchess!!!! WERKKkkkk
She has great style.
Just keep working Meghan and flourishing. No doubt the press and haters will make a controversy about this too like everything else they do.
Given Meghan’s past fashion choices, i’m willing to bet there’ll probably be some version of a trench-coat.
I hope so! I totally get her love of trench coats.
Love this. Meghan continues to rise above the noise.
Meghan detractors – ‘If she’s going to live off the crown, then she needs to contribute!’
*Realizes how much she’s actually worked this year behind the scenes*
Meghan detractors – ‘Well…she’s still black.’
It’s amazing how many people are now coming out in her defense and seeing what rubbish the press/deranged haters have been.
It’s a beautiful thing watching the tide turn from the safety of the shore.
Meghan is actually making a difference and I am here for it!!!
She’s doing it for the attention!!!!
That’s the criticism when she works. People are that resistant to just being a nice person who likes doing charity work.
“She’s doing it for the attention”
Yes. This is the criticism that drives me nuts about the Duchess. Doesn’t all of the royal family do charity for the attention? Isn’t that rather the point?
And this is such a great idea. Happy to see a win for her.
She’s a royal, not a fashion designer!!!!
haters gonna hate.
Right! It drives me crazy! And even though they aren’t worth the energy, I’m glad a larger part of the population that doesn’t follow the royals are coming out in her defense.
I’ll definitely be buying a piece from this collection, only because I know there’s someone on the other end that will benefit and that really warms my heart
Well isn’t this timely for your girl, as I’m going back to work after a few years at home. Thanks, Meghan!
This is a great idea. Just like the cookbook for the community kitchen, you know these pieces are going to sell out super quick. I actually still have a few pieces from her capsule collection with Reitmans in Canada. Good solid wardrobe basics… If she follows a similar path, it is exactly what the clients of SmartWorks would need to get started on a building a work wardrobe.
Meghan, on maternity leave, is being a force for change with her charities and gets things done without having major announcements made ahead of time.
Katie “Cannot” Keen’s initiative Broken Britain meanwhile seems to be… broken.
Duchess of Success FTW!
Can meghan take over the broken Britain plan? Seems like meghan would have that solved.
I’ve actually seen criticism that “she has joined the royal family NOW she wants to work”?! You know it’s looney when people criticise a RF member for working. Anyway pleased shes using previous experience& her connections and working with British high street brands this way. I hope Smartworks gets a great boost&its a self sustaining project for them somehow. She didn’t come to play!
This is really impressive! And all this work she did quietly behind the scenes is really something else. Wow, nicely done. This was my pre-coffee morning smile !
Such a great idea! I hope they have plus sizes too. It can be really hard to find great workplace staples in larger sizes at affordable prices. I would totally buy a Duchess trench!
I just need to know where and how to get my hand on items here in the US when the collection drops. More than happy to support SmartWorks and Meghan at the same time.
I think Marks and Spencer will ship here.
I love this. What a tangible way to give back and to let others help as well beyond just donating.
I saw this yesterday on twitter and gave a little screech. So excited to see the clothes.
Not a Meghan fan here, most of her antics over the past year have had me eye-rolling but this deserves a slow clap! Well done, Duchess of Sussex. Donating professional clothing to underprivileged women entering/ returning to work is the kind of royal work that this country needs. More, please
Completely royal-appropriate brilliant way to blend her passion for fashion with her passion for charity. I have been taking inspiration from her for my work wardrobe and I would definitely buy some of this
Argh my cousin is high up in Marks and Spencer’s (or Marks and Sparks…) and she’s been so smug recently telling me about a big announcement coming. How dare she keep it from me!