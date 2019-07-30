Duchess Meghan’s editor’s letter for British Vogue: cringeworthy or fine?

Earlier, I went off on the Duchess of Sussex’s unhinged critics, the people like Piers Morgan and Sarah Vine and basically the entire editorial board of the Daily Mail and The Sun. The parochial mindset, the xenophobia, the racism always JUMPS out whenever Meghan does anything. And as I said in that post, the hatred sucks all of the oxygen out of the room and it doesn’t even feel like there’s space to like and adore Meghan and everything she represents, and still take issue with one or two things about her. This whole British Vogue situation is a prime example of that – if the reaction to Meghan’s guest-editorship had been glowing and positive, there would have been room to say that actually, Meghan’s writing makes me cringe. But I can’t say that because I feel the need to defend her from a gang of racists and toxic a–holes.
So, British Vogue is hellbent on stepping on their own newscycle repeatedly, which is why they released two weeks’ worth of exclusive royal content in the space of about 24 hours. I don’t get that editorial decision, but sure. About 24 hours after the release of the guest-edited-by-Meghan cover and cover details, Vogue released Meghan’s editor’s letter (and this was about six hours after the Michelle Obama exclusive dropped). I’ve been sitting with Meghan’s editor’s letter for a moment, and let me tell you…if Goop and Pippa Tips had a love child, it would be Meghan’s flowery, cringeworthy writing style.
It was in early January, on a cold and blustery London day, that I sat down for a cup of tea with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. Though we have several mutual friends, our first encounter had been years in the making, the impetus for which was my asking him to support an organisation I strongly believe in called Smart Works.
What evolved over the next hour was a promising pow wow of two like-minded thinkers, who have much in common, including our love of writing. Over a steaming cup of mint tea, we teased through how one can shine light in a world filled with seemingly daily darkness. Lofty? Of course. Worth it? Without question.
Within hours of our meeting’s end, we were already texting one another – philosophising about how to communicate this shared understanding and the lens through which we see the world, how to pivot from a perspective of frustration to one of optimism. So I asked the question. Actually, I typed and deleted the question several times until I built up the courage to ask the question in question.
“Edward… instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest editing your September issue?”
(Mind you, I know how important the September issue is for the fashion industry. I realise the reach, and I see the opportunity to be a part of fashion’s push for something greater, kinder, more impactful. But I am also a little nervous to be boldly asking the editor-in-chief, whom I’d only just met, to take a chance on me.)
I sent the text.
The ellipsis… the “dot dot dot” that inspires the greatest practice of patience in this digital era.
And then it appeared, EE’s reply: “Yes! I would love for you to be my guest editor.”
Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me, I quietly celebrated when the words appeared on my screen.
She wanted to set the scene. I get that. She wanted to show us a glimpse into her life, and once she showed us that glimpse, she would redirect the interest to some issues she cares about. But good lord, this is some Lena Dunham-esque-level navel-gazing (the ellipsis line killed me). And it would have been so much better if she (gasp!) allowed a professional editor to work with her on the parts she wrote herself. But again, I feel like a sh-theel for mocking her writing style because the media has lined up to bully this poor woman for two years. It feels wrong to simply have some fun and roll my eyes at Meghan’s writing skills.
Oh, and this is another part which is getting wide coverage:
I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours. It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team. To Edward, thank you for entrusting me with this. I am deeply honoured. To the women who have taken my aspirations for this issue and brought them to life by being a part of this time capsule, both on the cover and in-book, I am so grateful; you are inspirations to me and I’m humbled by your support. And to you, the reader, thank you – and I hope you enjoy…
I like that she’s reminding readers that she was actually working on all of this throughout the last four months of her pregnancy, and likely after she gave birth to Archie too. This is what she does – she works on big projects for months and then does a spectacular reveal. It’s her thing. And I have to wonder what the reaction would have been if the Duchess of Cambridge had ever done anything this big and managed to keep it mostly quiet for months, only for a big reveal? I say that because so much of Kate’s work IS the advanced hype, the multiple reports of keenness months in advance and updates on meetings and more reports of keenness. So, what would the reaction have been? Don’t tell me, I already know.
All I can say is I cant wait to buy the issue.
Me too!!
Same.
Me too just because of the stupid outrage.
It’s a little cringey/cheesy, but kind of in the best way?
I can be a relatively cheesy writer at times. Mind you, I just wrote a scathing letter to a media company in our area this morning that wasn’t moderating posts on an article about a 12 year old girl who was groomed by an abuser. And I got relatively wordy, quoted specific court rulings, and I have a tendency to use a somewhat dramatic tone when writing something like that. So I certainly have no reason to tease her over this. I was questioned by a few teachers over the years because they assumed I’d stolen work from other people because I wrote at multiple grade levels higher than my peers.
It was a sweet message, kind of flowery and dramatic, but I kind of love that about it. It’s not something EVERYONE is going to love, but I personally appreciate it. She’s trying to be reflective, and professional, and in my opinion it’s fine.
She does need some editing. Her wording is too verbose. I was sort of cringing reading her MObama intro yesterday: Same with her ig captions: it doesn’t change the fact that she’s very thoughtful and earnest.
But I will support her! Let the racists seethe.
My god, if Kate had written something like this the tabs, gossip sights, and Twitter would implode. Edward Enninful should have insisted on professional editing to protect Meghan from the obvious negative reaction to bad writing.
I really, really like Meghan too so I understand the reluctance to “pile on” with criticism because of all the racism and abuse directed at her. That said, she is a public figure and like all people she won’t do things 100% right every time and it’s okay to acknowledge that.
Yeah….BUT. Picking apart her writing style is a pile on at this point. Just keeping it real.
Le sigh… there is nothing wrong with it. It’s no kore verbose than any other editor’s note on a special issue.
I think it’s fine. Flowery, yes, and obviously her style. Definitely not worthy of addition to the pile on.
Exactly this. This just feels like an additional pile on and frankly Im not here for it.
I admit I NEVER read editor’s notes in magazines, so I have no context for this.
‘the hatred sucks all of the oxygen out of the room and it doesn’t even feel like there’s space to like and adore Meghan and everything she represents, and still take issue with one or two things about her.’
That was explained really well, as I can relate to feeling ganged up on and defending something I don’t even feel that strongly about because I’m sick of being kicked around.
If the next Sussex Foundation hire is an editor than she’ll be fine. It’s great that she wants to get the message out through writing
Mind you, she drinks tea i think that’s swell. Here you go I made a joke but in a positive way ’cause I’m not sideeying this. Actually I caught myself, a coffee addict, drinkin tea in the late afternoon when I moved to London. So yeah, it happens, and that’s why I thought it was so funny. The only phrase missing here is – to be fair. She needs to add that somewhere.
I’m an ellipses overuser lol. Only it’s not to inspire patience in the digital age, it’s how my brain works. I kinda of wish I hadn’t read that. I truly do. If this is how she thinks and speaks, I’d like to remove my gloves and smack her lol.
I think she meant the ellipses that appears on the iPhone when the other person is typing a reply. You know they’re replying, but have to be patient while you wait for it.
I think she means to dot dot dot that appears when someone is typing back
I absolutely love her choice of women to highlight, but her writing is so pretentious and contrived it’s hard to read.
I agree. Her heart is in the right place but she is a not a writer. This was so cringeworthy and reminded me of a blog post. They definitely need to hire an editor.
I’m really looking forward to buying the issue, but Vogue seem to be after giving most of it away on the website already. I’ve kinda been avoiding reading it all because I want to read it in the actual magazine and enjoy it then – if that makes sense?
In the grand scheme, even if there weren’t endless racist attacks against her, this isn’t a big deal. I can see not being into flowery language, but I quite enjoy it. No matter how hard I try, my sentences tend to be super long, so I love that she tends to do that, too.
I completely understand seeing little things like this but not wanting to nitpick. The racism is so bad and obvious that even commenting on little things can feel like piling on.
It’s okay to say it’s bad. I think it would be patronizing to say otherwise. Of course she wants it to be well-received but I very much doubt she would appreciate false praise. And I cannot praise the over inclusion of innocuous details. Two or three is fine through the whole piece but 2 or 3 in a sentence is overkill.
I think she uses a lot of commas and her sentences are a bit long. But, I’m fine with it overall, she’s not a bad writer by any means, she just has a distinct style that is a bit flower-y. Some people may not like it, some people do, same ways some people like certain books and others don’t.
I like her letter because I think it makes it clear how nervous she was about this project, but how important it was to her – and that’s the point of the letter IMO.
Have you like….never read the editors letter in a fashion mag before? Literally all of them are written like that.
Also, in general, I kind of feel like this is Meghan’s new MO as a royal. Works on something in relatively secrecy/privacy for months and then bam! “here you all go! Finished project. enjoy.” She did it with the cookbook, she did it with this. Yes we heard rumors about this but nothing confirmed, nothing definite, and no clue she was going to be THIS involved in it.
Not my favorite style but whatever.
And, yes, Meghan, we know: You were pregnant!
She’s not a writer or an editor. Not sure why people expect the polished prose of a professional. I’m neither a fan nor a critic of MM, I don’t get either side of the passionate response she generates in people. All I see is Vogue choosing her to sell copy, which, good on them. I also don’t see this as some huge amount of work that requires praise (sure if you compare her to Waity but then pretty much anyone outworks her). I say this as someone who watched her US coworkers literally put in full days at the office until the last day before giving birth while also running a household, travelling for business etc. And leaving all the work covered for the lousy six weeks they were going to be away. So I reserve my respect for them, no offence to MM.
The only part I’m interested in is the Michelle Q&A which fortunately I can read online. I haven’t bought any fashion magazine in ages and have no desire to ever support them as long as all the ads feature teenagers posing as adults in overpriced fashions designed for bodies that require genetic lottery winners, or articles telling me that my worth as a person is tied to buying this year’s version of a $5,000 purse. Ain’t got no time for that. Salty? Hell yeah….
I can’t stand her writing style. It’s so flowery; not colloquial at all. It just takes me out of the moment to imagine someone actually talking like this to me.
No hate, of course — I think Meghan is lovely. I just think she writes like someone who thinks she’s a really awesome writer, but she’s not.