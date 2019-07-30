“Robert Pattinson’s mustache is slightly distracting in ‘The Lighthouse’” links

Are you here for Robert Pattinson’s mustache in The Lighthouse? [JustJared]
Robert Eggers’ THE LIGHTHOUSE, starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. #TIFF19 https://t.co/sDlpz0lUmf pic.twitter.com/RxNbzgJgWW
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 23, 2019
He looks older than Willem Dafoe!
He looks the part IMO. * shrugs*
I’m excited for this movie. My coastal hometown has a really beautiful lighthouse so I’ve always had a thing for them. #dork
They filmed this IN my hometown, Kitten .
I’m kind of pumped for it – it looks SO creepy and stunning – with very little effort. You can’t see it because obviously they hid it, but the little lighthouse was sitting on a piece of land below the main lighthouse which is enormous in comparison. They were doing a ton of casting calls for extras, and my husband was being told at like half his jobs to go try to get a spot because of his beard haha.
EDIT: https://tinyurl.com/y6ojxccg hopefully that link is okay. It’s just to a jpg from a newspaper site in town.
He’s rather hot with that tache, am here for it. LOL
Yeah, kinda. It distracts from his face for me, honestly. He’s always seemed a bit…off to me. I’ve never been able to articulate why, but even as far back as Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire I didn’t get his appeal.
But even more than Pattinson’s mustache I am DOWN for DeFoe’s mammoth beard. I like it when added facial hair doesn’t try too hard to be pretty. Maybe if the pictures were in color it’d be a different story, but in black and white they seem to work.
Oh, his beard was glorious in person too. It was bordering on messy, but in a good way. I almost walked into him one day at the liquor store.
I am not into Pattinson in any way whatsoever