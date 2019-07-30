“Robert Pattinson’s mustache is slightly distracting in ‘The Lighthouse’” links

Are you here for Robert Pattinson’s mustache in The Lighthouse? [JustJared]

Mariah Carey congratulated Lil Nas X. [LaineyGossip]

Wendy Williams doesn’t care about Bow Wow. [Dlisted]

Don’t be fooled by joke tweets please. [Pajiba]

Lizzo has a new song & video with… Missy Elliott! [OMG Blog]

Who’s out there, hacking Jessica Alba? [The Blemish]

Tituss Burgess is not happy with Andy Cohen. [Towleroad]

Would you wear these Gucci jewels? I would. [Tom & Lorenzo]

HBO’s Euphoria probably won’t last more than a couple of seasons. [Jezebel]