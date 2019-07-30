“Robert Pattinson’s mustache is slightly distracting in ‘The Lighthouse’” links
  • July 30, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Are you here for Robert Pattinson’s mustache in The Lighthouse? [JustJared]
Mariah Carey congratulated Lil Nas X. [LaineyGossip]
Wendy Williams doesn’t care about Bow Wow. [Dlisted]
Don’t be fooled by joke tweets please. [Pajiba]
Lizzo has a new song & video with… Missy Elliott! [OMG Blog]
Who’s out there, hacking Jessica Alba? [The Blemish]
Tituss Burgess is not happy with Andy Cohen. [Towleroad]
Would you wear these Gucci jewels? I would. [Tom & Lorenzo]
HBO’s Euphoria probably won’t last more than a couple of seasons. [Jezebel]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Robert Pattinson’s mustache is slightly distracting in ‘The Lighthouse’” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    He looks older than Willem Dafoe!

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    He looks the part IMO. * shrugs*
    I’m excited for this movie. My coastal hometown has a really beautiful lighthouse so I’ve always had a thing for them. #dork

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      July 30, 2019 at 12:50 pm

      They filmed this IN my hometown, Kitten :) .

      I’m kind of pumped for it – it looks SO creepy and stunning – with very little effort. You can’t see it because obviously they hid it, but the little lighthouse was sitting on a piece of land below the main lighthouse which is enormous in comparison. They were doing a ton of casting calls for extras, and my husband was being told at like half his jobs to go try to get a spot because of his beard haha.

      EDIT: https://tinyurl.com/y6ojxccg hopefully that link is okay. It’s just to a jpg from a newspaper site in town.

      Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    He’s rather hot with that tache, am here for it. LOL

    Reply
  4. terra says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Yeah, kinda. It distracts from his face for me, honestly. He’s always seemed a bit…off to me. I’ve never been able to articulate why, but even as far back as Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire I didn’t get his appeal.

    But even more than Pattinson’s mustache I am DOWN for DeFoe’s mammoth beard. I like it when added facial hair doesn’t try too hard to be pretty. Maybe if the pictures were in color it’d be a different story, but in black and white they seem to work.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      July 30, 2019 at 12:52 pm

      Oh, his beard was glorious in person too. It was bordering on messy, but in a good way. I almost walked into him one day at the liquor store.

      Reply
  5. Amaryis says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    I am not into Pattinson in any way whatsoever

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment