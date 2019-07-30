Critics of Duchess Meghan’s Vogue guest-editorship need to get a grip

Piers Morgan has been canceled for so long, it’s a wonder why anyone wastes their breath on him. He’s a professional troll, a hateful, toxic douchebag and he deserves to be ignored. I end up covering him once a year, just as a reminder to our readership that he’s awful and to reiterate that we need to ignore him. But still, too many of you tweet at me and ask me if I’ve read his latest nasty screed against the Duchess of Sussex. That happened again yesterday, when Piers flounced off another bile-filled Daily Mail column, basically throwing a massive tantrum that Meghan would DARE exist and guest-edit British Vogue, how dare she. I honestly couldn’t get through it. It’s absolutely as bad as you would think. I’m not going to do highlights or anything, but since I got those tweets, I just thought I’d start there and once again beg all of you to just deny Piers oxygen and attention. He craves any kind of relevancy and he’s not relevant in the least.

Piers is far from alone in his temper tantrum this week. The royal reporter clique has been very obvious and very shady about Meghan’s guest-editorship of British Vogue. I’d just like to point out that we KNEW she was guest-editing the September Issue. It didn’t take anyone by surprise, as the gig was widely reported several months back. But that just gave the reporters time to sharpen their knives. This happens in cycles though, and every few months, the British tabloids and royal reporters/commentators go so overboard that everybody else notices. So we’re in for another round of other media outlets calling out the British tabloids for the disrespectful, nasty, racist and petty ways in which Meghan is criticized. E! News had a surprisingly good piece:

With the internet being what it is and the British tabloid press being who they are, the critics quickly got into formation to question Meghan Markle's historic collaboration with British Vogue. https://t.co/D0NymUDBCp — E! News (@enews) July 29, 2019

Omid Scobie has also been doing good work online. This was tweeted after Piers Morgan (and others) whined about how Meghan is being “political.”

Issues such as disability discrimantion, gender equality, female empowerment, mental health care, universal education, social justice etc. are not about politics or the left/right. They are simply about people respecting each other and basic👏🏻 human👏🏻 rights👏🏻 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 29, 2019

It’s true though.

Basically, this is just the worst from top to bottom, but that’s the system that’s been designed around Meghan, where anything she does or says or writes or doesn’t do or doesn’t say is ALWAYS the most controversial thing ever and HOW DARE SHE. And then normal people like me have to dust ourselves off and defend her from the onslaught. The truth is, Meghan has made some mistakes in the past two years. She’s done a few things which irritated me, and she’s made a few dumb decisions. But the problem is, when the British media collectively loses their g-ddamn minds over everything she does, there’s no room for people to say “Meghan’s great but she made a small mistake in this one instance.” It’s all or nothing. I’m not both-sides-ing this sh-t, I’m just saying that I’m f–king tired of Duchess Meg being dragged for everything. Criticism of Meghan would carry more weight if it happened rarely and justifiably, when she legitimately made a wrong move. As it is, as soon as I see the nasty headlines, I know that all Meghan has done is simply exist and simply dare to thrive despite the bile spewed in her direction.