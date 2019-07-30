Prince Harry speaks about racism, unconscious bias & only wanting 2 kids max

Prince Harry is part of British Vogue’s September issue, which was guest-edited by his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. Harry’s piece is an interview/conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall, and the conversation is about conservation… and racism. It reminded me a little bit of the Lifetime movie about Harry and Meghan’s courtship, and how the Lifetime-version of Harry suddenly became super-woke when he began dating Meghan and suddenly he was telling off family members for their racism, neocolonialist attitudes and white privilege. What if it was real though?? What if Harry has become seriously woke? Some excerpts from Harry’s conversation with Dr. Goodall:

On unconscious bias: He described it as “something which so many people don’t understand, why they feel the way they do… Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say ‘what you’ve just said, or the way you’ve behaved, is racist’ – they’ll turn around and say, ‘I’m not a racist’. ‘I’m not saying you’re a racist, I’m just saying that your unconscious bias is proving that because of the way that you’ve been brought up, the environment you’ve been brought up in, suggests that you have this point of view – unconscious point of view – where naturally you will look at someone in a different way.’ And that is the point at which people start to have to understand.”

On learned behaviors of bigotry & racism: “What I love about your work is that you focus on the younger generation. When you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away and at the end of the day, we’re all humans… Stigma is handed down from generation to generation, your perspective on the world and on life and on people is something that is taught to you. It’s learned from your family, learned from the older generation, or from advertising, from your environment. And, therefore, you have to be able to have a wider perspective.”

On conservation & two children max: “I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” “Not too many!” Dr Goodall interjected. “Two, maximum!” the Duke said. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”