Prince Harry speaks about racism, unconscious bias & only wanting 2 kids max

Britain's Prince Harry and Dr Jane Goodall dance as he attends Dr Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George's House, Windsor Castle in England, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Roots & Shoots is a global programme empowering young people of all ages, working to ignite and inspire the belief that every individual can take action to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.

Prince Harry is part of British Vogue’s September issue, which was guest-edited by his wife, the Duchess of Sussex. Harry’s piece is an interview/conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall, and the conversation is about conservation… and racism. It reminded me a little bit of the Lifetime movie about Harry and Meghan’s courtship, and how the Lifetime-version of Harry suddenly became super-woke when he began dating Meghan and suddenly he was telling off family members for their racism, neocolonialist attitudes and white privilege. What if it was real though?? What if Harry has become seriously woke? Some excerpts from Harry’s conversation with Dr. Goodall:

On unconscious bias: He described it as “something which so many people don’t understand, why they feel the way they do… Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say ‘what you’ve just said, or the way you’ve behaved, is racist’ – they’ll turn around and say, ‘I’m not a racist’. ‘I’m not saying you’re a racist, I’m just saying that your unconscious bias is proving that because of the way that you’ve been brought up, the environment you’ve been brought up in, suggests that you have this point of view – unconscious point of view – where naturally you will look at someone in a different way.’ And that is the point at which people start to have to understand.”

On learned behaviors of bigotry & racism: “What I love about your work is that you focus on the younger generation. When you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away and at the end of the day, we’re all humans… Stigma is handed down from generation to generation, your perspective on the world and on life and on people is something that is taught to you. It’s learned from your family, learned from the older generation, or from advertising, from your environment. And, therefore, you have to be able to have a wider perspective.”

On conservation & two children max: “I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” “Not too many!” Dr Goodall interjected. “Two, maximum!” the Duke said. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

“Stigma is handed down from generation to generation, your perspective on the world and on life and on people is something that is taught to you.” I really appreciate that Harry has opened his mind and grown and learned and gotten more woke. He doesn’t get enough credit for that, for working on himself and “adulting” and growing as a man. I tend to think that most people will say “well, that’s Meghan’s influence,” and maybe some of it is, maybe much of it is Meghan’s influence. But Harry does the work and he was doing the work before Meghan too.

48 Responses to “Prince Harry speaks about racism, unconscious bias & only wanting 2 kids max”

  1. Rhys says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Oh, his big brother is not going to be happy about it!

    Reply
    • Wisca says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:07 am

      Cue the: Are you saying W & K have one too many children? H, do you hate your nephew? Make. It. Stop.

      Reply
    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:08 am

      That was my first thought, too! Especially coming after the “feeling broody” comments from Kate, and the speculation on a Cam fourth.
      Poor Louis though, reading this later in life, finding his uncle finds him superfluous lol (joking!!!).

      Seriously though, while it *is* something a lot of people think about, considering the obvious tension between brothers, I have to wonder if this is a dig (consciously or not) from Harry to Will.

      Reply
    • OSLO says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:08 am

      Can you leave William out of this. My God

      Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:20 am

      Will said basically the same thing. If he’s mad then he’s a hypocrite. I don’t really blame him for having a 3rd kid though. The spare is always in a weird position when it comes to what they should be doing and they get thrown under the bus for the heir. It’s the same story in every generation. At least with the Queen’s kids, it got spread around a bit. Harry and Margaret would probably have loved another sibling to share the burden with.

      Reply
      • chunkyla says:
        July 30, 2019 at 10:32 am

        I agree with that I’m sure Harry and Margaret would have loved younger siblings given their positions. Plus i’ve noticed that the non-heir and spare children seem to be the favourites of one or both of the parents. Kate adores Louis, there is an ease about her with him that wasn’t there before. I think the difference is Louis is ‘hers’ whereas George and Charlotte belong to the crown. Andrew is the Queen’s favourite and Prince Phillip is/was soft when it comes to Edward.

      • Mac says:
        July 30, 2019 at 10:57 am

        I think it would be much better to being one of the siblings to the heir, rather than the spare.

  2. Guest says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Lol the people that are upset he mentioned unconscious racism are most likely the same people hes referring to. The crap his wife gets thrown at her all plays a part of that. Get ready for the talk pieces from the same group of royal reporters and idiots from royaldish that trash him over this. Guilty much?

    Reply
    • TQ says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:18 am

      Agreed.

      True that the vitriol of many of the royal reporters is sometimes simply unconscious bias (also, I prefer the term ‘implicit bias’ because it suggests more ownership and awareness, plus that’s the term we use in the research), but often it is more than that — it frequently seems pretty clear explicit bias to me (ie they are conscious, aware and own their racism, sometimes publicly other times privately).

      Reply
    • otaku fairy... says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:28 am

      This.

      Reply
  3. Molly says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Harry’s come a very long way on stuff like this, and good for him.

    Reply
  4. M says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:09 am

    I expect another round of British tabloids ripping the Sussexes to shreds. I’m sure they are going to bring up Harry’s past behaviors since he dared to speak about racism.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:13 am

      I don’t think they’ll bring up just his behaviour. They’ll likely point out his whole family’s past history ( I. E. Prince Philip) and legacy of colonialism. It should be interesting…the royal family can’t really pretend they don’t have a history of it.

      Reply
    • ByTheSea says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:42 am

      Better late than never. He may have realized it later in life, but at least he learned. Whereas people like Piers Morgan likely never will.

      Reply
  5. Melly says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:10 am

    We love a woke prince.

    Reply
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:10 am

    I have ALWAYS been about Zero Population Growth…I share the same belief as Indigenous People when it comes to the Earth and the population…we have finite resources…and we as the caretakers of this planet should ACT that way…PERIOD!

    And yea…he shaded TF outta his brother…..LOL!!!!

    Reply
    • ADS says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:17 am

      Indeed. Whenever I hear projections about world population growth I literally feel panicky. Considering how much damage we are doing to the environment as it is how can we continue to believe that it is reasonable to keep multiplying at the same rate!

      Reply
      • duchess of hazard says:
        July 30, 2019 at 10:22 am

        @ADS – especially since a lot of women in the third world (when I moved around), their main imput from charities was contraception (as well as wanting the tools to run for government, etc). So when I see evangelicals wanting to push back against contraception and abortion services, I do get cross.

    • Jenns says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:26 am

      I do too.

      I will say this, as climate change intensifies and the world geography begins to change, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if there is a law on the number children a person can have. For all the people out there who talk about how they grew up in a big family and want one for themselves, or how they just have to have a third baby, there own children and grandchildren won’t have the same option.

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:38 am

      Spay and neuter all the Duggars!!

      Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:14 am

    I’m glad to hear him talk about this. Sounds like he’s being pretty open and honest and it seems he has grown up a lot. Maybe the super-woke part of the Lifetime movie wasn’t too far off, lol.

    (although my favorite part of that one was when Charles was like “if they have any issues with it, they can take it up with the next in line!!!!”)

    Reply
  8. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Yes and yes and yes to everything he said. Harry has grown up so much and I agree that a lot of that was before Meghan. I also think being with Meghan and seeing how she is treated differently drives these things home for him. He gets to see it from a very different perspective.

    Reply
    • MrsBanjo says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:24 am

      Yes, this. I don’t think Meghan would have stuck around if he hadn’t already done the work on himself.

      Reply
      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        July 30, 2019 at 10:28 am

        I don’t think he would have gotten past their first meeting if he hadn’t.

    • Becks1 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:40 am

      Yup, I think he grew up and changed a lot before meeting Meghan, but I think she also helped him to have a better understanding of racism and what POC face on a daily basis. I also think the treatment of Archie is really driving it home for Harry, unfortunately.

      Reply
  9. duchess of hazard says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Wow, good on him. Considering he was rocking Nazi wear whilst attending one of those posho parties where people were in black face and such, that’s GROWTH.

    Reply
    • Mumbles says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:33 am

      Yeah, let’s see if it sticks. The crowd that he and his brother and sister-in-law run with ain’t the most enlightened-looking bunch – rich and horsey and inbred and dumb. And if the rumors of them mocking Kate because her mother was an air attendant are true, they ain’t too “woke.” I get it, it’s hard when you are born in this circle, these are your “peers.” But does he socialize with his former Army colleagues? Or any of the Invictus athletes? Have dinner with some of the staff of one of his patronage charities? Let’s see if he expands his social circle.

      Reply
      • Tina says:
        July 30, 2019 at 10:37 am

        Harry has already been criticised for “abandoning” his old friends when he and Meghan got together, so I’m pretty sure their social circle has expanded considerably.

    • otaku fairy... says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:35 am

      Yeah, this guy has come quite a LONG way. Few come that far.

      Reply
  10. Taryn says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:20 am

    When you enter a partnership with someone who is not white, you start to see how the world treats not just them but you as a couple. Racism becomes part of your life in a way you probably would have never noticed and It feels very personal, so how can you not speak about it? It would be tone deaf if he carried on acting like the vile things the media says about his wife aren’t racist. I kinda like to think he and Meghan have definitely had some late night discussions surrounding race, discrimination, and bias that have made him more conscious of how to address these issues.

    Reply
    • duchess of hazard says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:24 am

      @Tayrn – yeah, at least he shows that he’s listening. I mean, this is where I’ll roll my eyes at white people and go, “GDI why does it take for you get woke by osmosis (in terms of being in a relationship with a non white person) than figuring it out? Us non white people have to figure out white people’s motives all the time in order to get jobs – heck in order not to get shot! But the fact that someone white in the BRF is saying it is saying something, so I can’t moan.

      Much.

      Reply
      • Taryn says:
        July 30, 2019 at 10:37 am

        Oh I agree with your frustrations! When I met my partner who is white British and raised in a very uppity posh family, he had NO clue how ingrained racism was in society because he never grew up around it. We started having discussions and he’s super “woke” about everything now, but it makes me sad realizing if we didn’t meet, he would have probably never truly gotten it. That being said I think having relationships (i.e. friendships) with people who don’t look like you are the best way to properly challenge bias, it’s just that so many people couldn’t and won’t step out of their bubbles.

  11. MellyMel says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:27 am

    And this is what you call GROWTH. Good for him.

    Reply
  12. Burdzeye View says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Not just racism, what about classism? The UK is rife with it….the establishment are still in charge here in the 21st century. Just ask his brother and his turnip-toff mates.

    Reply
  13. Anon says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:32 am

    This is precisely why Harry is, and will continue, to be a global icon. Because it took a lot of courage and willpower for someone from his background to marry (probably against his family’s wishes) this woman, who is proving herself to be quite a force to be reckoned with.

    I wish them nothing but peace and happiness.

    Reply
  14. Toot says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Harry’s interview was perfect and can see why Meghan loves him.

    Harry was so intelligent in this interview. His mind is on it.

    Reply
  15. Chisey says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Honestly I think if/how many kids a person has is such a personal issue that I don’t believe others should weigh in on it. If Harry or anyone wants to have fewer kids then by all means do so, but shading someone else’s family is a bad idea. To me, it’s right up there with people who get condescending with child free people. I think Harry’s comments were better than William’s because at least he’s talking about his own life not other people’s, but even so it came across badly to me.

    Reply
  16. Mary says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:52 am

    I’m so glad the man who wore a NAZI costume to a party can now lecture the rest of us on racism. Someone needs to take a look in the mirror on the cover of the magazine…

    Reply
  17. Seraphina says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:53 am

    I don’t think it matter whose influence it is but that he is growing as a person. That is monumental because so many people do not grow intellectually or emotionally or spiritually. Especially people who come from immense privilege such as PH. Kudos to him.

    Reply
  18. RoyalBlue says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:58 am

    @mary and that’s the beauty of life. Even the lowliest of us can achieve redemption with sincere change. Harry, like all of us, is a work in progress.

    Reply
  19. jennifer says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:10 am

    I love the photo of him and Goodall under the umbrella, so cute.

    Reply

